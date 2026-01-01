TPD Insurance Solved™ with Budget Direct
TPD benefit
By adding TPD Cover as an option with your Life Cover, you can receive a lump sum payment between $50,000 and $5 million if you’re totally and permanently disabled as the result of a sickness or injury, and are unable to work again. We’re here to add some peace of mind, if the worst were to happen.
Financial advice benefit
If a TPD benefit in excess of $200,000 is paid, you can also be reimbursed the cost of engaging a qualified and licensed financial adviser, up to $5,000. This benefit is designed to provide you help in determining the best way to make use of the claim payout.
Future increases benefit
If a particular allowable event occurs (such as the birth of your child, or you take out a mortgage on your residence), you can increase your cover by the lesser of $100,000 or 20% of your original cover amount, without needing to provide further medical evidence.
Underwritten for you
Any Life Insurance policy issued by Budget Direct is fully underwritten when you buy it, rather than when you need to make a claim.
This minimises the risk of there being any nasty surprises at claim time.
Use proceeds of a claim however you choose
No matter whether the funds would be best spent making modifications to your home, paying medical or rehabilitation costs, putting it toward your mortgage or living expenses, or even buying a modest dwelling to suit your needs, you can use any proceeds in whatever way you choose.
Insurance issued by NobleOak Life
With a solid collection of awards and over 145 years insuring Australians and their families, your Budget Direct policy is issued with a wealth of care and experience.
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For all the details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).
How much TPD Insurance can I apply for?
Australian residents who take out Life cover can also apply for between $50,000 and $5 million in TPD Cover as an optional extra.
The Death Benefit of that Life Cover (including where it is paid as the Terminal Illness Benefit) will be reduced by the amount paid under your TPD Insurance cover.
$5 million
Maximum cover level
59 years old
Maximum entry age
75 years old
Guaranteed renewable age
$5,000
Financial advice benefit
Not sure how much cover you want? Get an estimate by using our Life Insurance Calculator.Calculate Now
Caring cover brought to you from Budget Direct
By carefully underwriting your application based on your health, lifestyle and other factors, the risks of delays or surprises in the event of a claim are minimised.
We’re here to help, and prefer not to use overly complex phrasing. Life and TPD Insurance should help bring you peace of mind, not complicate things.
Cover is issued by one of Australia’s most trusted and respected Life Insurance companies, so you’re in safe and experienced hands with Budget Direct Life Insurance.
Award-winning Australian Life Insurance
Budget Direct has been awarded Money magazine’s Best Value Direct Life Insurance award in 2026. Money magazine's Best of the Best award demonstrates commitment to product and service excellence while delivering amazing value to customers.
We are also the winner of the Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance award from 2024-2026 - That’s 3 years in a row!
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance
2026
Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar
2026
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance
2025
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance
2025
Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance
2024-2026
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance
2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance
2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection
2024
Outstanding Value Direct Life Insurance
2023
Find out more
The information on this page is a summary only. For all the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).Product Disclosure Statement
Manage your Life Insurance policy
Manage your policy
You can find details of your policy, make changes to it by contacting us on 1300 220 627.Call Us Now
Make a claim
You can find out more about how to make a claim on our Claims page.Make a Claim