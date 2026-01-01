^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Compare our home insurance policies

Compare the benefits, features, claim limits and optional covers of our standalone and combined home and contents insurance policies.

Benefits and features

Included benefits

Included benefits Home and Contents Home Contents
Repair or replacement of your home
Repair or replacement of your contents
Limits apply to certain items

Legal liability

Your legal liability as the owner or owner-occupier of your home for someone else’s death or bodily injury or for loss or damage to someone else’s property caused by an accident at the insured address (building cover) or anywhere in Australia (contents cover).

Up to $20 million Up to $20 million Up to $20 million

Temporary accommodation

Alternative housing for you and your pets if your damaged home is unfit to live in. We’ll pay you this benefit amount in addition to your total sum insured."

Up to 10% of sum insured, up to 12 months Up to 10% of sum insured, up to 12 months Up to 10% of sum insured, up to 12 months

Debris removal and extra rebuilding costs

Removal of debris resulting from damage and extra rebuilding costs, including demolition and professional (e.g. architect, surveyor, engineer) and building-application fees. We’ll pay you this benefit amount in addition to your total sum insured.

Up to 10% of sum insured Up to 10% of sum insured Up to 10% of sum insured

Funeral expenses

In case you suffer a fatal injury as a result of an insured event at your home.

Up to $7,000 Up to $7,000 Up to $7,000

Modifications to home

In case you suffer permanent paraplegia or quadriplegia due to an insured event at your home.

Up to $5,000 Up to $5,000 Up to $5,000

Loss of rental income

We'll pay you the net rental income lost during the time your property cannot be occupied due to loss or damage caused by an insured event.

Up to 10% of sum insured, up to 12 months Up to 10% of sum insured, up to 12 months

Rental property fixtures and fittings

This comprises light fittings and floor and window coverings. We’ll pay you this benefit amount in addition to your total sum insured.

Up to 5% of sum insured Up to 5% of sum insured

Mortgage discharge costs

If your home is completely destroyed as a result of an insured event, we'll pay the legal and administrative costs associated with the discharge of the mortgage.

Up to $750 Up to $750

Contents temporarily removed

Loss or damage to contents after being temporarily removed – for 90 days or less – from your insured address.

Up to 20% of sum insured
Up to 20% of sum insured

Contents lost or damaged in transit

Loss or damage to contents due to a collision or fire during your move to a new address in Australia (excluding contents being transported by professional removalists or by sea).

Up to 20% of sum insured
Up to 20% of sum insured

Replacement of locks

Replacement of locks or key codes if the keys to your property’s external doors and/or windows are stolen anywhere in Australia.

Up to $1,000
Up to $1,000

Unattached equipment

*Loss or damage caused by an insured event to unattached equipment, spare parts and accessories (e.g. for motor vehicles, trailers, caravans and watercraft).*

Up to $500
Up to $500
Visitors’ uninsured contents Up to $500
Up to $500
Food spoilage Up to $500
Up to $500
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Benefit limits for certain content items

The following table shows you the most we’ll pay to repair or replace certain contents damaged or lost in any one insured event.

If you have an item that exceeds this limit, you’ll need to list, or specify, the item on your policy (where applicable).

Contents Limits
Hand-woven carpets and rugs Up to $2,500 per item1
Cash, cheques, and any other negotiable financial document Up to $800 in total
CDs, DVDs, flash cards, digital media cards, audio and video tapes, records, computer discs, computer software, game cartridges, and game consoles Up to $3,000 in total1
Firearms (legally registered and stored) Up to $2,000 in total
Home office equipment Up to $12,000 in total
Jewellery and watches Up to $1,000 per item or set; and up to $5,000 in total1
Solid and plated silver and gold items (excluding jewellery and watches) Up to $2,000 per item or set
Paintings, pictures, works of art, sculptures, and art objects Up to $5,000 per item or set; and up to $12,000 in total1
Collections, memorabilia, stamps, collectors’ pins, medals, and collectors’ non-negotiable currency Up to $2,000 per item or collection1
Tools of trade Up to $2,000 in total
Specified contents items Up to the sum insured2
  1. You may be able to insure the item/s for more than the limit by specifying it, or listing it separately, on your policy, with an individual description and value. You can do this when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you've already bought one – by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.
  2. This amount is shown on your insurance certificate and in your online account.

Optional covers

Optional covers

Home and Contents

Home Contents

Flood Cover

Cover for loss or damage caused by flooding rivers, creeks and other bodies of water.

Tenant Default

Protection if your tenant defaults on their rental payments.

Theft and Malicious Damage by Tenants

Protection if your tenant or their visitors or guests steal from or maliciously damage your investment property.

Accidental Damage

Standard cover includes accidental damage to glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures; Accidental Damage extends this cover to most of your home and/or contents.

Motor Burnout

We'll pay for loss or damage if a power surge burns out a motor in an electrical appliance you own (less than 10 years old); we’ll also pay for related spoilage of food.

Sum Insured Safeguard

If your nominated sum insured is not enough to repair or replace your home building, we'll increase it by up to 25% (e.g. from $400,000 to $500,000).

Personal Effects Cover

Insures the portable items (e.g. jewellery, sunglasses, camera) you take with you away from your home.

Commercial Storage

Covers your contents for loss or damage while they're stored in a commercial storage facility.

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How do I add an optional cover to my policy?

You can add one or more of these optional covers when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you’ve already bought a policy – by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Other features

Other features

Home and Contents

Home Contents
Home and contents repairs guaranteed
Inflation protection

Each year we’ll increase the amounts your home and contents are insured for – to help keep pace with rising costs. Your premium will be adjusted accordingly.

Higher excess to reduce premium

Increasing your excess: Choose an excess between $100 and $5,000; by increasing your excess, you could lower your premium. Always choose an excess you’ll be comfortable to pay at claim time.

Fortnightly, monthly or yearly premium payments

24/7 online and phone claims service

Online discount

Buying your policy online: If you get a quote and buy a policy online, you’ll receive a 15% (home or contents) or 30% (home and contents) discount on your first year’s premium.

30% 15% 15%
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Excesses

If you make a claim on your home and/or contents policy, you’ll be required to pay a Basic Excess and any additional excesses that apply:

Excess Amount
Basic $100 to $5,0001
Fixed
Based on perceived risk; may not apply to your policy 		Subject to underwriting criteria
Tenant default2 4 weeks rent
Tenant theft and malicious damage2 4 weeks rent
Earthquake or tsunami $500

1 You’ll be asked to nominate an excess within this range when you get a quote and buy a policy.
2 This excess applies only if your policy includes these optional landlord covers.

Insured events

Whether you insure your home or contents or both, we cover all of the following events:

  • Storm (including cyclone) and Rainwater (flood cover is optional)
  • Fire
  • Lightning
  • Theft (or attempted theft)
  • Escape of liquid (e.g. burst pipe)
  • Impact at home (e.g. fallen tree)
  • Breakage of glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures
  • Malicious damage, vandalism, riot or civil commotion
  • Explosion
  • Earthquake or tsunami

Get a Quote Online and Save 30%

Getting a Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance quote is quick and easy.

Get a quote and buy a policy online and save 15% (home or contents) or 30% (combined home and contents); or call us on 1800 288 149.

Get a Quote

Compare our home insurance prices

You know how our policies stack up against one another, but how do our premiums compare to other home insurers’?
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Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct home and contents insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS)

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