Comprehensive vs Third Party Car Insurance

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Comprehensive vs Third Party Car Insurance

A woman drives a car while the light from the sunset reflects on her face
Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

25 February 2026 | See disclaimer

Choosing the right car insurance begins with understanding the differences between Comprehensive vs Third Party Car Insurance.

Different Types of Car Insurance at a Glance

At its most basic, these are the different types of car insurance and their cover levels ranging from Comprehensive Insurance to Third Party Insurance.

Type of insurance

Damage to your car

Damage to other people's property

Theft of your car
Comprehensive
Third Party Property Only Uninsured third party who is at fault -
Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Fire theft and at fault uninsured driver only

What’s the difference between comprehensive and third party car insurance?

The simple answer is that Third Party Car Insurance covers damage your car causes to other people’s cars and property if you’re at fault in an accident, whereas Comprehensive Car Insurance also covers the damage to your own vehicle.

In other words, Comprehensive covers loss or damage to your car due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault) or in response to an insured event including, severe weather, fire, vandalism, theft and attempted theft. The damage your car causes to another person’s vehicle is also covered (up to $20 million), acting as legal liability.

Whereas Third Party Property Only Car Insurance will only cover up to $20 million worth of damage your car causes to someone else’s vehicle or other property, acting as legal liability. Additionally, Third Party Car Insurance does not cover damage to your car (unless it’s damaged in a no-fault accident with an uninsured driver, to which limits will apply).

Comprehensive Car Insurance

While you may pay more for a Comprehensive Car Insurance policy, this level of cover includes the most benefits, such as a new car replacement for eligible vehicles, and will hopefully offer the most peace of mind. The additional benefits under this level of cover aim to support you and make things easier after an accident or stressful event.

These additional benefits include (limits apply)

  • Towing your car

  • Replacing your car

  • Providing a hire car

  • Replacing stolen keys or a remote

  • Covering damage caused by an uninsured driver

  • Covering damage to your caravan or trailer in a collision

  • Covering damage or theft of personal effects and car seats/baby capsules in your own car

  • Providing emergency transport and accommodation (if your damaged car is undriveable)

Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Car Insurance also includes several optional benefits, including a hire car (if we agree to pay your at-fault claim), a reduced window glass excess, and choice of repairer if you have a claim with us.

Some other features are also included:

  • Authorised repairs are guaranteed for as long as you own the car

  • If you want, you can increase your Basic Excess, and this can reduce your insurance premium

Third Party Property Only Car Insurance

Apart from liability cover, another included benefit for Third Party Property Only Car Insurance is cover for damage caused by an uninsured third party who is at fault for up to $5,000. Keep in mind that this also includes recovery, towing and storage costs, so you may not be covered for everything.

Here are other features included under this type of cover:

  • You can restrict your policy to drivers over a certain age; the older the drivers, the lower the premium (this feature is also included as part of Comprehensive Car Insurance)

  • No excess is payable when an identified third party is at fault (this feature is also included as part of Comprehensive Car Insurance)

  • We’ll pay for debris from your car to be removed from the accident scene (this feature is also included as part of Comprehensive Car Insurance)

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Car Insurance

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Car Insurance is a third option that covers loss or damage to your car caused by fire or theft only. It includes car towing for damage caused by fire or theft and also offers a hire car following theft for up to 21 days, to a maximum of $1,500.

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Car Insurance is a great option for those who are looking to spend a bit more and receive a little more coverage in return.

So, how does CTP (Compulsory Third Party) insurance work?

What you should know is that Compulsory Third Party Insurance (CTP) is not the same as Third Party Property Only Car Insurance. CTP is mandatory and covers compensation payments for injuries you (or someone else driving your car) cause to another driver in an at fault accident. Damage to your or someone else’s car or property is not covered by CTP.

Which level of car insurance is right for you?

Understanding the differences between each level of car insurance will help you choose which option is right for you and save the most money on your car insurance policy.

Compared to third party car insurance, Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Car Insurance, as its name suggests, provides the most protection. It also offers several additional benefits, optional benefits, and features that aren’t included in any other level of cover.

It includes cover for:

  • Your car’s market value or an agreed value (if eligible).

  • Loss or damage to your car (regardless of who’s at fault) and the damage your car causes to other people’s vehicles and property.

  • A hire car following a no-fault accident or theft of your car.

  • A new vehicle replacement if your car is written off within two years of original registration or once you’ve driven 40,000km (whichever comes first).

You can find out more about our Terms, Conditions, Exclusions and Limits for all these types of cover in our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Budget Direct’s Car Insurance offers fortnightly, monthly or yearly premium payments across all levels of car insurance. With a 24/7 online and phone claims service, help is always at your fingertips and saving on car insurance is made easier with 15%^ off your first year’s premium for a new car insurance policy purchased online.

See More Articles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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