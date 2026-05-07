Over the past few years, fuel costs have continued to rise for Australians. Recently, the majority of Aussies are feeling the effects of rising fuel prices, with petrol increasing 48.8 cents per litre (cpl) in the last month across the five largest cities in the country. [1]

For the average Australian consumer in capital cities, this means petrol is a significant expense for most households.

Due to increasing petrol prices, fuel consumption is top of mind for many Aussies. To help reduce your money on petrol expenses, we’ve outlined some of the best fuel efficient cars available on the market, broken down by their fuel consumption and estimated running costs. Our fuel costs per 1000 km are strictly estimates and will vary based on real-world factors.

Understanding Fuel Consumption Figures

To understand how efficient a car truly is, each vehicle has a consumption figure of litres per 100 kilometres (L/100km) to measure the amount of fuel a vehicle requires to travel that specific distance. [2] The lower the number, the more fuel efficient the car is.

Of course, real-world conditions such as traffic, weather, your vehicle load, air conditioning temperature and how you drive can also affect the overall consumption figure.

While the estimated fuel cost per 1000 km listed for each vehicle details what it may cost you to fill a specific car for that range.

The Most Fuel-Efficient Cars in Australia

Some of the most fuel-efficient petrol cars include small, compact vehicles built with smaller engines, such as the Skoda Fabia, Suzuki Swift and the Mazda 2.

Most Fuel-Efficient Petrol Cars

Skoda Fabia

The 2026 Skoda Fabia 85TSI Select is a zippy hatchback, powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine. The fuel consumption is just 5.0L/100 km in its entry-level 85 Select trim and is an enjoyable and surprisingly spacious drive with fuel prices up to $99 per 1000 km. [3]

Although the purchase price for the Fabia is significantly higher than its Chinese rivals, it does tick all the boxes for those searching for a small, fuel-efficient car.

Pros:

Fun to drive

Surprisingly spacious cabin

Seven-year warranty

Cons:

Higher purchase price

Cheap cabin materials

Can feel firm on certain roads

Read more Skoda Fabia reviews and news from Chasing Cars, Australia’s most independent car reviews platform, powered by Budget Direct.

Suzuki Swift

Despite the growth of hybrid and electric cars on the roads, petrol engines still account for the majority of new car sales as the technology is simple, reliable and affordable to make. Such cars include the 2024 Suzuki Swift GL Plus with a fuel consumption of 4.8L/100 km. The 5-door hatchback is a 4 cylinder 1.2L aspirated petrol front wheel drive, and is roughly $84 per 1000 km to run.

With a 5-star ANCAP safety rating, the Swift is a good choice for those who are seeking a small car that has great fuel economy. [4]

Pros:

Enhanced safety

Great fuel efficiency

Compact car ideal for city driving conditions

Cons:

1.2L engine may have increased noise and lack power

Lacks upgraded high-tech

3.5 Vehicle Emissions Star Rating

Read more Suzuki Swift reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

Mazda 2

If you’re looking for a car that’s not only practical but has great quality, drivability and affordability, the 2026 Mazda 2 G15 Evolve may be suitable for your lifestyle needs.

This quick and speedy vehicle has an auto transmission, a 1.5-litre engine and appealing cabin design. With a 5.0L/100 km fuel consumption, the Mazda 2 front wheel drive costs up to $87 per 1000 km. [5]

Pros:

Built with high-tech safety features

Great loading versatility

Agile handling

Cons:

Tighter fit for five adults

Infotainment screen is smaller than newer rivals

Hatch is less practical and smaller than the Mazda 2 Sedan

Read more Mazda 2 reviews and news.

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Most Fuel-Efficient Mild-Hybrid (MHEV) Cars

Mild-hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV) are becoming one of the biggest-selling cars around the world.

MHEVs combine fuel, the motor and small battery to drive but these cars can’t run on electricity alone. Its small electric motor and 48v battery use regenerative braking and the energy from deceleration to assist the petrol engine with acceleration and efficiency. [6]

Suzuki Swift Hybrid

In recent years, car makers have been introducing ‘mild-hybrid’ systems to petrol vehicles to make them more efficient.

The Suzuki Swift hybrid is one of the most efficient MHEVs, with a stated efficiency of 3.8L/100 km for the manual or 4.0L/100 km for the automatic. Although it’s a cheap car to purchase, the downside of the Swift is its small size and low build quality. [7]

Pros:

Cheap to buy and run

Easy to drive

Practical for its size

Cons:

Safety is questionable with 3-star ANCAP safety rating

Noisy inside the cabin

Cheap interior

Read more Suzuki Swift reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

Most Fuel-Efficient Hybrid (HEV) Cars

Are you considering a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)? In comparison to a MHEV, the HEV has a larger battery and can run in electric-only mode for short distances. And unlike a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), it doesn’t require charging, but instead relies on the electricity from braking to power the car. [8] These are also a cheaper alternative to a fully electric car. If you’re looking to reduce fuel costs without spending a substantial amount, a HEV might be your best option.

Toyota Yaris

The 2026 Toyota Yaris ZR Hybrid is the most efficient hybrid vehicle on sale, with a claim of 3.3L/100 km, due to its small size and ultra-frugal drivetrain. [9]

With the Yaris you can expect to pay $58 per 1000 km for running costs. Buyers will find its purchase price is far more expensive than its rivals and the interior quality and feature list might not live up to some drivers’ expectations.

Those who are seeking more cabin space can also look at the Yaris Cross for a slightly larger alternative. It bumps up the fuel consumption to 3.8L/100 km, but offers a bigger back seat and boot space in a more popular small SUV style.

Pros:

Fuel efficient

Easy to park

Good resale value

Cons:

Expensive up-front cost

Small cabin

Limited equipment

Read more Toyota Yaris reviews and news from Chasing Cars, Australia’s most independent car reviews platform.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

This 2026 Corolla ZR Hybrid hatchback is built with a 1.8i engine and is known for its longevity, reliability and is designed with enhanced technology. [10]

The handy and versatile vehicle has a fuel consumption of 4.0L/100 km and an average running cost of $70 per 1000 km. [11]

Pros:

Equipped with 8” touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Built with Toyota’s Safety Sense with real-world testing

Head-up display implemented for easy view

Cons:

Can lack strong highway acceleration with its 1.8i engine

Smaller cabin compared to other rivals

Small boot capacity

Read more Toyota Corolla reviews and news.

Hyundai i30 Sedan Hybrid

An impressively efficient vehicle is the 2026 Hyundai i30 Elite Hybrid with a fuel consumption of 3.9L/100 km. It features a modern design, advanced technology and excellent hybrid powertrain that will take you far for less. [12]

These vehicles are known to have generous load space and well-fitted out cabins. With the Hyundai i30 Sedan, you can expect to spend $68 on average per 1000 km. [13]

Pros:

In-built with smart technology

10.25” multimedia screen

Spacious cabin with a conveniently designed wrap-around dashboard

Cons:

Top of the line premium version can be expensive

Only 3-star ANCAP safety rating

Lacking premium interior

Read more Hyundai i30 Sedan reviews and news.

Most Fuel-Efficient Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Cars

PHEVs use a larger battery compared to HEVs as these cars are built to prioritise electric driving. The PHEV requires external charging and once fully charged offers a dedicated EV-only range for a smooth and quiet drive. When the battery depletes, the petrol engine is designed to take over. [14]

Cupra Leon VZe

The 2026 Cupra Leon VZe is a high-performance PHEV that has an impressive fuel consumption of 0.4L/100 km and on average is $78 per fill. [15] However, it’s best to note that the little amount of litres per kilometres, requires a fully charged battery to achieve this low fuel economy in a PHEV.

If the battery becomes depleted, for example to 25 per cent, the Cupra Leon VZe fuel consumption will sit around 2.8L/100 km and will likely begin using more fuel.

The Leon ‘Sportstourer’ is also a practical choice with its 470 litres of boot space that expands to over 1000 litres with the backseats folded flat.

Pros:

Excellent full and flat-battery efficiency

Practical and spacious interior

Engaging to drive

Cons:

Few buyers want to purchase a wagon

Unfamiliar new brand

Frequent charging with PHEVs

Read more Cupra Leon reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

Most Fuel-Efficient Diesel Cars

Diesel engines play an important role in powering heavy loads and vehicles.

One of the biggest advantages of a diesel car is its increased fuel efficiency compared to a petrol car. This is due to the thickness of diesel petrol which burns much slower than fuel and may save you on overall petrol costs. [16]

Audi Q5 TDI

Due to an increase in hybrid vehicles, diesel engines have become less common in everyday passenger cars. But a few stand-out diesel examples still remain, such as the Audi Q5 TDI which sees efficiency as low as 5.4L/100 km with running costs of $98 per 1000 km. [17]

The Q5 has evolved from its predecessor, sporting a contemporary design and features the latest technology in the cabin to best assist the driver.

Pros:

Frugal engine minimises fuel consumption

Practical interior

Contemporary technology

Cons:

Uncomfortable in some grades

Slow initial steering response

Has a small cabin [18]

Read more Audi Q5 reviews and news.

Mazda CX-60

The 2026 Mazda CX-60 six-cylinder equipped with a 3.3L turbo diesel engine is a less luxurious option, but has a decent combined fuel consumption of 5.0L/100 km, and on average the fuel costs amount to $90 per 1000 km. [19]

Pros:

Advanced safety with 5-star ANCAP rating

Good handling on smooth roads

Spacious back seat

Cons:

Cheap cabin quality

Poor practicality with small design features

Noisy engine under heavy acceleration [20]

Read more Mazda CX-60 reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

Best Fuel-Efficient Family Cars

There are a variety of practical, fuel efficient family cars that may help you reduce your overall petrol costs. These include the Toyota Yaris ZR Hybrid with its small size and frugal drivetrain, the Cupra Leon VZe with its impressively low fuel consumption and the diesel powered Audi Q5 TDI.

Considering an Electric Car?

However, if you’re willing to swap your vehicle for a completely electric car, an electric vehicle (EV) is the most cost-effective choice that will eliminate petrol costs entirely. EVs are not only built to get you from point A to point B, but to provide you with the best fuel efficient solution and reduce emissions. While you’re searching, it’s best to keep in mind that most electric vehicles’ initial purchase price on the market are currently more expensive than hybrid models.

Want to go even more efficient?

Check out our detailed guide to the Best Electric Cars in Australia.

Best Electric Cars in Australia

See More Best Car Guides