^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
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Customers rate our Home Insurance

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Out of 5

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Why Home Insurance Matters

Your House and Structures

Your Home Building Insurance policy covers the cost of repairing or replacing a damaged or destroyed house, garden shed, fence and other structures on your property based on your building sum insured amount. In case of a fire, severe weather or another insured event covered by the policy, you can protect the house you made into a home.

Your Contents and Belongings

With Contents Insurance cover, you can be covered for loss or damage to your possessions that are inside your home – from your dining table to your favourite jeans. As part of your new-for-old replacement cover, if an insured event like a storm, fire or burst pipe results in loss or damage to your possessions, we can replace your contents with new ones.

Home Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Most popular

Combined Home and Contents Insurance

30%^ OFF

on your first year’s premium for a new combined policy purchased online

Know your home and personal belongings are protected from a wide range of insured events.

Home and Contents Insurance is a combined policy of home building and contents insurance.

Get a Quote
Combined Home and Contents

Home Building Insurance

15%^ OFF

on your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online

Covers loss or damage to your house and outbuildings, such as garages and sheds, caused by insured events like storms and fires.

Get a Quote
Home Building Insurance

Home Contents Insurance

15%^ OFF

on your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online

Covers loss or damage to your belongings due to events like storms, fire, and theft.

Get a Quote
Contents Insurance

Landlord Insurance

30%^ OFF

on your first year’s premium for a new combined policy purchased online

Landlord Insurance provides protection against loss or damage to your investment property and any contents you provide for your tenants' use.

Get a Quote
Landlord Insurance

Renters Insurance

15%^ OFF

on your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online

For tenants to protect their contents against loss or damage from insured events.

Get a Quote
Renters Insurance

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. See Product Disclosure Statement for full details.

Are There Locations Where I Cannot Get Cover?

As we assess the risk associated with your home address, Home and Contents Insurance is not available in NT, North Qld and Northern WA.

Compare Our Home Insurance Policies

Included Benefits Combined Home and Contents Home Building Contents
Repair/Replacement of Home
Repair/Replacement of Contents
Temporary Accommodation
Up to 10% of sum insured, up to 12 mths
Legal Liability
Up to $20 million
Mortgage Discharge
Up to $750
Contents Temporarily Removed
Up to 20% of sum insured
Replacement of Locks
Compare all benefits Compare all benefits Compare all benefits
Compare All Benefits

Compare what our customers told us they saved by switching to a Budget Direct Combined Home and Contents Insurance policy

Find out more about what cover we offer in your state

ACT NSW Qld SA Tas Vic WA

In comparison to their previous insurers’ premiums, customers across Australia who switched to Budget Direct Combined Home and Contents Insurance told us they saved an average of

$376

You can use our Comparitron™ tool to compare savings as reported by other Budget Direct customers. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.

† Price Comparison Figures

Figures represent average savings based on data provided by customers who reported they switched online to Budget Direct's Combined Home & Contents Insurance from comparable policies, between 01 November 2025 and 30 April 2026. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.

Quote Now to compare for Yourself

Compare Combined Home and Contents Insurance Insurance Savings

Upgrade Your Home and Contents Insurance Cover

Need more cover? For an additional charge, you can customise your insurance policy by adding one or more of the following optional extras when you get a quote and buy a policy. Or – if you’ve already bought a policy – add optional cover by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Flood

If you take out optional Flood Cover, this can cover you against loss or damage caused by a flood.§

We define a ‘flood’ as the covering of normally dry land by water that has escaped or been released from the normal confines of a lake, river, creek or other natural watercourse (whether or not any of them have been altered or modified) or a reservoir, canal, or dam.

Learn more about Flood Cover

§ The addition of Flood Cover to a policy is subject to our underwriting criteria.

Personal Effects

Personal Effects cover insures the personal belongings you take with you away from your home (such as jewellery, sunglasses and cameras).

Learn more about Personal Effects

Accidental Damage

Accidental damage is loss or damage caused by a sudden, unintended and unexpected event that is not the result of a deliberate act – useful if you want to be covered for some damage that’s not automatically included as part of your Home Insurance. For example, spilling red wine on a carpet by mistake, or unintentionally dropping and breaking a fragile item, such as a vase.

Learn more about Accidental Damage

Motor Burnout

Motor Burnout Cover covers you for loss or damage to electric motors that are less than ten years old if the motor burns out due to an electric current or power surge. Electric motors are commonly found in home appliances like fridges, freezers, or washing machines. If you have Contents insurance, we can also pay for related food spoilage as a result of motor burnout.

Learn more about Motor Burnout

Commercial Storage

With Commercial Storage Cover, you’ll be insured for loss or damage by an insured event to your belongings while they're stored in a commercial storage facility.

Sum Insured Safeguard

If the cost to replace, repair or rebuild your home exceeds the amount of your nominated sum insured, Sum Insured Safeguard means we’ll increase it by up to 25% (e.g. from $400,000 to $500,000) to help cover the necessary repairs.

How much cover do I need?

When you buy Home Insurance, it’s up to you to determine how much it would cost to replace your home and/or contents if they were destroyed, for example, by fire. This is known as the ‘sum insured’.

These are the maximum amounts we’ll pay after an insured event, so it’s important that the sum insured you nominate is sufficient to replace your entire home and all of your contents at today’s prices.

To simplify your insurance journey, we have some calculators to help you work out how much home insurance you might need.

Estimate the Cost of Replacing Your Home and Contents

How to Make a Claim

If your property and/or contents suffer loss or damage, or are destroyed by an insured event and you need to make a claim, we’re here to help.

24/7 Claims

With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online or over the phone at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Making a Claim

Manage Your Policy Online

Budget Direct customers can make a claim, view and edit their Home Insurance policies, and buy more insurance online.

Log into Policy Manager

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Home Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the, Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Product Disclosure Statement

What Do I Need to Prepare for a Home Insurance quote?

To help us quickly provide you with a quote, please have the following information ready.

Details about your home

  • Full address
  • Type of property
  • Construction materials
  • Year built
  • Number of bedrooms and bathrooms
  • Security features
  • Any special additions, such as a swimming pool or spas, detached structures, solar panels.
  • Whether or not you are in a flood- or bushfire-prone area.

Information about your home’s contents

  • Total estimated value of contents
  • High-value items such as jewellery
  • Portable contents such as laptops

Your personal details

  • Full name and date of birth
  • Occupation
  • Previous claims history

Financial considerations

  • Your preferred excess level
  • Payment frequency (annual payments may be slightly cheaper overall)

Documentations

  • Photos of property, including any unique inclusions
  • Previous policy documentation, if you are switching insurers

Get a Quote Online and Save 30%^

Purchase a new combined Home and Contents insurance policy online and receive a 30%^ discount on your first year premium.

Alternatively, take out a standalone Home Building Insurance policy or a standalone Contents Insurance policy online and receive a 15%^ discount (for your first year’s premium only).

Get a Quote

How to Switch to Budget Direct?

Switching to Budget Direct Home Insurance from another insurer is as easy as 1-2-3:

1. Get a Budget Direct quote

Get a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote.

Weigh up the costs and benefits when you compare Home Insurance with Budget Direct against your current home insurance providers.

Get a Quote

2. Save on Insurance for your Home

If you choose to purchase Budget Direct Home Insurance, buy online to save 15%^ (Home or Contents) or 30%^ (combined Home and Contents).

3. Contact your former insurance company

Once you’re covered by Budget Direct, contact your previous insurer to cancel your other insurance policy.

Find out more about how to switch your Insurance provider

Home Insurance FAQs

What does home insurance cover?

‘Home insurance’ is an umbrella term that encompasses three variations of cover:

  • Home and contents insurance covers your house and other structures on your property (such as a garage or shed) as well as your belongings for loss or damage due to an insured event like a fire, theft and storm. It is also known as Building and Contents Insurance.
  • Home Building insurance covers your house and other structures on your property, including your garden shed, fences and in-ground swimming pool for loss or damage from an insured event.
  • Contents insurance covers the belongings inside your home, including furniture, whitegoods, electrical appliances, clothing, and more for loss or damage from an insured event.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply to Budget Direct home insurance; for full details, please read the product disclosure statement.

What is a Certificate of Currency?

A Certificate of Currency is a document issued by your home insurer that confirms your property has an active insurance policy in place. Lenders require this certificate as proof that the property, which serves as security for your home loan, is adequately insured against potential damage or loss.

Can I get cheaper home insurance?

There are several ways you can reduce your Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance cost, including:

  • Selecting the right level of cover: Our range of optional covers means you’ll only pay for the cover you need. For example, you don’t have to pay for flood cover if you don’t think you need it.
  • Buying your policy online: If you get a quote and buy a policy online, you’ll receive 15%^ off (Home Building Insurance only or Contents Insurance only) or 30%^ off (Home and Contents Insurance) on your first year’s premium.
  • Increasing your excess: When getting insurance with Budget Direct, you’ll choose an excess between $300 and $5,000; by increasing your excess, you could lower your premium. Always choose an excess you’ll be comfortable to pay at claim time.
  • Paying your premium annually: By paying Home and Contents Insurance policies annually instead of in instalments (i.e. fortnightly or monthly), you’ll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.

When should I get home insurance?

Your lawyer or conveyancer will usually recommend home and contents insurance for your home (or investment property) when you exchange signed copies of the purchase contract with the seller.

Also, most mortgage lenders require you to take out insurance for your home before the loan becomes unconditional.

Does home and contents insurance cover bushfires?

Yes — Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance covers loss or damage due to bushfires.

We’ll pay to repair or — if it burns to the ground — replace your home (and/or contents), up to the sum you’ve insured it for.

(Depending on the circumstances, your property’s bushfire cover may not take effect until 72 hours after you purchase the policy.)

Does home insurance cover plumbing?

Home insurance includes cover for plumbing such as water and gas service pipes, hot water systems, taps and other plumbing infrastructure at the home for loss or damage from our 10 insured events.

If we accept a claim for Escape of Liquid, we will cover you for loss or damage caused by sudden escape of liquid from a range of limited items. If you don’t know the source of the escape of liquid, we will cover reasonable costs for exploratory work to find the leak (including repairs caused by the exploratory work). We don’t cover repairs to the burst pipe, or other leak source.

However, it is important to remember that you have an obligation to maintain your home in good condition. This means you’re responsible for the cost of maintenance and repair issues that are a result of everyday use and wear and tear, such as clogged toilets, blocked drains, leaky fixtures, faulty hot-water systems, and low water pressure.

Does home insurance cover storms?

Yes – your Budget Direct-insured home and/or contents are covered for damage or loss due to violent winds, lightning, rain, hail and snow.

This cover includes the escape of rainwater from any water pipe, drain or gutter; and surface run-off of rainwater from surrounding areas that occurs within 24 hours of the storm or heavy rain.

To insure your home against floods, you need to take out optional Flood Cover.

Does home insurance cover hot-water systems?

Budget Direct can cover the cost to repair or replace your hot-water system (e.g. electric, heat pump, solar) if it’s damaged or destroyed by an insured event (e.g. a fire).

We can also cover any damage to your home and/or contents caused by water escaping from the system.

However, we won’t cover the cost to repair or replace a faulty hot-water system.

Does home insurance cover pools?

Budget Direct home insurance covers in-ground swimming pools (and spas and saunas that are permanent fixtures) at the insured address, including their accessories.

Budget Direct contents insurance covers above-ground or inflatable swimming pools (or portable spas), including their accessories.

See All Home Insurance FAQs

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