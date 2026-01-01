1. Pay your vet's bill
2. Lodge your claim
Claim online
Our Pet Online Claims portal allows for fast and easy lodgement of claims. You only have to register once and you'll be able to submit new claims and also view all your pet's claim history.Claim online now
24 hours, 7 days a week
Download the claim form
You can send your completed form and your vet’s itemised invoices to either:
claims@pet.budgetdirect.com.au
Budget Direct Pet Insurance PO Box 342 Toowong QLD 4066Download
The sooner you lodge your claim, the sooner we can reimburse you for your eligible vet expenses.
3. Leave it with us
Within 2–5 business days of you lodging your claim, we’ll contact you if we need any more information.
Questions?
If you have any claims-related questions, please call us on 1800 931 664 (Monday to Friday, 8am–5pm AEST). We’ll be happy to help.