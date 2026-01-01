These Budget Direct Insurance reviews are collected, moderated and managed by Bazaarvoice, a leading independent ratings and reviews provider. Reviews completed since 10 February 2015.
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Award-Winning Australian Car Insurance
We've won Money magazine's Best of the Best 2026 award for Best-Value Car Insurance 8 years in a row (2019-26); Finder's Insurer of the Year 2026 award, and WeMoney's Best for Value Car Insurance award for 2026. Plus, we have won the coveted Money magazine Insurer of the Year title ten years running (2017-2026), and Canstar's Insurer of the Year the past 5 years (2022-2026).
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