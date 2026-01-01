Yes, you will pay your selected excess once for each unrelated condition during any one period of cover. For further treatments of a related condition during the same period of cover there is no excess.
For example, if your dog needs diabetes treatment twice during the 12-month policy period, you’ll be required to pay the excess for the first claim for that condition, but not the second.
Similarly, if your dog develops a condition that’s related to one you’ve already claimed (e.g. diabetic retinopathy stemming from diabetes), you won’t have to pay another excess.
Each time you renew your annual policy, the excess will be reset (in other words, the next time you make a claim for a related illness or injury, you’ll be required to pay the excess).