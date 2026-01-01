^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with Routine Care
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident & Illness
Finder - Insurer of the Year, Pet Insurance

Why Choose Cat Insurance

We all know cats are independent creatures, but even the most self-sufficient felines need support when something goes wrong. At Budget Direct, we understand what it takes to keep your cat healthy, and our insurance is designed to give you confidence and protection when you need it most.

You can insure your cat once they’re eight weeks old, and as long as you start the policy before they turn nine years old, you can keep renewing it every year. It’s a simple way to protect them through every stage of life.

If you want extra support for regular check-ups, you can add one of two levels of Routine Care as an optional extra when you select our Comprehensive or Plus cover option. By doing so, it can help pay for some of the cost of vaccinations, dental check-ups, flea and worm treatments and general health visits. It’s an easy way to stay on top of your cat’s routine care and prevent small issues becoming bigger ones.

Choose From 3 Levels of Cover - That’s Insurance Solved®

Plus

Protect your cat with our highest level of cover. You can add Routine Care, and get support for accidental injuries, illnesses, and our top annual benefit limit for eligible vet bills.*

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Plus

Comprehensive

Comprehensive Cover gives assurance for both everyday check-ups and unexpected vet visits. It’s designed to help you keep your cat healthy, with support for Routine Care, accidents, and illnesses, so you can focus on them, not the bills.*

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Comprehensive

Essential

Essential Cover gives your cat reliable protection for accidents and illnesses. With a substantial annual benefit limit, it helps you manage unexpected vet bills*, so your cat gets the care they need. Routine Care is not included with our Essential cover.

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Essential

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

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What's covered by Cat Insurance?

While you focus on your pet's health, Budget Direct Cat Insurance can provide accidental injury or illness cover for costs including:

  • Vet expenses
  • Routine Care (optional extension)
  • Orthopaedic Conditions
  • Cruciate ligament conditions
  • Tick paralysis
  • Snake Attacks
  • Bilateral Conditions (if eligible for cover)
  • Accidental injuries
  • Illnesses (excluding pandemic or epidemic illnesses)

What's not covered by Cat Insurance?

Budget Direct Pet Insurance won't cover you and your pet for every circumstance. There are exclusions, including:

  • Pre-existing Conditions
  • Behavioural conditions
  • Brachycephalic conditions (if evident during the first 12 months of the pet’s life)
  • Complications from not desexing or other excluded conditions
  • Parasites
  • Undiagnosed conditions or inconclusive diagnoses
  • Unvaccinated pets

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.

Get a Quote Online for your Cat and Save 15%^

If you get a quote and buy a new Pet Insurance policy online, we will give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.

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Common Cat Illnesses and Injuries

Budget Direct Cat Insurance covers a wide range of common feline illnesses and accidental injuries (unless they’re pre-existing).

Illnesses

  • Cancer
  • Ear infection
  • Cat flu
  • Skin allergy
  • Conjunctivitis
  • Diabetes
  • Gastroenteritis
  • Heart disease
  • Urinary tract disease
  • Kidney disease

Accidental Injuries

  • Snake bite
  • Foreign object ingestion
  • Bite wounds
  • Heart stroke
  • Cuts, grazes and lacerations
  • Eye trauma
  • Fractures and ligament damage
  • Poisoning (for example, snail bait)
  • Torn or broken nails
  • Burns or electrocution

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read this Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.

Cat Insurance FAQs

Do people get insurance for indoor cats?

Yes, Budget Direct Pet Insurance offers competitive cover for all cats and we don’t distinguish between indoor and outdoor cats. Pet insurance is there to cover any unforeseen illnesses or accidental injuries.

Do I need insurance for a kitten?

Budget Direct Pet Insurance is available for kittens over eight weeks old. Some people prefer to insure their kittens as early as possible when they’re less likely to have pre-existing conditions and therefore they’ll be less likely to have limitations around what’s covered in their pet insurance policy.

See all Pet Insurance FAQs