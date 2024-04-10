^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Car Running Costs Survey and Statistics 2023

Happy couple drive in car along greenery
Rachael Rosel

Rachael Rosel

Content Strategist

10 April 2024 | See disclaimer

From fuel to parking, the cost to run a car can add up.

To find out more about car running costs for the everyday Australian, Budget Direct surveyed more than 1,000 Australian drivers over the age of 18.

We gathered data to better understand how car costs impact our nation’s drivers and what they’re doing to ease the pressure.

Quick Stats

  • SUVs are the most popular car choice for Australians.

  • Respondents who own utes and diesel vehicles are the most impacted by rising fuel prices.

  • The women surveyed are slightly more likely to put off getting a service to save money, but they’re also more likely to have more expensive services than men.

  • More than half of respondents said running a car has become much more expensive in the past year.

Car Running Costs Statistics

Across Australia, transport costs have risen more than $100 a week on average in the past three years. [1]

While some ongoing costs such as fuel and car loan repayments have seen a significant spike since 2020, others such as car insurance, registration costs and servicing have been incrementally increasing over time. [1]

Australia’s preferences have also recently changed, with data showing that more Australians are now opting for larger cars. More than half of the cars purchased in the year to October 2023 in Australia were Sports Utility Vehicles or SUVs. In October 2023, SUV sales rose 22% compared to the same month the year prior. [2]

With larger cars can come greater expenses. For instance, conventional SUVs can use 25% more fuel per kilometre than medium-sized cars. [3]

Generally speaking, a new SUV can be more expensive than a smaller new car such as a hatchback. Having a more expensive car can impact the cost of insurance, whether it’s comprehensive car insurance, third party fire and theft or compulsory third party insurance, as well as the cost of a car loan and sometimes even servicing costs. [4]

But whether you just bought a new or used car, or you’ve been driving the same car for years, check out our data on how Australians feel about the cost of running a car.

Car Running Costs Survey Results

What type of car do you have?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Of those surveyed, the SUV was the most popular car type with one-third of respondents saying they owned one.

This was closely followed by 28% of respondents saying they have a hatchback and 38% of respondents having a sedan.

Utes were twice as common for male respondents as they were for female respondents.

What’s your car’s fuel type?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Petrol was the most common fuel type for respondents to use in their vehicles according to 84% of those surveyed.

One in ten respondents used diesel, while just 3% used hybrid. Meanwhile, those aged 18 to 27 were the most likely age group of respondents to use hybrid vehicles, according to 9% of respondents in that age group.

How important is it to you that your car is cheap to run?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Fuel type

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

The majority of respondents said it was very important to them that their car was cheap to run, according to two-thirds of respondents.

For respondents aged 48 to 57, more than three-quarters said it was very important to them that their car was cheap to run.

Meanwhile, those surveyed who owned diesel cars were the least likely group to say cheap ongoing car costs were very important to them according to just less than half of the group surveyed.

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Type of car

Fuel type

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Fuel was the most expensive ongoing car-related expense for those surveyed with a third of respondents ranking it in first place. This was followed by insurance, registration, CTP and licensing costs.

Twice as many female respondents said that servicing and tyres were their most expensive car-related cost, with 16% of women surveyed ranking it in the top spot compared to 8% of men.

Meanwhile, insurance was the biggest expense overall for those surveyed in Victoria, according to 30% of respondents.

Respondents who said they owned a ute and respondents who said they owned a diesel car were the most common groups surveyed to say fuel was their most expensive car cost per year, according to around 40% of each group.

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Type of car

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

The majority of respondents said fuel was the car-related cost they had seen increase the most over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, those who were surveyed in Western Australia seemed to feel the rise in fuel the most with 65% of respondents saying fuel was their biggest annual car-related cost increase.

How much is your weekly fuel bill?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Type of car

Fuel type

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Of those surveyed, 41% said their weekly fuel bill was $50 or less a week, while 42% of respondents said it fell between $50 and $100 a week.

Older respondents were more likely to have the cheapest weekly fuel bill than younger respondents. Almost three-quarters of those surveyed aged 68 to 77 said fuel cost $50 or less a week compared to a quarter of respondents aged 18 to 27 who had the same response.

Those surveyed in New South Wales were the most likely state to say their weekly fuel bill was between $150 and $200 a week, according to 18% of respondents.

Those surveyed who said they owned a ute were almost four times more likely to have a weekly fuel bill between $100 and $150 than those surveyed who said they owned a hatchback.

Meanwhile, those surveyed who owned a diesel car were the most likely group of respondents to say their weekly fuel bill was between $100 and $150 a week, according to 28% of respondents.

On average across the country in 2023, it’s found that Australians can spend around $95 a week on fuel. [1]

Have you had or would you consider getting a car loan?^

Australia

Gender

State

Type of car

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

More than half of those surveyed said they wouldn’t consider getting a car loan, while less than a third said they’ve had one or would consider getting one in the future.

Those in Victoria were the most likely state to not have a car loan or want to get one in the future, according to 60% of respondents.

Do you think owning a car has gotten more or less expensive in the past 12 months?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

Type of car

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

More than half of those surveyed said they believed car ownership has gotten much more expensive in the past 12 months.

The majority of those aged 18 to 27 who were surveyed said they believed the cost of owning a car has only gotten slightly more expensive in the past 12 months, according to 52% of respondents.

Those in South Australia were the most likely state to think that the cost of owning a car has gotten much more expensive over the past year, according to 61% of respondents.

Meanwhile, almost two-thirds of those surveyed who said they owned a ute said it’s become much more expensive to own a car in the past year.

Which of the following have you tried to save money on when it comes to car costs?^*

Australia

Gender

State

Type of car

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Respondents were able to select more than one response.

The most common ways the majority of those surveyed have tried to save money on car running costs is to drive less and shop around for cheap fuel. This was followed by washing their own cars and avoiding paid parking.

More than one in ten respondents said they hadn’t tried anything to save costs on their car.

Women who were surveyed were more likely than male respondents to put off getting a service with 27% of women saying they’ve tried this tactic compared to 19% of men.

Those in Queensland who were surveyed were twice as likely as those surveyed in Western Australia and South Australia to switch insurers or reduce their cover to save money.

In the past 12 months, have you become more or less interested in buying an electric car in the future?^

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%.

Nearly 30% of those surveyed said they’d become slightly more interested in buying electric vehicles in the past 12 months.

Men who were surveyed were nearly twice as likely as the women surveyed to say they had become much more interested in buying an electric car in the past 12 months.

Those aged 38 to 47 were the most likely age group to become much more interested in buying an electric car in the past 12 months, according to one in five respondents.

More than a quarter of respondents aged 68 to 77 and almost a third of those aged 78 to 87 said they had become much less interested in buying an electric vehicle in the past 12 months.

Key Takeaways

Drivers Have Expensive Taste

According to more than half of the respondents, the cost of running a car has become much more expensive over the past year. However, we also found that the majority of respondents said they owned an SUV.

National data even recorded that more than half of the total number of cars purchased in 2023 to October were SUVs. [2]

Driving an SUV has been found to burn 25% more fuel per kilometre than medium-sized cars. [3]

Plus, owning a more expensive car such as an SUV compared to a hatchback can impact the cost of insurance, car loans and sometimes even servicing costs.[4]

Utes and Diesel Car Owners Most Affected by Fuel

Those surveyed who said they owned utes and diesel cars were the most common groups to say fuel was their most expensive car cost per year.

Around 40% of each of the surveyed groups ranked fuel at the top of their list. This was above the Australian average where a third of respondents said fuel was their most expensive car-related cost.

More than a quarter of diesel car owners who were surveyed said that their weekly fuel bill was between $100 and $150 a week.

However, those who owned diesel cars were the least likely group of respondents to say that it was very important to them to have cheap ongoing car costs.

Women More Likely to Avoid Services Due to High Costs

Women who were surveyed were more likely than male respondents to put off getting their car serviced to save money with 27% of women saying they’d tried the tactic, compared to 19% of men.

However, it comes as twice as many female respondents said that servicing and tyres were their most expensive car-related cost than men.

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Australian Automobile Association, 2023, Transport Affordability
  2. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2023, One Million New Vehicles Sold in 2023
  3. International Energy Agency, 2019, World Energy Outlook 2019
  4. Budget Direct, 2021, How Much Does Car Insurance Cost?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

Best Electric Cars Available in Australia

Best Used Midsize Sedans

How to Get a Car Loan