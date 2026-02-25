Market Value vs. Agreed Value Car Insurance – What's the Difference?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Market Value vs. Agreed Value Car Insurance – What's the Difference?

A young family with a child in their arms happily looks at a new vehicle to purchase.
Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

25 February 2026 | See disclaimer

The next time you renew or request a quote for a car insurance policy, you may have the option between insuring your car for market value or an agreed value.

In this article, we’ll break down the key factors and the pros and cons of agreed value vs market value, so you can decide which cover fits your needs best.

Market value vs. agreed value

For car insurance, market value or agreed value is the amount your car is insured for and determines how much you’ll receive should it be written off or stolen and not recovered. Market value is determined based on your vehicle’s condition, and is usually a cheaper alternative to insuring your car for an agreed amount.

Market value cover

When you insure your car for market value, you are covered for the reasonable replacement cost based on what your car’s worth ‘in the market’.

This is determined by your insurer at the time of the loss or damage. It takes into account factors such as the make, model, age, kilometres travelled, comparable sales and the overall condition of your car.

To give you a general idea, there are also several free online tools which can help you estimate your car’s value by entering the details such as; the make, model, year, and odometer reading.

One of the main benefits of selecting market value is that premiums are generally cheaper compared to insuring your car for an agreed value.

This is because the value of your car can typically depreciate over time, so the cost to reasonably replace it will be based on an insurer’s estimate of what your car is worth on the open market before it was damaged. In most cases, it’s important to note that this payout amount may be lower than the price you originally paid for the car. This is because the market value assessment at the time of your claim accounts for factors like depreciation, the vehicle’s age, and its condition.

Are you looking to sell your car?

If you need to sell your car, knowing what to do both during and after the sale is very important. Learn when to keep, transfer, or cancel your Car Insurance throughout the sales process. You can also

consider these 5 tips to improve your car’s market value

before selling.



What happens to my insurance when I sell my car?

Agreed value cover

On the flip side, an agreed value means you’ll be covered for a set amount regardless of your car’s depreciation during the policy term. This means if your car is declared a total loss (for example, written off or stolen and not recovered) and your claim is accepted, you will receive a cash payment for the amount your car is insured for.

An agreed value policy sets a fixed sum insured for your vehicle for the term of the policy. Although this option tends to cost more, it means you’ll know exactly how much you will receive if your car is declared a total loss. Because the payout value is known in advance, this option may help reduce the chance of a gap between your insurance settlement and any remaining car loan balance you have.

If you own a unique, classic, or modified vehicle, an agreed value may be more suitable. For instance, an agreed value may account for a portion of your modifications if your insurer agrees to cover these and list them on your policy.

At Budget Direct, you may have the option to insure your car for an agreed value, provided:

  • Your car is less than 10 years old; and

  • Your car has not been converted to LPG (liquid petroleum gas); and

  • The car has no pre-existing damage; and

  • The agreed value is within an acceptable range of the market value.

Your policy renewal is the best time to review and update the appropriate value if modifications or accessories have been added. You can view and update your Budget Direct policy details quickly and easily online, via the Policy Manager.

What is considered a total loss and write-off?

If you’ve ever had your car badly damaged in an accident, then you’ll know just how stressful the whole situation can be. When it comes to insurance, understanding what happens if your vehicle is declared a total loss or written off is absolutely essential.

So, what is a total loss? This is when your car is so badly damaged that your insurer decides your car is uneconomical to repair, or it simply can’t be repaired safely and needs to be replaced entirely.

In these situations, your insurer pays out either the market value or the agreed value of your car, depending on what type of policy you’ve got.

Are you looking to sell your car?

If you need to sell your car, knowing what to do both during and after the sale is very important. Learn when to keep, transfer, or cancel your Car Insurance throughout the sales process. You can also

consider these 5 tips to improve your car’s market value

before selling.



What happens to my insurance when I sell my car?

Premium considerations

If you’ve ever shopped around for car insurance, you’ll know the cost of your premium is one of the biggest factors to consider.

If your primary goal is to save money on your car insurance premium, the market value cover is more likely to be a wallet-friendly option. That’s because your insurance only pays out what your car’s actually worth when you make a claim. And this generally means a lower premium, which is why it’s such a popular choice if you’re trying to save on insurance costs.

Agree value cover, on the other hand, is a different story. It’ll typically come with a higher premium because it offers certainty with a guaranteed fixed sum payout if your car gets written off or stolen. This kind of certainty can be valuable, especially if you’ve got a brand new car, a vehicle with special modifications, or you simply like knowing you’re covered if the worst happens.

However, if you’ve just bought a new car, it’s important to first check if your policy includes a new car replacement benefit. Otherwise, an agreed value might be worth the higher premium cost. However, if you own an older used car, you might prioritise a lower premium with market value cover.

Which is better: market value or agreed value?

Ultimately, there isn’t a right or wrong answer when it comes to deciding between market value or agreed value car insurance, and it really depends on a few factors: how you value your car in relation to the market, how much you want to spend on premiums and the age of your car.

Get the right car insurance for your vehicle

While Budget Direct can help, it’s ultimately up to you to choose an insurance option that suits your circumstances. Start by weighing up each of the benefits and downsides and consider their impact when it comes to purchasing car insurance.

Budget Direct’s Car Insurance provides outstanding value to our customers with an additional 15% off your first year’s premium when you purchase a new policy online.

See More Car Buying Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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