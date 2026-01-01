^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
WeMoney - Best for Value Home & Contents Insurance
Mozo Experts Choice - Exceptional Quality Landlord Insurance

Why get Landlord’s Insurance?

  • Theft, attempted theft, vandalism or malicious damage
  • Storm and rainwater damage
  • Fire, bushfire & grassfire damage
What's Protected by Landlord Insurance? What's covered by Landlord Insurance? Does home insurance cover lost rental income? Does Budget Direct offer strata-title insurance?

Budget Direct paid out over 1.5 billion on car + home insurance claims in the last 12 months.

Landlord Insurance Explained

When you get a Home Insurance quote, just tell us if your property is being rented out, and we will give you baseline Landlord Insurance which will cover you for a range of insured events.

You will also get benefits tailored for landlords, for example, cover for net rental income lost during the time the property is unliveable as a result of an insured event (limits apply). Net rental income is the amount you received after you have paid agent commissions and administration costs.

You may be eligible to add Landlord options to your policy to protect your rental property and reduce unexpected costs such as damage from tenants and lost rent.

Get a Quote

What's Protected by Landlord Insurance?

Your Investment Property

With Landlord Building Insurance, we'll cover the cost to repair or replace your rental property building due to loss or damage caused by severe weather, fire, and more.

Note that, while we do not insure strata-title buildings, we may cover their contents.

Contents in Your Property

With Landlord Contents Insurance, we'll cover the cost to repair or replace contents that you provide for your tenants to use if they are lost or damaged by an insured event.

Loss of Rent by an Insured Event

We can cover you for loss of net rental income up to 10% of the building sum insured amount for up to 12 months if the period your investment property is unliveable due to an insured event.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement.

Landlord Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

What's covered?

Home Only
15%^OFF

on your first year's premium for a new policy purchased online

Home & Contents
30%^OFF

on your first year's premium for a new policy purchased online

Contents Only
15%^OFF

on your first year's premium for a new policy purchased online

Your rental property building

Legal liability

Permanently attached fixtures such as external awnings

Permanent floor coverings such as tiles, linoleum and timber

Carpets, light fittings, internal blinds, and curtains

Limited cover (up to 5% of the sum insured)

Contents you provide for your tenant's use e.g. furniture and whitegoods

Cover for tenant default and/or theft & malicious damage by tenants their visitors

Optional

Optional

Optional
 

Home Only

Home & Contents

Contents Only

 

Get a Quote

Get a Quote

Get a Quote

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. See Product Disclosure Statement for full details.

What's covered by Landlord Insurance?

When you insure your investment property and its contents with us, Budget Direct Landlord Insurance covers you for loss or damage from a range of events including any optional covers you have included on your policy. For full details of the insured events and optional covers, please check out our PDS.

What's not covered by Landlord Insurance?

Budget Direct Landlord Insurance does not cover you for loss or damage for every circumstance.

Theft and malicious damage by tenants are not automatically included in the cover as these are optional covers. For an additional premium, you may be eligible to add these to your policy, as well as tenant rent default.

A full list of exclusions can be found in the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Get a Quote

Upgrade Your Landlord Insurance Cover

Need more cover? For an additional premium, you can customise your Landlord Insurance policy by adding one or more of the following optional covers. Or – if you’ve already bought a policy – add optional cover by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Theft and Malicious Damage by Tenants

In the case of your tenants or their guests stealing or maliciously damaging your property , we'll pay up to $150,000 when we insure your investment property, and up to $20,000 when we insure your contents.

If a fire is maliciously lit by your tenant or their guests, we’ll pay up to the sums insured shown on your Insurance Certificate.

Tenant Default

With Tenant Default Cover, we'll provide protection for loss of rent if your tenant stops paying rent or leaves unexpectedly.

Flood Cover

If you add optional Flood Cover to your Budget Direct Landlord Insurance, it can help protect your investment property from loss or damage caused by flooding.§

Our Flood Cover defines a ‘flood’ as water covering land that is normally dry, such as water coming from natural sources like rivers, lakes, dams, or canals.

§ Before adding Flood Cover, we will need to check your property and policy to make sure it is in line with our underwriting criteria

Motor Burnout Cover

Motor Burnout Cover protects loss or damage to electric motors in your rental property’s appliances if they fail due to an electrical fault or power surge. This includes appliances like fridges, freezers, and washing machines, as long as the motor is under ten years old.

If you have Landlord Contents Insurance, we can also cover the cost of spoiled food caused by a motor burnout, helping you keep your tenants happy and protect your property at the same time.

Learn more about Motor Burnout

Sum Insured Safeguard

If the cost to repair, replace or rebuild your rental property is above your chosen sum insured, Budget Direct can automatically increase your cover by up to 25% (for example, from $400,000 to $500,000). This helps to ensure your property is covered, and you do not have to pay unexpected repair costs.

Get a Quote Online and Save 30%^

If you get a quote and buy a new policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount (Landlord Building Insurance only or Landlord Contents Insurance only) or 30%^ discount (combined Landlord Building and Contents Insurance) on your first year’s premium.

Get a Quote

Calculate your cover for your investment property

When you get Landlord Insurance, it is important to know how much it would cost to repair, replace, or rebuild your property and contents if they get damaged by weather events like storms and fires.

This amount is called your ‘sum insured’ and is the most we will pay after a claim. Your sum insured should reflect the current cost to replace your property and belongings at today’s prices, not the market value, or what you originally paid.

To make it easier, Budget Direct has an online calculator to help you estimate the sum insured, so your property and belongings stay protected.

Estimate the Cost of Replacing Your Property and Contents

How to Make a Claim

If your property and/or contents suffer loss or damage, or are destroyed by an insured event and you need to make a claim, we’re here to help.

24/7 Claims

With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online or over the phone at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Make a Claim

Manage Your Policy Online

Budget Direct customers can make a claim, view and edit their Landlord Insurance policies, and buy more insurance online.

Log into Policy Manager

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Landlord Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Product Disclosure Statement

Landlord Insurance FAQs

I'm a landlord – what am I covered for?

Budget Direct home insurance covers:

  • loss or damage to your investment property
  • loss or damage to floor coverings, internal window coverings, and light fittings — up to 5% of your property’s sum insured
  • loss of net rental income for the period your property is unliveable due to an insured event — up to 10% of your sum insured for a maximum of 12 months.

You can also, for an additional premium, add one or both of these optional landlord covers to your insurance policy:

  • Tenant default — in case your tenant fails to pay their rent or leaves unexpectedly
  • Theft and malicious damage by tenants — covers theft or damage by your tenants and their visitors — When we insure your home, we will pay up to $150,000 and when we insure your contents, we will pay up to $20,000. If a fire is maliciously lit by your tenant or their guests, we’ll pay up to the sums insured shown on your Insurance Certificate.

These upgrades are subject to underwriting criteria.

Does home insurance cover lost rental income?

Yes – you are covered for the loss of net rental income for the period your Budget Direct-insured property is unliveable due to an insured event – up to 10% of your home sum insured for a maximum of 12 months.

You can also, for an additional premium, add the ‘Tenant Default’ cover, in case your tenant fails to pay their rent or leaves unexpectedly. Upon acceptance of your claim, we will pay up to the amount stated on your Insurance Certificate, less the basic and additional excesses.

Does Budget Direct offer strata-title insurance?

We do not insure strata-title buildings. However, we do provide personal and landlord contents cover for items within the insured premises, conditions apply to coverage of contents in common areas.

I'm a landlord – do I have to provide you with a copy of the rental agreement?

While you won’t need to provide us with a copy of your rental agreement when you buy Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance, our acceptance of landlord claims is conditional on a valid, signed, written lease agreement being in place. We’ll need to see a copy of the agreement if you lodge a claim. Therefore, it’s important that whenever you’re renting out your property, even to family members and close friends, that you have a signed written lease agreement in place.

Is landlord insurance and home insurance the same?

Budget Direct’s Landlord Insurance is similar to our Home and Contents Insurance but with additional optional covers like Tenant Default and Theft and Malicious Damage by Tenants. There are also additional benefits which apply to Landlord policies, like Loss of Rent and Landlords Contents.

What's considered a rental property?

We consider a rental property to be a home that you are renting out to tenants under a signed written lease agreement with individuals for the purpose of residential tenancy.

See All Home Insurance FAQs

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