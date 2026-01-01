Budget Direct home insurance covers:
- loss or damage to your investment property
- loss or damage to floor coverings, internal window coverings, and light fittings — up to 5% of your property’s sum insured
- loss of net rental income for the period your property is unliveable due to an insured event — up to 10% of your sum insured for a maximum of 12 months.
You can also, for an additional premium, add one or both of these optional landlord covers to your insurance policy:
- Tenant default — in case your tenant fails to pay their rent or leaves unexpectedly
- Theft and malicious damage by tenants — covers theft or damage by your tenants and their visitors — When we insure your home, we will pay up to $150,000 and when we insure your contents, we will pay up to $20,000. If a fire is maliciously lit by your tenant or their guests, we’ll pay up to the sums insured shown on your Insurance Certificate.
These upgrades are subject to underwriting criteria.