^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Motorcycle Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Market or Agreed Value

Tailor your policy by choosing to insure your motorcycle for its market value or an amount we agree to.

Towing Costs

We're here to help. If your motorcycle is involved in an accident and unsafe to ride, we can pay to have it recovered, towed, and stored.

New Motorcycle Replacement

We can replace your brand-new motorcycle if it's written off within the first two years of its original registration, subject to availability in Australia.

Guaranteed Repairs

Ride easy knowing that we guarantee the quality of all authorised repairs for as long as you own the motorcycle.

Personal Effects Cover

We can cover up to $500 of personal effects that are being worn or stored in a locked compartment if they're damaged as a result of the incident.

Theft Hire Car

If your motorcycle is stolen, we can get you back on the road. Our Motorcycle Insurance cover can reimburse your compact hire car costs for up to 14 days or $1,000.

Trailer or Sidecar

Protect more than just your motorcycle. We can pay up to $1,000 for accidental collision damage to your motorcycle's trailer or sidecar.

Replacement Keys

If your key, proximity key or remote locking device is stolen, we can pay up to $1,000 for a replacement key to get you back in the saddle.


Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

Compare before you buy and choose the Motorcycle Insurance that's right for you. Not all benefits apply to all levels of cover.

Compare Cover

Motorcycle Insurance Cover Options

Most popular

Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance

Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance covers loss or damage to your motorcycle as a result of an accident, theft, severe weather, vandalism, and fire; and your liability for accidental damage your motorcycle causes to other people's property.

  • Damage to someone else's property up to $20M
  • Damage to your motorcycle
  • Hire car following theft
  • New motorcycle replacement
  • Damage caused by an uninsured driver
Get a Quote
See Coverage Details

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance

This provides the same cover as Third Party Property Only, with extra protection against loss or damage to your motorcycle due to fire and theft.

  • Damage to someone else's property up to $20M
  • Damage to your motorcycle (fire and theft only)
  • Hire car following theft
  • Damage caused by an uninsured driver up to $5,000
  • New motorcycle replacement
Get a Quote
See Coverage Details

Third Party Property Only Insurance

Third Party Motorcycle Insurance covers your liability for the accidental damage your motorcycle causes to other people’s property, including their vehicles and homes.

  • Damage to someone else's property up to $20M
  • Damage caused by an uninsured driver up to $5,000
  • Damage to your motorcycle
  • Hire car following theft
  • New motorcycle replacement
Get a Quote
See Coverage Details

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Motorcycle Insurance.

What's covered by Motorcycle Insurance?

Budget Direct Comprehensive Motorbike Insurance protects you against loss or damage to your motorcycle as a result of an insured event as well as legal liability for accidental damage your motorcycle causes to other people's property.

Our Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance policies can cover:

  • Damage to someone else's vehicle or property
  • Loss or damage to your motorcycle
  • Damaged caused by an uninsured driver
  • Towing
  • Hire car following theft
  • New motorcycle replacement
  • Replacement of stolen keys or remote
  • Damage to your trailer or sidecar in a collision
  • Emergency transport and accommodation
  • Personal effects damaged either being worn or stored in a locked compartment of the motorcycle at the time of the incident
Get a Quote

What’s not covered by Motorcycle Insurance?

Budget Direct Motorbike Insurance does not offer cover damage or loss in every circumstance. There are exclusions such as:

  • Ridesharing or food delivery
  • Racing, contests or rallies
  • Unlawful use
  • Tyre damage (caused by punctures, cuts or bursts)
  • General wear and tear
  • Unexplained or ongoing mechanical, structural or electrical malfunctions or breakdowns
  • Using the wrong fuel

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Motorcycle Insurance.

Why Choose Budget Direct Motorcycle Insurance?

Budget Direct Motorcycle Insurance will make sure you're protected with our range of benefits including:

24/7 claims,
365 days a year

A lifetime guarantee
on authorised repairs

Tailor-made cover
with optional extras
and adjustable excess

Rider Age Restrictions
to reduce your premium

More Reasons to Choose Budget Direct Motorcycle Insurance

Optional Extras

Comprehensive customers can choose one or more of our four optional extras, including a hire car following an accident, and cover for their riding gear.

Adjustable Excess

Depending on the value of your motorcycle, you may be able to increase your Basic Excess in return for a lower premium.

Cooling-off Period

If you haven’t made a claim, you can cancel your policy within 21 days of the purchase date and receive a full refund of your premium.

Flexible Payments

You can pay your premium either monthly or annually, by credit card or direct debit from your bank account.

Upgrade Your Motorcycle Insurance Cover

The following Optional Benefits may be available for additional premium on Comprehensive Policies only.

Accident Hire Car

If we accept your claim, we'll arrange a compact hire car for you to use while your motorcycle is being repaired for up to 14 days.

Riding Gear

If we pay a claim for loss or damage to your motorcycle, we will also cover your and/or your pillion passenger’s helmet and riding gear (up to 10 years old) if they’re damaged as a result of the incident, up to the limit you choose of $1,000, $2,000, or $3,000.

Choice of Repairer

If you have a claim with us, you can nominate your preferred repairer (subject to our approval).

Reduced Windshield Excess

Reduce your excess for damage to your motorcycle’s windshield to just $40.

How do I add an optional benefit to my policy?

You can add one or more of these benefits when you get a quote and buy a policy. If you’ve already bought one, you can add them by contacting us.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

How to Make a Claim

If you need to make a claim, we’re here to help you get back on the road as quickly and smoothly as possible.

Make a Claim

24/7 Claims

With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year by contacting us on 1300 306 560.

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Motorcycle insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Produce Disclosure Statement

Motorcycle Insurance FAQs

What are the different types of motorcycle insurance?

Budget Direct offers three types of motorcycle insurance cover:

  • Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance covers loss or damage to your motorcycle due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault), severe weather, fire, vandalism, and theft; and your liability for accidental damage your motorcycle causes to other people’s property (e.g. their vehicle or home).
  • Third Party Property Only Motorcycle Insurance covers your liability for accidental damage your motorcycle causes to other people’s property (e.g. their vehicle or home). It does not cover damage to your motorcycle (unless it’s damaged in a no-fault accident with an uninsured driver, and in this case, your motorcycle has limited cover).
  • Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Motorcycle Insurance provides the same protection as Third Party Property Only, plus cover for loss or damage to your motorcycle if it’s stolen or catches fire.

The type of cover you have is shown on your motorcycle insurance certificate.

Compare Budget Direct Motorcycle Insurance

How much can I insure my motorcycle for?

With Budget Direct, you can insure your motorcycle for its market value or, in some cases, for an agreed value.

Market value is the value of the motorcycle at the time of loss or damage, taking into account factors such as the make, model, age, kilometres travelled and overall condition.

Agreed value is the amount we agree to insure your motorcycle for during each 12-month term of insurance. It includes any specified maximum value you have selected for additional accessories or modifications.

The value for which your motorcycle is covered is shown on your insurance certificate.

Can I choose my own repairer?

Comprehensive policyholders can add an optional ‘Choice of repairer’ benefit to their policy. An additional premium may apply.

If you’ve selected this option, you can nominate your preferred repairer when you lodge your claim.

We’ll ask you to provide us with photos of the damage and a quotation for the repairs, so we can determine whether:

  • the quotation is competitive, and
  • The proposed repair method is satisfactory.

If either of these criteria is not met, we may decide not to authorise the repairs and, instead offer you the option of:

  • having your motorcycle repaired by an alternative repairer chosen by us, or
  • paying you the reasonable cost to satisfactorily repair your motorcycle.

If the motorcycle is unsafe to ride, we will pay the cost to tow the motorcycle to your preferred repairer up to a maximum of 100 kilometres.

Note that, if we authorise your nominated repairer to undertake the repairs, we’ll guarantee the quality of the repairs. However, we’re not responsible for the time it takes to complete them.

Do you guarantee repairs to my motorbike?

Yes — repairs authorised by us are guaranteed for as long as you own the motorcycle.

What is a motorcycle insurance excess?

A motorcycle insurance excess is the fixed amount you pay towards an at fault claim.

Depending on the circumstances of the incident that led to your claim, you may have to pay more than one excess: your Basic Excess plus any additional excesses that apply.

For example, if someone aged 24 years old causes an accident while riding your motorcycle, you’ll have to pay your Basic Excess (let’s assume it’s $600) plus an additional excess of $500 due to the rider’s age.

It means that, if the damage bill was $3,000, say, you would pay $1,100 and we would pay $1,900.

If you make a claim for damage only to your windshield, you’ll be required to pay a windshield-only excess.

Your Basic Excess, the additional excesses and windshield-only excess are shown on your insurance certificate.

If you make a claim, we’ll tell you which excesses apply and when and how to pay them.

You won’t have to pay an excess if the accident is deemed a no-fault accident.

See All Motorcycle Insurance FAQs

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