^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
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Customers rate our Contents Insurance claims service

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Out of 5

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Budget Direct paid out over $1.5 billion on car + home insurance claims in the last 12 months.

What's protected by Contents Insurance?

Your Belongings

With Contents Insurance cover, you can be covered against loss or damage to your belongings that are inside your home. This refers to things like your dining table to your favourite jeans. As part of your new-for-old replacement cover, if an insured event like a storm, fire or burst pipe results in loss or damage to your possessions, we can replace your contents with new ones.

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Keep in mind, your home itself is not covered by Contents Insurance. To make sure your house and structures are also protected, you'll need to look into Combined Home and Contents Insurance

What's covered by Contents Insurance?

Budget Direct Contents Insurance covers loss or damage to contents you own within your property, including:

  • Furniture including beds, tables, lounges and chairs.
  • Appliances, such as refrigerators, washing machines.
  • Televisions, and computers.
  • Personal items, including shoes and bags.
  • Household decorations, including paintings.

What’s not covered by Contents Insurance?

Budget Direct Contents Insurance does not cover you for loss or damage for every circumstance. There are exclusions such as:

  • Motor vehicles, caravan or trailers.
  • Garden beds, lawn, plants, shrubs or trees.
  • Stock used in any business, trade or profession.
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Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what’s covered by Budget Direct Home Building Insurance.

Benefits Included in Contents Insurance

Temporary Accommodation

If your home is uninhabitable due to an event covered by the policy, we’ll assist you with temporary living arrangements. This includes the costs for your family and pets, for up to 12 months. It could be a short hotel stay, or a long-term rental - we will ensure you have somewhere safe to stay.

Your Contents Insurance comes with up to $20 million in legal liability protection. This means if an accident you happen to be responsible for causes injury to another person (or damages their property) this cover can help. And the best part is, this legal liability protection applies no matter where you are in Australia.

Contents Temporarily Removed

Did you know that when you take certain belongings with you on trips within Australia, they can still be protected?

If your contents suffer loss or damage due to an insurance-covered event while you're away from home, we can cover them for up to 90 days. So, whether it's a camera travelling with you to see family, or your favourite pair of designer sunnies, some of your items may still be protected. Always check your policy for the full details.

Inflation Protection

We know that prices fluctuate due to inflation - so we automatically increase the insured amount for your contents each year. This helps your cover follow current replacement costs.

Your premium will also be adjusted to reflect this updated level of cover.

Removal of Debris

When you take out Contents Insurance with Budget Direct, we’ll take care of the removal and disposal of damaged contents, up to 10% of your sum insured, so you can rest easy.

Food Spoilage

Did an event covered by your home insurance policy cause your food to go off? If we accept your claim, we can pay up to $500 to cover the cost of that spoiled food. Plus, if your claim is just for the spoiled food, you won’t need to pay any excess.

Replacement of Locks

If your keys are stolen we’ll cover up to $1,000, to replace keys, locks, and key codes, helping you keep your belongings secure.

Unattached Equipment

Your policy can protect unattached equipment, spare parts, and accessories - such as those for your car, trailer, or caravan - covering loss or damage up to $500.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

If you get a quote and buy a new Contents Insurance policy online, we'll give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.

Get a Quote

Compare what our customers told us they saved by switching to a Budget Direct Contents Only Insurance policy

Find out more about what cover we offer in your state

ACT NSW Qld SA Tas Vic WA

In comparison to their previous insurers’ premiums, customers across Australia who switched to Budget Direct Contents Only Insurance told us they saved an average of

$172

You can use our Comparitron™ tool to compare savings as reported by other Budget Direct customers. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.

† Price Comparison Figures

Figures represent average savings based on data provided by customers who reported they switched online to Budget Direct's Contents Only Insurance from comparable policies, between 01 November 2025 and 30 April 2026. Individual circumstances and policy terms may vary. Please compare for yourself.

Quote Now to compare for Yourself

Compare Contents Only Insurance Insurance Savings

Upgrade Your Contents Insurance Cover

Whether you are buying a new policy or you are an existing Budget Direct Contents Insurance policy holder, you can tailor your policy to better suit your needs by adding on optional cover. You can upgrade your cover by adding one or more optional covers, to better protect the items in your home that are important to you.

If you already have a policy with us, you can add the optional cover by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your existing policy.

Flood Cover

Want protection if your home is flooded? You can add Flood Cover to your insurance. This helps pay for damage if a flood happens.

What do we mean by “flood”? It's when water from places like rivers, lakes, creeks, or even dams overflows and covers land that is usually dry. This goes on to cause loss or damage.§

Learn more about Flood Cover

§ The addition of Flood Cover to a policy is subject to our underwriting criteria.

Motor Burnout Cover

We know how frustrating it can be when essential home appliances suddenly stop working. That's why our Motor Burnout Cover is here to help. If an electric motor in one of your appliances - such as your fridge, freezer, or washing machine - burns out due to an electrical problem or power surge, and it's less than ten years old, this cover can help with the cost of repair or replacement.

Learn more about Motor Burnout

Accidental Damage Cover

Accidental Damage cover is designed for those moments that aren't usually covered by standard Contents Insurance. For example, if you accidentally spill red wine on your favourite carpet, or if a fragile item like a vase slips from your hand and breaks, this cover can provide peace of mind and help you get things sorted.

Learn more about Accidental Damage

Personal Effects Cover

Personal Effects Cover will protect your personal belongings, even if they're outside the home. This means that your favourite sunnies, camera, or jewellery are covered.

Learn more about Personal Effects

Commercial Storage

When your belongings can't be at home with you and need to be stored elsewhere, we know that they need to remain safe.

This option provides insurance for your possessions against loss or damage from events covered by your insurance policy - when they are being kept in a commercial storage facility. So, you can rest a little easier, knowing your furniture, boxes of memories are protected, even when they're not under your roof.

How much cover do I need?

When you get Contents Insurance you need to determine how much it would cost to replace your belongings if they were destroyed in an insured event, this amount is known as ‘sum insured’.

This is the maximum amount we’ll pay after an insured event, so it is important that the cover amount you choose is enough to replace all of your contents at current prices.

To make your insurance journey easier we have calculators to help you work out your total cover amount.

Estimate the Cost of Replacing Your Contents

Do you need more cover?

If you own your home, you may want to consider covering it as well. With Budget Direct's Combined Home and Contents Insurance you can get 30%^ off your first year's premium when you purchase a new policy online.

Get a Quote

Owner-occupiers aren't the only ones who may benefit from insuring their property. You can also protect your investment property with Budget Direct Landlord Insurance.

Home and Contents Insurance FAQs

What counts as 'contents'?

Contents are your household and personal items that you own or are legally responsible for which you use primarily for domestic purposes. Among other things, a Budget Direct Contents Insurance policy covers loss or damage to:

  • furniture and furnishings
  • household electrical appliances
  • kitchenware
  • clothing and shoes
  • valuables like jewellery (limits apply), sunglasses and cameras (if you want your portable items to be insured when you take them with you away from your home, you’ll need to get extra Personal Effects Cover).
  • fitted carpets and rugs
  • internal blinds, curtains and window coverings.

Note that benefit limits apply to certain contents.

Does home insurance cover valuables I take with me away from my home?

We offer Personal Effects cover as an optional extra to cover your portable contents. This can cover a wide range of categories of belongings, including:

  • bicycles
  • clothing
  • jewellery/watches
  • musical instruments
  • photographic equipment
  • sporting equipment
  • medical aids
  • mobile phones (Specified only)
  • laptops/tablets (Specified only)
  • e-scooters.

To find out how much this coverage might cost, you can get a quote online.

Personal Effects Cover

If you want these items to also be insured when you take them with you away from your home, you’ll need to add optional ‘Personal Effects Cover’ to your policy; you can choose one or both of two cover types:

  • Unspecified Personal Effects: These are portable items not specified, or listed separately, on your policy. The most we’ll pay per item is $1,000. You are required to nominate a total cover amount for a group of items damaged or lost in any one insured event: $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, or $5,000.
  • Specified Personal Effects: These are portable items specified, or listed separately, on your policy, with individual descriptions and values.

For an additional premium and subject to our approval, you can add one or both of the above mentioned personal effects covers to your policy.

You can do this when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you’ve already bought one – by calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

See all Home Insurance FAQs