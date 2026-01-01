Compare our car insurance policies
Compare the benefits, features, claim limits and optional extras of our different levels of car insurance.
Benefits and features
Included benefits
|Included benefits
|Gold Comprehensive
|Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive 1.
|Third Party Property, Fire & Theft
|Third Party Property Only
|Loss or damage to your vehicle
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Fire and theft only
|
Yes
|
New car replacement
We'll replace your car with a new one if it becomes a total loss within the specified time period or mileage (whichever comes first) of the original registration.
|2 years / 40,000 km
|2 years / 40,000 km
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Damage to someone else’s car or other property (legal liability)
|Up to $20 million
|Up to $20 million
|Up to $20 million
|Up to $20 million
|Damage caused by an uninsured driver
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Up to $5,000 (including recovery, towing and storage costs)
|Up to $5,000 (including recovery, towing and storage costs)
|Towing
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Fire and theft only
|
Yes
|Hire car following theft
|Up to $1,500 (limit 21 days)
|Up to $1,500 (limit 21 days)
|Up to $1,500 (limit 21 days)
|
Yes
|Hire car following a no fault accident
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Replacement of stolen keys / remote
|Up to $1,000
|Up to $1,000
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Damage to your caravan or trailer in a collision
|Up to $1,000 (caravan and trailer)
|Up to $1,000 (caravan and trailer)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Emergency transport and accommodation
If your damaged car is undriveable, we'll pay for the driver and passengers to be transported to the address where the car is normally kept at night; or, if the transport is unavailable, we'll pay for the cost of their temporary accommodation.
|$200 a day ($1,000 in total)
|$200 a day ($1,000 in total)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Damage or theft of personal effects in your car
|Up to $500 (theft and damage)
|Up to $500 (theft and damage)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Damage or theft of child seat/baby capsule in your car
|Up to $500
|Up to $500
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Debris removal
If necessary, we'll pay for debris from your car to be removed from the accident scene.
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
1. If you drive 10,000km or less per year, you can take out a Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive policy, which attracts a lower premium.
Optional benefits
For an additional premium, you can add one or more of the following optional benefits to your policy:
|Optional benefits
|Gold Comprehensive
|Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive
|Third Party Property, Fire & Theft
|Third Party Property Only
|
Accident car hire
Get a car hire for up to 21 days while your car is being repaired, if we accept your at fault claim, such as one for damage as a result of a collision caused by the driver of your car, fire or weather, malicious act, an accident involving an animal or attempted theft.
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Reduced window-glass excess
You can reduce your window-glass excess - which is normally the same as your Basic Excess - to just $40. It can only be reduced within 21 days of you buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle.
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Choice of repairer
If you have a claim with us you can nominate your preferred repairer.
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
How do I add an optional benefit to my policy?
You can add one or more of these optional benefits when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you’ve already bought one – by calling us on 1300 306 560 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.
Other features
|Other features
|Gold Comprehensive
|Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive
|Third Party Property, Fire & Theft
|Third Party Property Only
|
Restricted driver age discount
You can restrict your policy to drivers over a certain age: 21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+; the older the drivers, the lower your premium.
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|No excess payable when identified third party is at fault
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Repairs guaranteed for as long as you own the car
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Repairs to damage caused by an uninsured driver only (limits apply)
|Repairs to damage caused by an uninsured driver only (limits apply)
|
Higher excess to reduce premium
If you increase your Basic Excess, we'll reduce your premium.
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Fortnightly, monthly or yearly premium payments
By paying annually instead of in instalments (i.e. fortnightly or monthly), you'll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|24/7 online and phone claims service
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|Online discount
|15%
|15%
|15%
|15%
Excesses
|Unless you have a no-fault accident, when you make a claim you’re required to pay a…
|Basic Excess
|As shown on your insurance certificate1
|…as well as any additional excesses that apply…
|Driver is under 21 years of age
|$600
|Driver is 21 to 24 years of age inclusive
|$500
|Driver has not held a full or open Australian licence for 2 or more years
|$500
|Driver is not the regular driver or is not listed on your insurance certificate2
|$600
|Car has exceeded the kilometres per year selected, no odometer reading was provided or an invalid odometer reading was provided3
|$1,000
|If you make a windshield-only claim, you’re required to pay a…
|Window glass-only excess
|As shown on your insurance certificate4
- For an additional premium, you may be able to reduce your Basic Excess (or vice-versa). As well as your insurance certificate, the excess amount is shown in your online account.
- Any household members (i.e. people who live with you) who may drive your car must be listed, otherwise your car will not be covered while they are driving it.
- Applies only to Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive policies.
- As well as your insurance certificate, the excess amount is shown in your online account. For an additional premium, you can add the optional ‘Reduced window glass excess’ benefit to your comprehensive policy. Your standard window glass-only excess will be reduced to just $40. You can add this option only within 21 days of buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle.
Compare our car insurance prices
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The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct car insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS)Read the PDS
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