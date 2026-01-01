Plus
Protect your cat with our highest level of cover. You can add Routine Care, and get support for accidental injuries, illnesses, and our top annual benefit limit for eligible vet bills.*
We all know cats are independent creatures, but even the most self-sufficient felines need support when something goes wrong. At Budget Direct, we understand what it takes to keep your cat healthy, and our insurance is designed to give you confidence and protection when you need it most.
You can insure your cat once they’re eight weeks old, and as long as you start the policy before they turn nine years old, you can keep renewing it every year. It’s a simple way to protect them through every stage of life.
If you want extra support for regular check-ups, you can add one of two levels of Routine Care as an optional extra when you select our Comprehensive or Plus cover option. By doing so, it can help pay for some of the cost of vaccinations, dental check-ups, flea and worm treatments and general health visits. It’s an easy way to stay on top of your cat’s routine care and prevent small issues becoming bigger ones.
Protect your cat with our highest level of cover. You can add Routine Care, and get support for accidental injuries, illnesses, and our top annual benefit limit for eligible vet bills.*
Comprehensive Cover gives assurance for both everyday check-ups and unexpected vet visits. It’s designed to help you keep your cat healthy, with support for Routine Care, accidents, and illnesses, so you can focus on them, not the bills.*
Essential Cover gives your cat reliable protection for accidents and illnesses. With a substantial annual benefit limit, it helps you manage unexpected vet bills*, so your cat gets the care they need. Routine Care is not included with our Essential cover.
*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).
While you focus on your pet's health, Budget Direct Cat Insurance can provide accidental injury or illness cover for costs including:
Budget Direct Pet Insurance won't cover you and your pet for every circumstance. There are exclusions, including:
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.
If you get a quote and buy a new Pet Insurance policy online, we will give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.Get a Quote
Budget Direct Cat Insurance covers a wide range of common feline illnesses and accidental injuries (unless they’re pre-existing).
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read this Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.
Yes, Budget Direct Pet Insurance offers competitive cover for all cats and we don’t distinguish between indoor and outdoor cats. Pet insurance is there to cover any unforeseen illnesses or accidental injuries.
Budget Direct Pet Insurance is available for kittens over eight weeks old. Some people prefer to insure their kittens as early as possible when they’re less likely to have pre-existing conditions and therefore they’ll be less likely to have limitations around what’s covered in their pet insurance policy.