How much cover do I need?
When you buy Renters Insurance, it's up to you to determine how much it would cost to replace your belongings if they were destroyed in an insured event. This is known as the ‘sum insured’.
This is the amount you’re covered for after an insured event, so it’s important that the sum insured you nominate is sufficient to replace all of your contents at today’s prices.
To make your insurance journey easier, we have calculators to help you figure out how much contents insurance you might need.Estimate the Cost of Replacing Your Home and Contents