^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct paid out over $1.5 billion on car + home insurance claims in the last 12 months.^

What is Renters Insurance?

Renters Insurance is also known as Contents Insurance for Renters. This cover offers protection for your household and personal belongings against loss or damage from an insured event. As an insurance provider to so many Australians, we understand that renters have just as much to protect as homeowners and investors and we're here for your peace of mind too. Our Renters Insurance offers the same trusted cover as our Contents Only Insurance policy. Get a quote for Contents Insurance and let us know you’re renting to see what cover is available for you.

Among other things, a Budget Direct contents insurance policy covers loss or damage to:

  • Furniture and furnishings
  • Electrical appliances
  • Kitchenware
  • Clothing and shoes
  • Valuables like jewellery (limits apply), sunglasses and cameras (if you want your portable items to be insured when you take them with you away from your home, you’ll need to get optional Personal Effects Cover).
  • Fitted carpets and rugs
  • Internal blinds, curtains and window coverings.

Note that benefit limits apply to certain contents.

Get a Quote

Do I need insurance as a renter or tenant?

If you’re a renter or tenant, you do not have to worry about getting a Home Building Insurance policy to cover the unit, apartment, flat, townhouse, detached or semi-detached house you’re living in – that’s your landlord’s responsibility.

However, if you want to be covered for the cost of repairing or replacing your belongings if they are damaged from an insured event (e.g. furniture, whitegoods, electrical appliances, clothing, and personal effects), then you’ll need to get contents insurance for renters.

Who is renter’s insurance for?

  • You have moved out of home and into a rental
  • You have moved in with your partner in a rental
  • You are house-sitting long term
  • You are temporarily renting while your home is being renovated

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Benefits Included in Renters Insurance

Temporary Accommodation

If your rental is damaged and is unliveable due to an insured event, we can cover additional temporary accommodation costs above your usual rental expenses for your family and pets. For example, if you pay $600 per week rent, and your temporary accommodation is $700, we will pay $100.

This is limited up to 10% of your contents sum insured for a maximum of a year (or once the limit has been reached, whichever is sooner).

Whether you'll be staying in a hotel for a few days or you need a long-term rental, we'll help make sure there's a roof over your head while your home is restored.

Replacement of Locks

To ensure your belongings remain secure, we will pay up to $1,000 to replace stolen keys, locks and key codes.

Legal liability is included in your Renters Insurance cover up to $20 million. Legal liability can cover you for the death or physical injury to other people, or for loss or damage to other people’s property caused by an accident.

Cover While You’re Away

You may be covered for up to 90 days if your contents are lost or damaged while you’re away from your insured home.

Cover applies to up to 20% of your sum insured for the events listed in your PDS.

Feel secure that some of your contents may still be protected if you’re on holiday or staying elsewhere.

Removal of Debris

Removal and disposal of your damaged contents and storage of your undamaged ones during the time it takes to repair the home you're renting.

Unattached Equipment

We'll cover loss or damage to unattached equipment or accessories (e.g. from motor vehicles, watercraft, trailers and caravans) up to $500.

Compare all benefits, features and claim limits

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Smart Ways to Save on Your Renters Insurance

If you want to save on renters' insurance, start by making sure you have valued your stuff properly. Your ‘sum insured’ should cover the full cost to replace everything, not what you originally paid.

You can use Budget Direct’s free contents calculator to help. You might also save by buying online (15%^ off your first year), choosing a higher excess, or paying your premium annually.

Upgrade your cover

Need more cover? For an additional premium, you can customise your Renters Insurance policy by adding one or more of the following optional covers:

Personal Effects Cover

Personal Effects Cover insures listed personal belongings you take with you away from your home (such as jewellery, sunglasses and cameras). This benefit is sometimes known as Portable Contents Cover.

Learn more about Personal Effects Cover

Motor Burnout Cover

Motor Burnout Cover covers you for loss or damage to electric motors that are less than ten years old if the motor burns out due to an electric current or power surge. Electric motors are commonly found in home appliances like fridges, freezers, or washing machines. If you have Contents insurance, we can also pay for related food spoilage as a result of motor burnout.

Learn more about Motor Burnout

Accidental Damage Cover

Accidental damage is loss or damage caused by a sudden, unintended and unexpected event that is not the result of a deliberate act – useful if you want to be covered for some damage that’s not automatically included as part of your Home Insurance. For example, spilling red wine on your couch by mistake, or unintentionally dropping and breaking a fragile item, such as a vase.

Learn more about Accidental Damage Cover

Commercial Storage

With Commercial Storage Cover, you’ll be insured for loss or damage by an insured event to your belongings while they're stored in a commercial storage facility.

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

If you get a quote and buy a new Renters Insurance policy online, we'll give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.

Get a Quote

How much cover do I need?

When you buy Renters Insurance, it's up to you to determine how much it would cost to replace your belongings if they were destroyed in an insured event. This is known as the ‘sum insured’.

This is the amount you’re covered for after an insured event, so it’s important that the sum insured you nominate is sufficient to replace all of your contents at today’s prices.

To make your insurance journey easier, we have calculators to help you figure out how much contents insurance you might need.

Estimate the Cost of Replacing Your Home and Contents

Renters Insurance FAQs

Does contents insurance cover valuables I take with me away from my home?

Contents insurance covers items inside of your dwelling. However, if you wish for the items to be covered outside of the home, we offer Personal Effects cover as an optional extra to your Contents Insurance policy. This can cover a wide range of categories of belongings, including:

  • bicycles
  • clothing
  • jewellery/watches
  • musical instruments
  • photographic equipment
  • sporting equipment
  • medical aids
  • mobile phones (Specified only)
  • laptops/tablets (Specified only)
  • e-scooters.

To find out how much this coverage might cost, you can get a quote online.

Is there a minimum amount of cover for home contents?

Yes – the minimum amount of cover we provide for home contents is $20,000.

How much does renters insurance cost?

The cost of renters insurance will depend on factors such as your sum insured amount (the overall cost to replace your contents if they were totally destroyed by an insured event such as a fire), your location, your previous claims history and more.

See all Home Insurance and Contents FAQs