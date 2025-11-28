How to Switch Car Insurance Providers

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Switch Car Insurance Providers

Young woman showing off new car keys while smiling in car.

28 November 2025 | See disclaimer

With an increasing number of motorists switching car insurance providers over the past two years, it’s more likely that we’re on the lookout for better deals than ever before. So with a little bit of time and the right information (from us), you’ll know whether you’re ready to make the switch to a new car insurance provider.

How to Switch Car Insurance

With some insurers offering better deals to new customers rather than their existing ones, it does pay to shop around. Here’s how you can switch car insurance.

Decide Whether Switching Now is Your Best Option

Your best option (if you are looking to switch) would be around renewal time. Before renewing you’ll be presented with your insurer’s annual offer and your new premium. There may be other reasons you may wish to switch prior to renewal. These include:

  • You’re moving to a new city, state, or postcode – If you’re moving this may impact your insurance premium and a different provider may have more competitive rates in your new area.
  • You’re adding a driver or car – If you’re looking to add a new family member to your car insurance policy some insurers may offer a discount when you restrict your policy to drivers over a certain age.
  • You’ve experienced a life event – Life events like buying a house, or starting a new job can impact your premium as well as your circumstances, which can mean that it’s a good time to switch insurers.

Compare Your Current Policy to the New Car Insurance Policy

Before switching insurers, make sure that you understand what you’re purchasing by comparing products with the same or similar levels of protection.

When comparing policies you should consider:

  • Checking the policy limits – how the coverage limits differ based on who is listed on your policy and whether you’ve chosen to restrict your policy to drivers above a certain age.
  • Looking for exclusions – most car insurers don’t offer a reduced window-glass excess as standard cover and may have some exclusions in place such as not insuring Uber or Taxi drivers.
  • Comparing excesses – increasing the excess could save money on your upfront premium, however you would also need to be prepared to pay the higher excess in the event of a claim.

Comparing policies will not only help you to save on car insurance but can also improve your car insurance cover by increasing limits on benefits like personal effects, replacement of keys, emergency transport and accommodation.

This is also the best time to review your policy and check whether your circumstances are still the same, or if they need to be updated.

Buy the New Policy

Once you’re covered by Budget Direct we’ll notify you in writing, then you’ll need to contact your previous insurer to let them know that you wish to cancel your cover. And if you want to switch before your current policy ends, make sure your new policy takes effect and you cancel your old policy on that same date.

Keep in mind that your current insurer may charge an early cancellation fee if the current policy is cancelled mid-term.

If you’re a new customer with Budget Direct you can get a discount on your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online. To qualify for our 15%^ discount on a new Car Insurance policy you must start your car insurance quote online.

Notify Your Current Insurer

Once you’re covered by us (we’ll notify you in writing), make sure to contact your previous insurer to decline their renewal offer or cancel your other policy before it ends. Remember your previous insurer may also charge you an early cancellation fee but, if you decline the renewal offer instead of cancelling mid-term, you’ll avoid incurring any cancellation fee that would have applied.

Staying or Switching with Budget Direct

Budget Direct offers Outstanding Value Car Insurance, that you can tailor (including a guarantee on all authorised car repairs while you own the vehicle) to suit your circumstances.

Not to mention the amount you could save on your premium by switching to Budget Direct could far outweigh your current insurer’s cancellation fee.

Are you ready to switch to Budget Direct? Get a quote today!

FAQs

How do I switch car insurance over to a new car?

We can guide you through the process of switching your insurance from your old car to your new one. Give us a call and let us know about the year, make and model so that we can help you transfer your Budget Direct Car Insurance over to your new car.

Do you get a refund when you cancel car insurance?

If you cancel your policy during the cooling-off period (the timeframe varies with different insurers) you’ll receive a full refund of your premium payments as long as you haven’t made any claims. If you cancel your policy after the cooling-off period then you’ll generally be refunded a pro-rata amount (any unused portion of your premium) unless a total loss claim has been made. You may also be charged a cancellation fee.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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