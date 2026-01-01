Life Cover
Budget Direct Life Insurance pays a lump sum to help provide for your family and loved ones in the event you pass away, or become terminally ill.
If you suffer an illness or become injured and are unable to work, and your claim is accepted, plus you have met the requirements of the waiting period, you will receive monthly benefits in arrears to help replace your lost income. You can select a waiting period that suits you. Income Protection Cover lets you focus on your recovery, with funds available to help with your day-to-day expenses at a difficult time.
You can choose between waiting periods of 30, 60, 90 or 730 days that will apply from the date of disability. No benefits will be paid during the period that you select.
If you are receiving Disability Benefit payments, we’ll help cover the costs of a rehabilitation program that your treating Medical Practitioner has recommended. We may also recommend a program and seek approval from your treating medical practitioner.
If you are receiving monthly benefit payments, we may pay for vocational retraining costs to assist your transition to an occupation you have work capacity in, if you’re unable to return to your regular occupation.
Two optional extras are available at an additional cost. You can choose to include a Claim Payment Benefit Increase feature, and a Monthly Superannuation Benefit if you wish. These will be available at an extra cost.
You can choose between benefit periods of 1,2,5 or 10 years. This is the period for which benefits are payable if you are disabled due to sickness or injury, and are unable to work during that period.
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For all the details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).
Income Protection Insurance can help to keep a level of income flowing for your benefit period if you were to suffer a sickness or injury and can’t work during that time.
However, there are several other Life Insurance cover types you may wish to consider, should life take an unexpected turn:
Budget Direct Life Insurance pays a lump sum to help provide for your family and loved ones in the event you pass away, or become terminally ill.
Receive a lump sum payment if you become permanently disabled as the result of a sickness or injury and are unable to return to work.
TPD Cover is available as an optional extra on a Life Cover policy.
Receive a lump sum payment if you are diagnosed with 1 of 37 serious medical conditions listed within the PDS.
You can add Trauma Cover as an optional extra to your Life Cover policy, or buy it as a stand-alone policy by calling 1300 220 627.
Budget Direct has been awarded Money magazine’s Best Value Direct Life Insurance award in 2026. Money magazine's Best of the Best award demonstrates commitment to product and service excellence while delivering amazing value to customers.
We are also the winner of the Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance award from 2024-2026 - That’s 3 years in a row!
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance
2026
Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar
2026
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance
2025
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance
2025
Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance
2024-2026
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance
2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance
2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection
2024
Outstanding Value Direct Life Insurance
2023
The information on this page is a summary only. For all the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).Product Disclosure Statement
You can find details of your policy, make changes to it by contacting us on 1300 220 627.Call Us Now
You can find out more about how to make a claim on our Claims page.Make a Claim