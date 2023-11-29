^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with Routine Care
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident & Illness
Finder - Insurer of the Year, Pet Insurance

Compare Pet Insurance Benefits and Features

Compare the benefits, features, claim sub-limits, optional benefits and excesses of our different levels of Pet Insurance for Australian pet owners.

Included Benefits

Included Benefits Plus Comprehensive Essential
Policy Limit Up to $25,000 Up to $15,000 Up to $12,000
Reimbursement of Eligible Vet Bills 80%* 80%* 80%*

Choice of Vet
Orthopaedic Condition
Cruciate Ligament Conditions
Accidental Injuries
Illnesses (excluding pandemic or epidemic illnesses)
Tick Paralysis
Snake Attacks
Bilateral Conditions

* 80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Optional Benefits

Optional Benefits Plus Comprehensive Essential
Routine Care

How do I add an optional cover to my Pet Insurance Policy?

You can choose between two levels of routine care as optional covers when you get a quote and buy a policy.

Or – if you've already bought a policy – add optional cover at your next renewal by contacting us

Policy Sub-Limits

Sub-Limits Plus Comprehensive Essential
Orthopaedic Condition $25,000 $8,000 $4,000

Cruciate Ligament Conditions

$3,500

$2,600

$2,600

Tick Paralysis

$3,000

$1,500

$1,000

Snake Attacks

$3,000

$1,500

$1,000

Excesses

Plus Comprehensive Essential
Excess $100 / $200 $100 / $200 $100 / $200

Compare Pet Insurance Policies from Budget Direct

Plus

Insure your pets with our top level of cover. We offer routine care options, accidental injury and illness cover and our highest annual benefit limit for eligible vet bills.

Plus Pet Insurance includes:

  • Routine Care options
  • $25,000 policy limit
  • Orthopaedic cover
  • Accidental injury and illness
Get a Quote
Read more

Comprehensive

Insure your pets with our comprehensive cover. We offer routine care options, accidental injury and illness cover and a generous annual benefit limit for eligible vet bills.

Comprehensive Pet Insurance includes:

  • Routine Care options
  • $15,000 policy limit
  • Orthopaedic cover
  • Accidental injury and illness
Get a Quote
Read more

Essential

Insure your pets with our most basic level of cover. We offer accidental injury and illness cover and a substantial annual benefit limit for eligible vet bills.

Essential Pet Insurance includes:

  • Routine Care options
  • $12,000 policy limit
  • Orthopaedic cover
  • Accidental injury and illness
Get a Quote
Read more

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. See Product Disclosure Statement for full details for full details.

What's covered by Pet Insurance?

While you focus on your pet's health, Budget Direct Pet Insurance can provide accidental injury or illness cover for costs including:

  • Vet expenses
  • Routine Care (optional extension)
  • Orthopaedic conditions
  • Cruciate ligament conditions
  • Tick paralysis
  • Snake attacks
  • Bilateral conditions (if eligible for cover)
  • Accidental injuries
  • Illnesses (excluding pandemic or epidemic illnesses)
  • Guide dogs and assistance animals

What's not covered by Pet Insurance?

Budget Direct Pet Insurance won't cover you and your pet for every circumstance. There are exclusions, including:

  • Pre-existing conditions
  • Dangerous pets
  • Behavioural conditions
  • Brachycephalic conditions (if evident during the first 12 months of the pet’s life)
  • Complications from not desexing or other excluded conditions
  • Parasites
  • Undiagnosed conditions or inconclusive diagnoses
  • Unvaccinated pets

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

If you get a quote and buy a new Pet Insurance policy online, we'll give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.

Get a Quote

Find out more

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Pet Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Pet Insurance FAQs

How does pet insurance work?

Here’s how Budget Direct Pet Insurance works:

  1. Get a quote and buy a Pet Insurance policy. Pay your fortnightly, monthly or yearly premium to maintain your pet’s cover.
  2. After the applicable waiting period, if your pet suffers a sickness or accidental injury, take your dog or cat to a vet of your choice.
  3. The vet examines your pet, performs any necessary tests and treats the condition.
  4. You’ll pay the veterinary treatment costs in full.
  5. Then, you’ll submit your Pet Insurance claim.
  6. Upon acceptance of your claim, we’ll reimburse 80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Is there a waiting period for pet insurance?

Yes, after buying Budget Direct Pet Insurance for the first time, policyholders must serve a waiting period before they’re allowed to make certain types of claims.

Waiting periods start on the day the policy starts. Here is an example of the waiting periods and cover start dates based on a policy start date of 29/11/2023.

ConditionWaiting PeriodCover Start Date
Accidental injuries2 days01/12/2023
Illnesses30 days29/12/2023
Tick paralysis30 days29/12/2023
Cruciate ligament conditions6 months29/05/2024

Any condition that occurs during the applicable waiting period will be considered a pre-existing condition and excluded from cover.

Policyholders do not have to serve any waiting periods after their pet’s policy renews.

If your pet is currently insured with another insurer - call us on 1800 931 664 to see if your pet’s waiting periods can be waived when they join Budget Direct.

Are there age limits for pets you insure?

Yes, to be eligible for Budget Direct Pet Insurance your dog or cat must be aged over eight weeks old and under nine years old when you first take out this insurance.

If you continue to renew your policy each year, your pet can remain covered past nine years of age, provided we agree to continue offering cover.

Does pet insurance cover vaccinations?

Yes, our Routine Care add-on options offered with our Plus and Comprehensive Pet Insurance policies can contribute towards:

  • Health checks
  • Vaccinations
  • Dental check-ups and scale and polish
  • Flea, tick and worming treatments
  • Blood or urine testing (not in relation to an accidental injury or illness)
  • Alternative or complementary therapy like acupuncture (not in relation to an accidental injury or illness)

Some veterinary practice networks offer ‘wellness plans’ that can complement your pet’s insurance.

Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions?

Budget Direct Pet Insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions.

A pre-existing condition is any illness or injury that your pet showed any signs or symptoms of:

We will not exclude cover where a pre-existing condition has been fully cured, except for recurring or related conditions, bilateral conditions or complications associated or resulting from any pre-existing condition. Fully cured means your pet has been free of any signs or symptoms, or has gone without treatment for a condition, or both, for at least 12 months as evidenced by the pet’s medical notes or veterinary history.

See all Pet Insurance FAQs