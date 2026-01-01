Learner drivers on short leash
In Australia, learner drivers are allowed to accrue far fewer demerit points than fully licensed drivers. Indeed, a learner has to infringe only one or two times to have their licence suspended.
In Queensland, for example, a learner found using a mobile phone while driving receives a $1,000 fine and four demerit points.
This is the maximum number of demerit points they’re allowed to accrue in a 12-month period.
It means that, if they’re caught using their mobile just once, their licence will be suspended for three months.
It shows how little tolerance there is for driving offences committed by learners.