A motorcycle insurance excess is the fixed amount you pay towards an at fault claim.
Depending on the circumstances of the incident that led to your claim, you may have to pay more than one excess: your Basic Excess plus any additional excesses that apply.
For example, if someone aged 24 years old causes an accident while riding your motorcycle, you’ll have to pay your Basic Excess (let’s assume it’s $600) plus an additional excess of $500 due to the rider’s age.
It means that, if the damage bill was $3,000, say, you would pay $1,100 and we would pay $1,900.
If you make a claim for damage only to your windshield, you’ll be required to pay a windshield-only excess.
Your Basic Excess, the additional excesses and windshield-only excess are shown on your insurance certificate.
If you make a claim, we’ll tell you which excesses apply and when and how to pay them.
You won’t have to pay an excess if the accident is deemed a no-fault accident.