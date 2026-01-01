Home insurance calculator*

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Tools to help you work out how much home insurance you need

When buying home insurance, it’s up to you to determine how much it would cost to replace your home and contents if they were totally destroyed, for example, by fire.

These are called the ‘sums insured’ and are the maximum amounts we’ll pay. So it’s important you’re comfortable the sums you nominate are enough to replace the home and contents you wish to insure, at today’s prices.

Calculating these replacement costs is complex. To help make it easier, we’ve made available some calculators from leading insurance analytics firm Finity and leading estimator Sum Insured.

(For a more accurate rebuilding cost estimate, we recommend you consult a professional valuer or building contractor.)

Finity Sum Insured

Choose a calculator

Home insurance calculator*

Answer a series of questions about your home and get an estimate of the cost of replacing it.

Calculate Now

Contents insurance calculator^^

Describe your home and get an estimate of the cost of replacing your contents. Use the edit option to list your actual contents for a more accurate estimate.

Calculate Now

Home Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Finity

Inflation protection

At the end of each insurance period, we’ll automatically increase your home and contents sums insured, to reflect rises in costs. Your premium will be adjusted accordingly. We encourage you to regularly review your sums insured, which you can change at any time (subject to our acceptance).

Finity

Shortfall cover

For greater peace of mind, you can add optional Sum Insured Safeguard cover to your home insurance policy. If your nominated sum insured is not enough to repair or replace your home, we'll increase it by up to 25% (e.g. from $400,000 to $500,000).

Finity

Debris removal and extra building costs

We’ll cover not only the replacement value of your home, but also the cost of debris removal; demolition; and professional (e.g. architect, surveyor, engineer) and building-application fees (Home Insurance); and disposal of your damaged contents and storage of your undamaged ones (Contents Insurance). We’ll pay up to 10% of your sum insured for these costs — in addition to your total sum insured.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply.

For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

Choose your cover

You can get home or contents cover separately, or combine them.

Covers

Home and Contents Insurance

Protect your most valuable asset and your belongings by combining home and contents insurance.

Read more

Get a Quote
Covers

Home Insurance

Covers loss or damage to your home due to events like storms, fire, and escape of liquid, including the cost of repairs or rebuilding and temporary accommodation.

Read more

Get a Quote
Covers

Contents Insurance

Covers loss or damage to your home contents due to events like storms, fire, and theft, including new-for-old replacement of items that can’t be repaired.

Read more

Get a Quote

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct home and contents insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS)

How to make a claim

If your home and/or contents are lost, damaged or destroyed by an insured event and you need to claim, we’re here to help. Make a claim on your home and/or contents policy.

Award-Winning Australian home insurance

In 2026, we won Money magazine's Best of the Best title for Home & Contents Insurance (2022-2026) and WeMoney's Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance award 2025 & 2026. Plus, we have won the coveted Money magazine Insurer of the Year title ten years running (2017-2026), Canstar Insurer of the Year 5 years running (2022-2026) and Finder Insurer of the Year 2026.

Money magazine - Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance
Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026
Finder Insurer of the Year 2026
WeMoney - Digital Home & Contents Insurer of the Year
WeMoney - Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance

Frequently asked questions

Will my home insurance cover keep up with rising costs?

At the end of each insurance period, we’ll automatically increase the amount your home and/or contents are insured for — to help keep pace with rising costs.

When you receive your annual insurance renewal offer, you’ll notice your premium has been adjusted to reflect the higher sum insured.

If you wish, you can decline the higher sum insured by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

For example, if your house was insured for $500K and we increased it to $550K but you declined the increase, your sum insured would remain unchanged at $500K.

Regardless, we encourage you to regularly review your sum insured, which you can change at any time (subject to our acceptance of the new sum insured) by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Note that we will not automatically increase the sums insured for your listed, or specified, contents and personal effects.

We recommend you get jewellery, collections, art works and the like valued every so often by a suitably qualified professional to ensure they’re adequately covered.

What if the amount I insure my home for is too low?

It’s important the home sum insured you nominate is sufficient to rebuild your home at today’s prices.

You can increase your sum insured at any time by calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

For extra peace of mind, you can add optional Sum Insured Safeguard cover to your home insurance policy.

If you select this cover, we’ll increase your home sum insured by up to 25% if your nominated sum insured is not sufficient to repair or replace your badly damaged or destroyed home (e.g. from $400,000 to $500,000).

Do I need to list, or specify, contents on my policy?

It’s up to you to decide whether to list the following on your policy:

  • contents you want to insure for more than our benefit limit (where applicable)
  • portable items you want covered when you take them with you away from your home.

You can list your contents when you get a quote and buy a policy or — if you’ve already bought one — by calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

How is the cost of home insurance – the premium – calculated?

There are lots of factors that can influence your home insurance premium, including:

  • sum insured — generally, the larger the sum, the higher the premium
  • location — areas prone to severe weather or crime, for example, can attract higher premiums
  • age and construction materials — the newer your house, for example, the less you’re likely to pay
  • how it’s occupied or used — if your home is used for business or is unoccupied for long periods, you may pay more
  • claims history — the more claims you’ve made in the recent past, the higher your premium is likely to be
  • insurance excess — generally, the higher your excess, the lower your premium; and vice-versa
  • optional covers — the more optional covers you have, the higher your premium is likely to be
  • government charges, taxes or levies.
See all Home and Contents Insurance FAQs
Compare policy benefitsReplacement cost calculatorsCustomer reviewsFlood InsurancePortable Contents InsuranceAccidental Damage InsuranceMotor Burnout CoverFire Insurance CoverNSW Emergency Services LevyMake a claimHome Insurance Guides

*The estimating tool is provided by Finity Consulting Pty Limited (Finity) and should be used as a guide only and does not take into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. The accuracy of the estimate is not guaranteed because it depends on the accuracy of information you input, information from third parties we cannot verify, and property features and conditions that the calculator will not consider. Before deciding to purchase our insurance product we recommend that you seek expert advice to determine an adequate sum insured for your property (as the calculator contains general information and may not suit your particular circumstances) and read the Product Disclosure Statement available from us.

Neither Auto & General Services Pty Ltd or Finity take any responsibility for the estimate provided by Finity and will not be liable for the accuracy of that estimate and for any loss that you may suffer in connection with your use of the estimating tool. Information provided by you when using the calculator will be made available to Finity and will be dealt with in accordance with their Privacy Policy. Further information about your rights in relation to the estimating tool are set out in the Terms of Use available when you access the tool.

^^Typical contents replacement costs are provided by Sum Insured Pty Ltd, trading as Home Contents (ACN 099 322 308) ('Sum Insured'). Whilst every care is taken to ensure the accuracy of the information as a guide for costing, no responsibility is accepted by Sum Insured for its accuracy. Please check with an architect, builder, quantity surveyor, valuer or other suitably qualified professional for an accurate home replacement cost estimate. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd takes no responsibility for the costs provided by Sum Insured nor any liability for the accuracy of, reliance upon or use of the costs. Before deciding to purchase any insurance product you should calculate the actual replacement cost of your home and/or contents (as the calculators contain general information only and may not suit your particular circumstances) and read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement available from us.

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