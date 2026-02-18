Can you get car insurance for modified cars?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Can you get car insurance for modified cars?

A man uses a vehicle hoist to replace car tyres
Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

18 February 2026 | See disclaimer

Yes, you can get car insurance for modified cars. Coverage is available for your modified car if the custom features and modifications are legal and disclosed to your insurer. Even if the modifications to your car are legal, this does not mean your insurer will automatically cover them.

It’s crucial to inform your provider about all changes you make to your vehicle, from high powered engine upgrades to cosmetic alterations such as spoilers. While this may mean higher insurance premiums, proper disclosure to your insurance company is essential, as each insurance company has different rules around what modifications they will accept. Depending on the modification/s, some insurers may refuse to cover your car.

What Counts as a “Modification”?

Modifications are any alteration to your car’s standard engine, exhaust system, body,

interior, suspension, wheels or paintwork that changes the functionality, performance, security or value of the car from the manufacturer’s original design.

What modifications can affect your car insurance? Any change from the manufacturer’s standard specifications can impact your insurance, regardless of when they were done to your car.

Minor modifications or major changes like upgrading your car’s engine are both considered modifications that need to be disclosed to your car insurer. Failure to disclose your modifications could lead to any claims not being accepted!

So, what is considered a modified vehicle?

Any vehicle that has:

  • Performance upgrades: Engine tuning, turbochargers, exhaust systems, wider tyres and suspension lifts.

  • Aesthetic: Custom paint, vinyl wraps, non-standard alloy wheels, and body kits.

  • Functional/Accessibility: Disability hand controls and wheelchair ramps.

How Modifications Affect Your Car Insurance Premium

Car insurance premiums are calculated using various factors that help an insurer understand risk, not just the vehicle’s value. If you decide to improve your engine performance, for example, with a high powered turbo upgrade, it could alter its risk profile. Because this type of change could increase the chance of an accident, it may also increase the price of your insurance premium, or whether an insurer is willing to insure you.

If your vehicle is also a unique, new or expensive car, this could also increase your premium. Other aspects that may make your insurance more expensive include the cost to replace or repair your custom modifications, so it’s best to consider the price of these parts before modifying your car.

If you have any illegal modifications, including non-compliant suspension or the removal of catalytic converters, this could lead to a claim being denied, even if the modifications didn’t cause the accident. Keep in mind that if it’s illegal on the road, it’s uninsurable.

When modifying your car, we recommend that you adhere to the Australian Government’s Australian Design Rules (ADRs)[1] and the Vehicle Standards Bulletin 14[2], which sets national guidelines for vehicle laws and safety standards and can help you protect yourself and other drivers while on the roads.

Agreed Value vs Market Value for Your Modified Car

When it comes to the agreed value vs the market value, these can be two completely different figures. Although the market value does take into account any listed non-standard accessories and modifications, it’s important to know that it may not reflect the full amount that has been spent on these additional parts. This is also true for ‘agreed value’ policies, so keep in mind you won’t be fully reimbursed for the full amount spent on modifying your car.

To ensure your car insurance covers a portion of your modifications, it could be worth setting an agreed value with your insurer. If you need to make a claim, then you have the security of knowing how much you will get in the event of a total loss.[3]

We also suggest that you take time to review your Insurance Certificate and make sure all vehicle modifications are listed and the insured value reflects your investment in the car.

Repairs and Replacements for Modified Cars

If your insurer has agreed to cover your modifications, they are obligated to repair or replace them if they are damaged in an incident.

For those who wish to use their own specialist to repair their car, you can opt to add “Choice of Repairer” as an optional extra to nominate your preferred repairer.

Insurance for Disability Modifications

Any parts installed for disability purposes, such as ramps, hand controls and hoists, are still considered modifications, so you are required to disclose these to your insurer.[4]

Although these are viewed differently compared to aesthetic or performance modifications, it’s still important to advise your insurer of the new modifications to ensure all equipment is covered in the case of a total loss or if they are damaged in an incident. The best way to do this is to keep track and properly document the disability modifications you’re adding to your car as you go.

Modification Checklist for your Insurance Policy

To ensure your car modifications are covered, we recommend following the steps below:

Step 1: Ensure all modifications are compliant with Australian Design Rules.[1]

Step 2: Before you add modifications and accessories, check with your insurance provider to ensure they will cover the modifications. This may cause higher insurance costs for your car, but it will ensure a completely covered vehicle - modifications and all.

Step 3: Keep your receipts and valuations for all modifications that are added to your car.

Step 4: Double check your Insurance Certificate to make sure any modifications are listed on your policy.

Once you’ve correctly followed these few crucial steps, you can have added confidence that your car and its new modifications are insured.

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References

  1. Australian Government, 2026, Australian Design Rules
  2. Australian Government, 2026, Vehicle Standards Bulletin 14
  3. Canstar, 2026, Car Insurance for a modified car
  4. Queensland Government, 2024, Vehicle modifications

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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