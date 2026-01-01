Trauma Insurance Solved™ with Budget Direct
Lump sum payment upon diagnosis of listed serious medical conditions
Trauma Cover will ensure you receive a cash payment from $50,000 to a max. of $2 million if you’re diagnosed with one of the 37 serious medical conditions listed in the PDS, including certain types of cancer, heart attack or stroke*
Optional extra with Life Cover, or as a stand-alone policy
Trauma Cover can be added to your Life Cover policy as an optional extra. Or, you can buy Trauma Cover as a stand-alone policy by calling 1300 220 627.
Financial advice benefit
If a Trauma benefit in excess of $200,000 is paid, the cost to you of engaging a qualified and licensed financial adviser can be reimbursed (up to $5,000). Just so you have all the right support on hand, to provide guidance in the management of your lump sum claim payment.
Medical advancement protection
The Life Insurance Code of Practice will be referenced and medical specialists engaged regularly to ensure definitions for all listed serious medical conditions are reviewed if medical advancements are made.
Underwritten for you
Any Life Insurance policy issued by Budget Direct is fully underwritten when you buy it, rather than when you need to make a claim.
This minimises the risk of there being any nasty surprises at claim time.
Insurance issued by NobleOak Life
With a solid collection of awards and over 145 years insuring Australians and their families, your Budget Direct policy is issued with a wealth of care and experience.
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For all the details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).
How much Trauma Insurance can I apply for?
Australian residents who take out Life cover can also apply for between $50,000 and $2 million in Trauma Cover. It is available as an option within Life cover, or it can be taken as stand-alone cover. If Trauma Cover is taken as an option with Life Cover, the Life Cover sum insured is reduced by any amount paid as a Trauma claim.
Up to $2 Million
Maximum cover level
59 years old
Maximum entry age
70 years old
Guaranteed renewable age
$5,000
Financial advice benefit
Not sure how much cover you want? Get an estimate by using our Life Insurance Calculator.Calculate Now
Caring cover brought to you from Budget Direct
By carefully underwriting your application based on your health, lifestyle and other factors, the risks of delays or surprises in the event of a claim are minimised.
We’re here to help, and prefer not to use overly complex phrasing. Life and TPD Insurance should help bring you peace of mind, not complicate things.
Cover is issued by one of Australia’s most trusted and respected Life Insurance companies, so you’re in safe and experienced hands with Budget Direct Life Insurance.
Award-winning Australian Life Insurance
Budget Direct has been awarded Money magazine’s Best Value Direct Life Insurance award in 2026. Money magazine's Best of the Best award demonstrates commitment to product and service excellence while delivering amazing value to customers.
We are also the winner of the Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance award from 2024-2026 - That’s 3 years in a row!
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life Insurance
2026
Money magazine - Best-Value Life & TPD Insurance - Light Blue Collar
2026
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Life & Trauma Insurance
2025
Money magazine - Best-Value Direct Trauma Insurance
2025
Finder Highly Commended Life Insurance
2024-2026
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Life Insurance
2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Life & TPD Insurance
2024
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Value Income Protection
2024
Outstanding Value Direct Life Insurance
2023
Find out more
The information on this page is a summary only. For all the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).Product Disclosure Statement
Manage your Life Insurance policy
Manage your policy
You can find details of your policy, make changes to it by contacting us on 1300 220 627.Call Us Now
Make a claim
You can find out more about how to make a claim on our Claims page.Make a Claim
Terms and conditions
*Cancers – exclude specified early-stage cancers; Heart Attack – with evidence of severe heart muscle damage; and Stroke – in the brain resulting in specified permanent impairment. For the full descriptions and list of covered serious medical conditions, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).