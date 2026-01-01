We offer Personal Effects cover as an optional extra to cover your portable contents. This can cover a wide range of categories of belongings, including:
- bicycles
- clothing
- jewellery/watches
- musical instruments
- photographic equipment
- sporting equipment
- medical aids
- mobile phones (Specified only)
- laptops/tablets (Specified only)
- e-scooters.
To find out how much this coverage might cost, you can get a quote online.
Personal Effects Cover
If you want these items to also be insured when you take them with you away from your home, you’ll need to add optional ‘Personal Effects Cover’ to your policy; you can choose one or both of two cover types:
- Unspecified Personal Effects: These are portable items not specified, or listed separately, on your policy. The most we’ll pay per item is $1,000. You are required to nominate a total cover amount for a group of items damaged or lost in any one insured event: $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, or $5,000.
- Specified Personal Effects: These are portable items specified, or listed separately, on your policy, with individual descriptions and values.
For an additional premium and subject to our approval, you can add one or both of the above mentioned personal effects covers to your policy.
You can do this when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you’ve already bought one – by calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.