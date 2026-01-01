^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Compare our car insurance policies

Compare the benefits, features, claim limits and optional extras of our different levels of car insurance.

Benefits and features

Included benefits

Included benefits Gold Comprehensive Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive 1. Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Third Party Property Only
Loss or damage to your vehicle
Fire and theft only

New car replacement

We'll replace your car with a new one if it becomes a total loss within the specified time period or mileage (whichever comes first) of the original registration.

2 years / 40,000 km 2 years / 40,000 km
Damage to someone else’s car or other property (legal liability) Up to $20 million Up to $20 million Up to $20 million Up to $20 million
Damage caused by an uninsured driver
Up to $5,000 (including recovery, towing and storage costs) Up to $5,000 (including recovery, towing and storage costs)
Towing
Fire and theft only
Hire car following theft Up to $1,500 (limit 21 days) Up to $1,500 (limit 21 days) Up to $1,500 (limit 21 days)
Hire car following a no fault accident
Replacement of stolen keys / remote Up to $1,000 Up to $1,000
Damage to your caravan or trailer in a collision Up to $1,000 (caravan and trailer) Up to $1,000 (caravan and trailer)

Emergency transport and accommodation

If your damaged car is undriveable, we'll pay for the driver and passengers to be transported to the address where the car is normally kept at night; or, if the transport is unavailable, we'll pay for the cost of their temporary accommodation.

$200 a day ($1,000 in total) $200 a day ($1,000 in total)
Damage or theft of personal effects in your car Up to $500 (theft and damage) Up to $500 (theft and damage)
Damage or theft of child seat/baby capsule in your car Up to $500 Up to $500

Debris removal

If necessary, we'll pay for debris from your car to be removed from the accident scene.

1. If you drive 10,000km or less per year, you can take out a Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive policy, which attracts a lower premium.

Optional benefits

For an additional premium, you can add one or more of the following optional benefits to your policy:

Optional benefits Gold Comprehensive Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Third Party Property Only

Accident car hire

Get a car hire for up to 21 days while your car is being repaired, if we accept your at fault claim, such as one for damage as a result of a collision caused by the driver of your car, fire or weather, malicious act, an accident involving an animal or attempted theft.

Reduced window-glass excess

You can reduce your window-glass excess - which is normally the same as your Basic Excess - to just $40. It can only be reduced within 21 days of you buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle.

Choice of repairer

If you have a claim with us you can nominate your preferred repairer.

How do I add an optional benefit to my policy?

You can add one or more of these optional benefits when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you’ve already bought one – by calling us on 1300 306 560 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Other features

Other features Gold Comprehensive Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Third Party Property Only

Restricted driver age discount

You can restrict your policy to drivers over a certain age: 21+, 25+, 30+, 40+, 50+; the older the drivers, the lower your premium.

No excess payable when identified third party is at fault
Repairs guaranteed for as long as you own the car
Repairs to damage caused by an uninsured driver only (limits apply) Repairs to damage caused by an uninsured driver only (limits apply)

Higher excess to reduce premium

If you increase your Basic Excess, we'll reduce your premium.

Fortnightly, monthly or yearly premium payments

By paying annually instead of in instalments (i.e. fortnightly or monthly), you'll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees.

24/7 online and phone claims service
Online discount 15% 15% 15% 15%

Excesses

Unless you have a no-fault accident, when you make a claim you’re required to pay a…
Basic Excess As shown on your insurance certificate1
…as well as any additional excesses that apply…
Driver is under 21 years of age $600
Driver is 21 to 24 years of age inclusive $500
Driver has not held a full or open Australian licence for 2 or more years $500
Driver is not the regular driver or is not listed on your insurance certificate2 $600
Car has exceeded the kilometres per year selected, no odometer reading was provided or an invalid odometer reading was provided3 $1,000
If you make a windshield-only claim, you’re required to pay a…
Window glass-only excess As shown on your insurance certificate4
  1. For an additional premium, you may be able to reduce your Basic Excess (or vice-versa). As well as your insurance certificate, the excess amount is shown in your online account.
  2. Any household members (i.e. people who live with you) who may drive your car must be listed, otherwise your car will not be covered while they are driving it.
  3. Applies only to Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive policies.
  4. As well as your insurance certificate, the excess amount is shown in your online account. For an additional premium, you can add the optional ‘Reduced window glass excess’ benefit to your comprehensive policy. Your standard window glass-only excess will be reduced to just $40. You can add this option only within 21 days of buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle.

Compare our car insurance prices

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Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct car insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS)

Read the PDS

Roadside assistance

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You can buy a membership with or without a Budget Direct car insurance policy.

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