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Most Fuel-Efficient Cars in Australia

Two women sit in the driver and passenger seat of a car
Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

7 May 2026 | See disclaimer

Over the past few years, fuel costs have continued to rise for Australians. Recently, the majority of Aussies are feeling the effects of rising fuel prices, with petrol increasing 48.8 cents per litre (cpl) in the last month across the five largest cities in the country. [1]

For the average Australian consumer in capital cities, this means petrol is a significant expense for most households.

Due to increasing petrol prices, fuel consumption is top of mind for many Aussies. To help reduce your money on petrol expenses, we’ve outlined some of the best fuel efficient cars available on the market, broken down by their fuel consumption and estimated running costs. Our fuel costs per 1000 km are strictly estimates and will vary based on real-world factors.

Understanding Fuel Consumption Figures

To understand how efficient a car truly is, each vehicle has a consumption figure of litres per 100 kilometres (L/100km) to measure the amount of fuel a vehicle requires to travel that specific distance. [2] The lower the number, the more fuel efficient the car is.

Of course, real-world conditions such as traffic, weather, your vehicle load, air conditioning temperature and how you drive can also affect the overall consumption figure.

While the estimated fuel cost per 1000 km listed for each vehicle details what it may cost you to fill a specific car for that range.

The Most Fuel-Efficient Cars in Australia

Some of the most fuel-efficient petrol cars include small, compact vehicles built with smaller engines, such as the Skoda Fabia, Suzuki Swift and the Mazda 2.

Most Fuel-Efficient Petrol Cars

Skoda Fabia

The 2026 Skoda Fabia 85TSI Select is a zippy hatchback, powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine. The fuel consumption is just 5.0L/100 km in its entry-level 85 Select trim and is an enjoyable and surprisingly spacious drive with fuel prices up to $99 per 1000 km. [3]

Although the purchase price for the Fabia is significantly higher than its Chinese rivals, it does tick all the boxes for those searching for a small, fuel-efficient car.

Pros:

  • Fun to drive
  • Surprisingly spacious cabin
  • Seven-year warranty

Cons:

  • Higher purchase price
  • Cheap cabin materials
  • Can feel firm on certain roads

Read more Skoda Fabia reviews and news from Chasing Cars, Australia’s most independent car reviews platform, powered by Budget Direct.

Suzuki Swift

Despite the growth of hybrid and electric cars on the roads, petrol engines still account for the majority of new car sales as the technology is simple, reliable and affordable to make. Such cars include the 2024 Suzuki Swift GL Plus with a fuel consumption of 4.8L/100 km. The 5-door hatchback is a 4 cylinder 1.2L aspirated petrol front wheel drive, and is roughly $84 per 1000 km to run.

With a 5-star ANCAP safety rating, the Swift is a good choice for those who are seeking a small car that has great fuel economy. [4]

Pros:

  • Enhanced safety
  • Great fuel efficiency
  • Compact car ideal for city driving conditions

Cons:

  • 1.2L engine may have increased noise and lack power
  • Lacks upgraded high-tech
  • 3.5 Vehicle Emissions Star Rating

Read more Suzuki Swift reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

Mazda 2

If you’re looking for a car that’s not only practical but has great quality, drivability and affordability, the 2026 Mazda 2 G15 Evolve may be suitable for your lifestyle needs.

This quick and speedy vehicle has an auto transmission, a 1.5-litre engine and appealing cabin design. With a 5.0L/100 km fuel consumption, the Mazda 2 front wheel drive costs up to $87 per 1000 km. [5]

Pros:

  • Built with high-tech safety features
  • Great loading versatility
  • Agile handling

Cons:

  • Tighter fit for five adults
  • Infotainment screen is smaller than newer rivals
  • Hatch is less practical and smaller than the Mazda 2 Sedan

Read more Mazda 2 reviews and news.

Considering making the switch?

By making the move to Budget Direct car insurance, you could save on your overall premium amount.

How to Switch Car Insurance

Most Fuel-Efficient Mild-Hybrid (MHEV) Cars

Mild-hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV) are becoming one of the biggest-selling cars around the world.

MHEVs combine fuel, the motor and small battery to drive but these cars can’t run on electricity alone. Its small electric motor and 48v battery use regenerative braking and the energy from deceleration to assist the petrol engine with acceleration and efficiency. [6]

Suzuki Swift Hybrid

In recent years, car makers have been introducing ‘mild-hybrid’ systems to petrol vehicles to make them more efficient.

The Suzuki Swift hybrid is one of the most efficient MHEVs, with a stated efficiency of 3.8L/100 km for the manual or 4.0L/100 km for the automatic. Although it’s a cheap car to purchase, the downside of the Swift is its small size and low build quality. [7]

Pros:

  • Cheap to buy and run
  • Easy to drive
  • Practical for its size

Cons:

  • Safety is questionable with 3-star ANCAP safety rating
  • Noisy inside the cabin
  • Cheap interior

Read more Suzuki Swift reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

Most Fuel-Efficient Hybrid (HEV) Cars

Are you considering a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)? In comparison to a MHEV, the HEV has a larger battery and can run in electric-only mode for short distances. And unlike a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), it doesn’t require charging, but instead relies on the electricity from braking to power the car. [8] These are also a cheaper alternative to a fully electric car. If you’re looking to reduce fuel costs without spending a substantial amount, a HEV might be your best option.

Toyota Yaris

The 2026 Toyota Yaris ZR Hybrid is the most efficient hybrid vehicle on sale, with a claim of 3.3L/100 km, due to its small size and ultra-frugal drivetrain. [9]

With the Yaris you can expect to pay $58 per 1000 km for running costs. Buyers will find its purchase price is far more expensive than its rivals and the interior quality and feature list might not live up to some drivers’ expectations.

Those who are seeking more cabin space can also look at the Yaris Cross for a slightly larger alternative. It bumps up the fuel consumption to 3.8L/100 km, but offers a bigger back seat and boot space in a more popular small SUV style.

Pros:

  • Fuel efficient
  • Easy to park
  • Good resale value

Cons:

  • Expensive up-front cost
  • Small cabin
  • Limited equipment

Read more Toyota Yaris reviews and news from Chasing Cars, Australia’s most independent car reviews platform.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

This 2026 Corolla ZR Hybrid hatchback is built with a 1.8i engine and is known for its longevity, reliability and is designed with enhanced technology. [10]

The handy and versatile vehicle has a fuel consumption of 4.0L/100 km and an average running cost of $70 per 1000 km. [11]

Pros:

  • Equipped with 8” touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Built with Toyota’s Safety Sense with real-world testing
  • Head-up display implemented for easy view

Cons:

  • Can lack strong highway acceleration with its 1.8i engine
  • Smaller cabin compared to other rivals
  • Small boot capacity

Read more Toyota Corolla reviews and news.

Hyundai i30 Sedan Hybrid

An impressively efficient vehicle is the 2026 Hyundai i30 Elite Hybrid with a fuel consumption of 3.9L/100 km. It features a modern design, advanced technology and excellent hybrid powertrain that will take you far for less. [12]

These vehicles are known to have generous load space and well-fitted out cabins. With the Hyundai i30 Sedan, you can expect to spend $68 on average per 1000 km. [13]

Pros:

  • In-built with smart technology
  • 10.25” multimedia screen
  • Spacious cabin with a conveniently designed wrap-around dashboard

Cons:

  • Top of the line premium version can be expensive
  • Only 3-star ANCAP safety rating
  • Lacking premium interior

Read more Hyundai i30 Sedan reviews and news.

Most Fuel-Efficient Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Cars

PHEVs use a larger battery compared to HEVs as these cars are built to prioritise electric driving. The PHEV requires external charging and once fully charged offers a dedicated EV-only range for a smooth and quiet drive. When the battery depletes, the petrol engine is designed to take over. [14]

Cupra Leon VZe

The 2026 Cupra Leon VZe is a high-performance PHEV that has an impressive fuel consumption of 0.4L/100 km and on average is $78 per fill. [15] However, it’s best to note that the little amount of litres per kilometres, requires a fully charged battery to achieve this low fuel economy in a PHEV.

If the battery becomes depleted, for example to 25 per cent, the Cupra Leon VZe fuel consumption will sit around 2.8L/100 km and will likely begin using more fuel.

The Leon ‘Sportstourer’ is also a practical choice with its 470 litres of boot space that expands to over 1000 litres with the backseats folded flat.

Pros:

  • Excellent full and flat-battery efficiency
  • Practical and spacious interior
  • Engaging to drive

Cons:

  • Few buyers want to purchase a wagon
  • Unfamiliar new brand
  • Frequent charging with PHEVs

Read more Cupra Leon reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

Most Fuel-Efficient Diesel Cars

Diesel engines play an important role in powering heavy loads and vehicles.

One of the biggest advantages of a diesel car is its increased fuel efficiency compared to a petrol car. This is due to the thickness of diesel petrol which burns much slower than fuel and may save you on overall petrol costs. [16]

Audi Q5 TDI

Due to an increase in hybrid vehicles, diesel engines have become less common in everyday passenger cars. But a few stand-out diesel examples still remain, such as the Audi Q5 TDI which sees efficiency as low as 5.4L/100 km with running costs of $98 per 1000 km. [17]

The Q5 has evolved from its predecessor, sporting a contemporary design and features the latest technology in the cabin to best assist the driver.

Pros:

  • Frugal engine minimises fuel consumption
  • Practical interior
  • Contemporary technology

Cons:

  • Uncomfortable in some grades
  • Slow initial steering response
  • Has a small cabin [18]

Read more Audi Q5 reviews and news.

Mazda CX-60

The 2026 Mazda CX-60 six-cylinder equipped with a 3.3L turbo diesel engine is a less luxurious option, but has a decent combined fuel consumption of 5.0L/100 km, and on average the fuel costs amount to $90 per 1000 km. [19]

Pros:

  • Advanced safety with 5-star ANCAP rating
  • Good handling on smooth roads
  • Spacious back seat

Cons:

  • Cheap cabin quality
  • Poor practicality with small design features
  • Noisy engine under heavy acceleration [20]

Read more Mazda CX-60 reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

Best Fuel-Efficient Family Cars

There are a variety of practical, fuel efficient family cars that may help you reduce your overall petrol costs. These include the Toyota Yaris ZR Hybrid with its small size and frugal drivetrain, the Cupra Leon VZe with its impressively low fuel consumption and the diesel powered Audi Q5 TDI.

Considering an Electric Car?

However, if you’re willing to swap your vehicle for a completely electric car, an electric vehicle (EV) is the most cost-effective choice that will eliminate petrol costs entirely. EVs are not only built to get you from point A to point B, but to provide you with the best fuel efficient solution and reduce emissions. While you’re searching, it’s best to keep in mind that most electric vehicles’ initial purchase price on the market are currently more expensive than hybrid models.

Want to go even more efficient?

Check out our detailed guide to the Best Electric Cars in Australia.

Best Electric Cars in Australia

See More Best Car Guides

References

  1. Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, 2026, ACCC calling on industry to explain widely varying fuel prices
  2. Toyota, 2025, Understanding Car Fuel Economy: What Those Numbers Actually Mean
  3. Redbook, 2026, 2026 SKODA Fabia 85TSI Select Auto MY26
  4. Redbook, 2024, 2024 Suzuki Swift GL Plus Auto
  5. Redbook, 2026, 2026 Mazda 2 G15 Evolve DJ Series Auto
  6. Volvo, 2025, Petrol mild hybrid vs. plug-In hybrids: What's the difference?
  7. Redbook, 2026, 2026 Suzuki Swift Hybrid GLX Auto
  8. Australian Government Green Vehicle Guide, 2026, Hybrid vehicles
  9. Redbook, 2026, 2026 Toyota Yaris ZR Hybrid Auto
  10. Toyota, 2026, Corolla Hatch
  11. Redbook, 2026, 2026 Toyota Corolla ZR Hybrid Auto
  12. Hyundai, 2026, i30 Sedan Hybrid
  13. Redbook, 2026, 2026 Hyundai i30 Elite Hybrid Auto MY26
  14. Toyota, 2026, Toyota Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
  15. Redbook, 2026, 2026 CUPRA Leon VZe Auto MY26
  16. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - VST Diesel Engines, 2025, 5 Reasons Why Diesel Engines Propel Heavy Vehicles
  17. Redbook, 2026, 2026 Audi Q5 TDI 150kW Auto quattro ultra MY25
  18. Chasing Cars, 2025, Audi Q5 TFSI and TDI 2026 review
  19. Redbook, 2026, 2026 Mazda CX-60 D50e Azami KH Series Auto i-ACTIV AWD
  20. Chasing Cars, 2025, Mazda CX-60 Pure G40e 2026 review

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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