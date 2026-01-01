The following table shows you the most we’ll pay to repair or replace certain contents damaged or lost in any one insured event.
If you have an item that exceeds this limit, you’ll need to list, or specify, the item on your policy (where applicable).
|Contents
|Limits
|Hand-woven carpets and rugs
|Up to $2,500 per item1
|Cash, cheques, and any other negotiable financial document
|Up to $800 in total
|CDs, DVDs, flash cards, digital media cards, audio and video tapes, records, computer discs, computer software, game cartridges, and game consoles
|Up to $3,000 in total1
|Firearms (legally registered and stored)
|Up to $2,000 in total
|Home office equipment
|Up to $12,000 in total
|Jewellery and watches
|Up to $1,000 per item or set; and up to $5,000 in total1
|Solid and plated silver and gold items (excluding jewellery and watches)
|Up to $2,000 per item or set
|Paintings, pictures, works of art, sculptures, and art objects
|Up to $5,000 per item or set; and up to $12,000 in total1
|Collections, memorabilia, stamps, collectors’ pins, medals, and collectors’ non-negotiable currency
|Up to $2,000 per item or collection1
|Tools of trade
|Up to $2,000 in total
|Specified contents items
|Up to the sum insured2
- You may be able to insure the item/s for more than the limit by specifying it, or listing it separately, on your policy, with an individual description and value. You can do this when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you've already bought one – by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.
- This amount is shown on your insurance certificate and in your online account.