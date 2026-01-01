^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance
Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance
Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance
NobleOak Life

Provided by
NobleOak Life Insurance.

Income Protection Insurance Solved™ with Budget Direct

Monthly payments if sickness or injury stop your income

If you suffer an illness or become injured and are unable to work, and your claim is accepted, plus you have met the requirements of the waiting period, you will receive monthly benefits in arrears to help replace your lost income. You can select a waiting period that suits you. Income Protection Cover lets you focus on your recovery, with funds available to help with your day-to-day expenses at a difficult time.

Choice of waiting periods

You can choose between waiting periods of 30, 60, 90 or 730 days that will apply from the date of disability. No benefits will be paid during the period that you select.

Rehabilitation program expenses benefit

If you are receiving Disability Benefit payments, we’ll help cover the costs of a rehabilitation program that your treating Medical Practitioner has recommended. We may also recommend a program and seek approval from your treating medical practitioner.

Vocational transition program benefit

If you are receiving monthly benefit payments, we may pay for vocational retraining costs to assist your transition to an occupation you have work capacity in, if you’re unable to return to your regular occupation.

Choose from optional extras

Two optional extras are available at an additional cost. You can choose to include a Claim Payment Benefit Increase feature, and a Monthly Superannuation Benefit if you wish. These will be available at an extra cost.

Choice of benefit periods

You can choose between benefit periods of 1,2,5 or 10 years. This is the period for which benefits are payable if you are disabled due to sickness or injury, and are unable to work during that period.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For all the details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Explore the different types of Life Insurance

Income Protection Insurance can help to keep a level of income flowing for your benefit period if you were to suffer a sickness or injury and can’t work during that time.

However, there are several other Life Insurance cover types you may wish to consider, should life take an unexpected turn:

Life Cover

Budget Direct Life Insurance pays a lump sum to help provide for your family and loved ones in the event you pass away, or become terminally ill.

Get a Quote
Read More About Life Insurance

Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) Insurance, Optional

Receive a lump sum payment if you become permanently disabled as the result of a sickness or injury and are unable to return to work.

TPD Cover is available as an optional extra on a Life Cover policy.

Get a Quote
Read More About TPD Insurance

Trauma Insurance, Optional or Stand Alone

Receive a lump sum payment if you are diagnosed with 1 of 37 serious medical conditions listed within the PDS.

You can add Trauma Cover as an optional extra to your Life Cover policy, or buy it as a stand-alone policy by calling 1300 220 627.

Get a Quote
Read More About Trauma Cover

Award-winning Australian Life Insurance

Budget Direct has been awarded Money magazine’s Best Value Direct Life Insurance award in 2026. Money magazine's Best of the Best award demonstrates commitment to product and service excellence while delivering amazing value to customers.

We are also the winner of the Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance award from 2024-2026 - That’s 3 years in a row!

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance

2026

Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar

Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar

2026

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance

2025

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance

Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance

2025

Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance

Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance

2024-2026

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance

2024

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance

2024

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection

Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection

2024

Outstanding Value Direct Life Insurance

Outstanding Value Direct Life Insurance

2023

Find out more

The information on this page is a summary only. For all the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Product Disclosure Statement

Manage your Life Insurance policy

Manage your policy

You can find details of your policy, make changes to it by contacting us on 1300 220 627.

Call Us Now

Make a claim

You can find out more about how to make a claim on our Claims page.

Make a Claim