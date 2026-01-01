Home insurance includes cover for plumbing such as water and gas service pipes, hot water systems, taps and other plumbing infrastructure at the home for loss or damage from our 10 insured events.
If we accept a claim for Escape of Liquid, we will cover you for loss or damage caused by sudden escape of liquid from a range of limited items. If you don’t know the source of the escape of liquid, we will cover reasonable costs for exploratory work to find the leak (including repairs caused by the exploratory work). We don’t cover repairs to the burst pipe, or other leak source.
However, it is important to remember that you have an obligation to maintain your home in good condition. This means you’re responsible for the cost of maintenance and repair issues that are a result of everyday use and wear and tear, such as clogged toilets, blocked drains, leaky fixtures, faulty hot-water systems, and low water pressure.