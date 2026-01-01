^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

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Sometimes the claims process can be stressful, and we’re here to help. Our friendly team is here if you’ve never made a claim before, have questions you can’t find an answer to or need some extra support throughout the claims process.

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How can we help?

Understand Your Cover

Understand Your Cover

There is some information you can review to help you gauge whether your loss or damage is covered.
Making a claim

Making a Claim

Having some key information on hand can make it easier to claim 24/7.
After you lodge your claim

After You Lodge Your Claim

We'll review your claim and look after your assessment and repairs.

The Claims Process

Making a claim might feel a bit daunting, especially if you've never done it before. You can start the process by following these simple steps.

Learn more about the full process

Introducing Auto & General

Auto & General are the underwriters for Budget Direct and handle all Budget Direct Car Insurance claims. So when we assign a Claims Specialist from Auto & General to your claim, you can trust you’re in safe, experienced hands.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a car insurance excess?

A car insurance excess is the fixed amount you pay towards a claim.

Depending on the circumstances of the incident that led to your claim, you may have to pay more than one excess: your Basic Excess plus any additional excesses that apply.

For example, if someone under the age of 21 causes an accident while driving your car, you’ll have to pay your Basic Excess (let’s assume it’s $600) plus an additional excess of $600 due to the driver’s age.

It means that, if the damage bill was $5,000, say, you would pay $1,200 and we would pay $3,800.

On top of that, an additional excess of $500 would also apply if the driver who caused the accident hasn’t held their full or open Australian licence for two or more years.

This means if both of these excesses were applied to a damage bill of $5,000, you would pay $1,700 and we would pay $3,300.

Your Basic Excess and the additional excesses are shown on your Insurance Certificate.

If you make a claim, we’ll tell you which excesses apply and when and how to pay them.

You won’t have to pay an excess if the accident is deemed a no-fault accident.

Can I make an insurance claim if the accident was my fault?

Yes — accidents happen.

Simply lodge your claim. Once your claim has been accepted, pay the applicable excess/es. We’ll then settle the claim with the other driver’s insurer (or, if they’re uninsured, the other driver).

How quickly can I expect my car to be repaired?

Each repair job is different, so it’s difficult to say for certain how long each job will take. Some can take a few days, others up to two weeks or more, depending on the severity of the damage.

The repairer will give you an estimate of how long the job is likely to take and keep you informed of progress.

How do I get my car's damage assessed and repaired?

Budget Direct has a national network of around 180 repairers who can assess your car’s damage and/or repair it. We also have seven dedicated assessment centres.

When you lodge your claim via your online account or over the phone (1300 139 591) you will be able to secure your booking.

My car's a total loss or write-off - what happens now?

If we decide your car is a write-off, we’ll negotiate with you to either:

  • pay you the amount your car is insured for (market or agreed value); or
  • replace your car with a new one of the same make, model and specification if you purchased the car new or as a demo model and it becomes a total loss:
    • Within two years or 40,000km (whichever comes first) of the original registration (Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance)

If a new replacement car is not available in Australia, we will pay you the amount you originally paid for the car.

If your car is financed, we’re obliged to pay the finance company any money you still owe them first. We’ll then pay you any residual from the insured amount.

We’ll also arrange and pay for your written-off car to be towed away from the repair shop and disposed of.

Can I choose my own repairer?

You can nominate your preferred repairer as long as your policy includes the ‘choice of repairer’ policy option.

If you nominate your preferred repairer, we’ll ask you to provide us with the repairer’s quotation for the repairs so we can determine whether:

  • the quotation is competitive, and
  • the proposed repair method is satisfactory.

If either of these criteria is not met, we may decide not to authorise the repairs, and instead offer you the option of:

  • having your car repaired by an alternative repairer chosen by us, or
  • paying you the reasonable cost to satisfactorily repair your car.

If the car is unsafe to drive, we will pay the cost to tow the car to your preferred repairer up to a maximum of 100 kilometres.

Note that, if we authorise your nominated repairer to undertake the repairs, we’ll guarantee the quality of the repairs but not the time it takes to complete them.

See all Car Insurance FAQs

Contact Us

No matter whether it’s online or over the phone, you can contact us 24/7.

Claim Online

You can notify us of your claim online and we'll call you if we need further information.

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Chat With a Team Member

Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 7am-8pm AEST and on weekends from 7am-4pm AEST.

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Call Us on 1300 139 591

A friendly member of our claims team will assist you over the phone.

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