^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Save on Car Insurance Premiums

A couple sits on the couch with a cup of tea looking at an electronic tablet
Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

12 March 2026 | See disclaimer

There’s no denying that car insurance premiums have risen in recent years, which can be due to a variety of reasons, including increased cost of parts and repairs. Budget Direct car insurance premiums are based on what we call risk factors, which we use to calculate how likely you are to be involved in a car accident. This is calculated by assessing your age, the other drivers listed on your policy and your accident history, just to name a few.

This guide will show you how you can help save on your car insurance without having to compromise on your comprehensive cover. If you’ve kept a clean record and aren’t considered a high risk, these factors may contribute to a lower premium.

Restrict the Age of Listed Drivers

If you want to reduce your premium cost, it’s important to consider the drivers listed on your policy.

Premiums can be expensive if drivers are under the age of 25 years old. This is because there is an associated level of risk for younger drivers, particularly males. For example, the car insurance market average premium for drivers under 25 is around $2,704 compared to $1,589 for those aged from 25 to over 50 years old. [1]

You can consider restricting your Budget Direct policy to drivers above a certain age to help reduce costs for your car insurance premium. These ages include:

  • 21

  • 25

  • 30

  • 40

  • Or 50 years.

If you restrict the age, your car will only be covered if it’s driven by someone over the age restriction listed on the policy.

Typically, the older the drivers are on your policy, the lower your premium is likely to be.

Adjust Your Basic Excess

Car insurance excess is what you pay your insurer if you make a car insurance claim and are at fault. To help lower your instalments, you can opt to increase the excess on your policy.

However, if you increase it, you will be required to pay a higher excess if an accident happens and you are at fault. And although this can be more cost-effective for your yearly or monthly payments, if you cause an accident, you could be thousands of dollars out of pocket for one mistake.

Before adjusting the excess on your policy, consider whether a higher excess is feasible or whether a higher premium with steady payments is more financially suitable.

Adjust your excess

You can adjust your excess to a lower or higher amount by logging into your Policy Manager account.

Update your details on Policy Manager

Pay Your Premium Annually

Annual lump sum vs monthly instalments — which is cheaper? To help cut down costs, you can choose to pay an annual sum instead of monthly or fortnightly payments. This is because smaller instalments usually incur extra costs and processing fees. By paying annually, you could pay a lower car premium.

If you can afford a one-off yearly payment, this may be a more suitable option, but consider your financial situation first.

Drive Less, Pay Less (Low Kilometre Policy)

Are you driving less than 10,000 km per year? If you’re not driving far and wide, consider switching to our Gold Low Kilometre policy, which offers the full benefit of comprehensive insurance for a lower premium. This policy can help you reduce costs while still having top level of protection for your car insurance.

With this policy, you can also choose to set your agreed kilometres at the time of renewal each year, increasing or reducing the kilometres based on your needs. Although, if you exceed the set amount of kilometres, an additional excess will apply.

Learn more about Budget Direct’s Gold Low Kilometres Comprehensive policy.

Review Your Vehicle Value

Choosing to insure your car for market value (especially if you own an older vehicle under 10 years old), is usually a cheaper alternative compared to insuring it for an agreed value. This is because your car’s value could depreciate, whilst an agreed value is fixed for the policy term.

When thinking about insuring your car for market value vs agreed value cover, agreed value means you’re covered for a fixed amount for the term of the policy.

Secure Your Vehicle

Keeping your car in a secure place could help reduce your risk and overall insurance premium.

As outlined in the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), we need to know where your vehicle is normally kept and parked at night.

For example, parking your car in a garage, under a carport or on the street determines the risk to insurers. If your car is usually parked on the street, this is more unsafe and is likely to increase your premium. We also ask that you ensure your vehicle is locked and that you keep all keys safe while your car is unattended.

Review Optional Benefits

In addition to your Budget Direct Car Insurance, you can choose to add optional benefits to your cover for extra protection. These include:

  • Accident hire car: The accident hire car optional benefit provides you with a hire car if you’re at fault in an accident.

  • Reduced window-glass excess: You can reduce the excess for damage to your car’s windows with this optional benefit. This includes the rear and side windows as well as the windscreen.

  • Choice of repairer: With this optional benefit, you can nominate your preferred repairer.

When reviewing the optional benefits available with our car insurance policies, make sure you’re making a reasonable financial decision and only pay for the extras that you might need.

Online Discounts

If you’re a new Budget Direct customer, save 15%^ on your first year’s premium for a new policy when purchased online.

Quote First with Budget Direct Car Insurance

Comprehensive Car Insurance includes benefits such as a hire car following theft and following an accident when it’s not your fault.

Get a quote for Budget Direct Car Insurance
See More Articles

References

  1. Canstar, 2025, How much does car insurance cost?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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