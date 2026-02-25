Choosing the right car insurance begins with understanding the differences between Comprehensive vs Third Party Car Insurance.

Different Types of Car Insurance at a Glance

At its most basic, these are the different types of car insurance and their cover levels ranging from Comprehensive Insurance to Third Party Insurance.

Type of insurance Damage to your car Damage to other people's property Theft of your car Comprehensive ✓ ✓ ✓ Third Party Property Only Uninsured third party who is at fault ✓ - Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Fire theft and at fault uninsured driver only ✓ ✓

What’s the difference between comprehensive and third party car insurance?

The simple answer is that Third Party Car Insurance covers damage your car causes to other people’s cars and property if you’re at fault in an accident, whereas Comprehensive Car Insurance also covers the damage to your own vehicle.

In other words, Comprehensive covers loss or damage to your car due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault) or in response to an insured event including, severe weather, fire, vandalism, theft and attempted theft. The damage your car causes to another person’s vehicle is also covered (up to $20 million), acting as legal liability.

Whereas Third Party Property Only Car Insurance will only cover up to $20 million worth of damage your car causes to someone else’s vehicle or other property, acting as legal liability. Additionally, Third Party Car Insurance does not cover damage to your car (unless it’s damaged in a no-fault accident with an uninsured driver, to which limits will apply).

Comprehensive Car Insurance

While you may pay more for a Comprehensive Car Insurance policy, this level of cover includes the most benefits, such as a new car replacement for eligible vehicles, and will hopefully offer the most peace of mind. The additional benefits under this level of cover aim to support you and make things easier after an accident or stressful event.

These additional benefits include (limits apply)

Towing your car

Replacing your car

Providing a hire car

Replacing stolen keys or a remote

Covering damage caused by an uninsured driver

Covering damage to your caravan or trailer in a collision

Covering damage or theft of personal effects and car seats/baby capsules in your own car

Providing emergency transport and accommodation (if your damaged car is undriveable)

Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Car Insurance also includes several optional benefits, including a hire car (if we agree to pay your at-fault claim), a reduced window glass excess, and choice of repairer if you have a claim with us.

Some other features are also included:

Authorised repairs are guaranteed for as long as you own the car

If you want, you can increase your Basic Excess, and this can reduce your insurance premium

Third Party Property Only Car Insurance

Apart from liability cover, another included benefit for Third Party Property Only Car Insurance is cover for damage caused by an uninsured third party who is at fault for up to $5,000. Keep in mind that this also includes recovery, towing and storage costs, so you may not be covered for everything.

Here are other features included under this type of cover:

You can restrict your policy to drivers over a certain age; the older the drivers, the lower the premium (this feature is also included as part of Comprehensive Car Insurance)

No excess is payable when an identified third party is at fault (this feature is also included as part of Comprehensive Car Insurance)

We’ll pay for debris from your car to be removed from the accident scene (this feature is also included as part of Comprehensive Car Insurance)

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Car Insurance

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Car Insurance is a third option that covers loss or damage to your car caused by fire or theft only. It includes car towing for damage caused by fire or theft and also offers a hire car following theft for up to 21 days, to a maximum of $1,500.

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Car Insurance is a great option for those who are looking to spend a bit more and receive a little more coverage in return.

So, how does CTP (Compulsory Third Party) insurance work?

What you should know is that Compulsory Third Party Insurance (CTP) is not the same as Third Party Property Only Car Insurance. CTP is mandatory and covers compensation payments for injuries you (or someone else driving your car) cause to another driver in an at fault accident. Damage to your or someone else’s car or property is not covered by CTP.

Which level of car insurance is right for you?

Understanding the differences between each level of car insurance will help you choose which option is right for you and save the most money on your car insurance policy.

Compared to third party car insurance, Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Car Insurance, as its name suggests, provides the most protection. It also offers several additional benefits, optional benefits, and features that aren’t included in any other level of cover.

It includes cover for:

Your car’s market value or an agreed value (if eligible).

Loss or damage to your car (regardless of who’s at fault) and the damage your car causes to other people’s vehicles and property.

A hire car following a no-fault accident or theft of your car.

A new vehicle replacement if your car is written off within two years of original registration or once you’ve driven 40,000km (whichever comes first).

You can find out more about our Terms, Conditions, Exclusions and Limits for all these types of cover in our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Budget Direct’s Car Insurance offers fortnightly, monthly or yearly premium payments across all levels of car insurance. With a 24/7 online and phone claims service, help is always at your fingertips and saving on car insurance is made easier with 15%^ off your first year’s premium for a new car insurance policy purchased online.

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