Plus
Insure your pets with our top level of cover. We offer routine care options, accidental injury and illness cover and our highest annual benefit limit for eligible vet bills.
Plus Pet Insurance includes:
Compare the benefits, features, claim sub-limits, optional benefits and excesses of our different levels of Pet Insurance for Australian pet owners.
|Included Benefits
|Plus
|Comprehensive
|Essential
|Policy Limit
|Up to $25,000
|Up to $15,000
|Up to $12,000
|Reimbursement of Eligible Vet Bills
|80%*
|80%*
|80%*
|
Choice of Vet
|Orthopaedic Condition
|Cruciate Ligament Conditions
|Accidental Injuries
|Illnesses (excluding pandemic or epidemic illnesses)
|Tick Paralysis
|Snake Attacks
|Bilateral Conditions
* 80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).
|Optional Benefits
|Plus
|Comprehensive
|Essential
|Routine Care
You can choose between two levels of routine care as optional covers when you get a quote and buy a policy.
Or – if you've already bought a policy – add optional cover at your next renewal by contacting us
|Sub-Limits
|Plus
|Comprehensive
|Essential
|Orthopaedic Condition
|$25,000
|$8,000
|$4,000
|
Cruciate Ligament Conditions
|
$3,500
|
$2,600
|
$2,600
|
Tick Paralysis
|
$3,000
|
$1,500
|
$1,000
|
Snake Attacks
|
$3,000
|
$1,500
|
$1,000
|Plus
|Comprehensive
|Essential
|Excess
|$100 / $200
|$100 / $200
|$100 / $200
Insure your pets with our top level of cover. We offer routine care options, accidental injury and illness cover and our highest annual benefit limit for eligible vet bills.
Plus Pet Insurance includes:
Insure your pets with our comprehensive cover. We offer routine care options, accidental injury and illness cover and a generous annual benefit limit for eligible vet bills.
Comprehensive Pet Insurance includes:
Insure your pets with our most basic level of cover. We offer accidental injury and illness cover and a substantial annual benefit limit for eligible vet bills.
Essential Pet Insurance includes:
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. See Product Disclosure Statement for full details for full details.
While you focus on your pet's health, Budget Direct Pet Insurance can provide accidental injury or illness cover for costs including:
Budget Direct Pet Insurance won't cover you and your pet for every circumstance. There are exclusions, including:
Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.
If you get a quote and buy a new Pet Insurance policy online, we'll give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.Get a Quote
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Pet Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).
Here’s how Budget Direct Pet Insurance works:
Yes, after buying Budget Direct Pet Insurance for the first time, policyholders must serve a waiting period before they’re allowed to make certain types of claims.
Waiting periods start on the day the policy starts. Here is an example of the waiting periods and cover start dates based on a policy start date of 29/11/2023.
|Condition
|Waiting Period
|Cover Start Date
|Accidental injuries
|2 days
|01/12/2023
|Illnesses
|30 days
|29/12/2023
|Tick paralysis
|30 days
|29/12/2023
|Cruciate ligament conditions
|6 months
|29/05/2024
Any condition that occurs during the applicable waiting period will be considered a pre-existing condition and excluded from cover.
Policyholders do not have to serve any waiting periods after their pet’s policy renews.
If your pet is currently insured with another insurer - call us on 1800 931 664 to see if your pet’s waiting periods can be waived when they join Budget Direct.
Yes, to be eligible for Budget Direct Pet Insurance your dog or cat must be aged over eight weeks old and under nine years old when you first take out this insurance.
If you continue to renew your policy each year, your pet can remain covered past nine years of age, provided we agree to continue offering cover.
Yes, our Routine Care add-on options offered with our Plus and Comprehensive Pet Insurance policies can contribute towards:
Some veterinary practice networks offer ‘wellness plans’ that can complement your pet’s insurance.
Budget Direct Pet Insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions.
A pre-existing condition is any illness or injury that your pet showed any signs or symptoms of:
We will not exclude cover where a pre-existing condition has been fully cured, except for recurring or related conditions, bilateral conditions or complications associated or resulting from any pre-existing condition. Fully cured means your pet has been free of any signs or symptoms, or has gone without treatment for a condition, or both, for at least 12 months as evidenced by the pet’s medical notes or veterinary history.