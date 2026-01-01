Home insurance calculator*

At the end of each insurance period, we’ll automatically increase the amount your home and/or contents are insured for — to help keep pace with rising costs.
When you receive your annual insurance renewal offer, you’ll notice your premium has been adjusted to reflect the higher sum insured.
If you wish, you can decline the higher sum insured by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.
For example, if your house was insured for $500K and we increased it to $550K but you declined the increase, your sum insured would remain unchanged at $500K.
Regardless, we encourage you to regularly review your sum insured, which you can change at any time (subject to our acceptance of the new sum insured) by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.
Note that we will not automatically increase the sums insured for your listed, or specified, contents and personal effects.
We recommend you get jewellery, collections, art works and the like valued every so often by a suitably qualified professional to ensure they’re adequately covered.