^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident & Illness
Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with Routine Care
Finder - Insurer of the Year, Pet Insurance

What’s covered by Plus Pet Insurance?

  • Routine Care Options
  • $25,000 Annual Policy Limit
  • 80%* Back on Eligible Vet Bills
  • Tick Paralysis
  • Bilateral Conditions
  • Orthopaedic Cover
  • Accidental Injury and Illness Cover
  • Choice of Vet
  • Cruciate Ligament Conditions
  • Snake Attacks

Compare all benefits, features and claim limits

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Benefits Included in Pet Insurance

$25,000 Limit

With our $25,000 annual benefit limit, you can make multiple Pet Insurance claims up to an overall limit, depending on your level of cover.

Subject to limits and sub-limits.

Routine Care Options

We offer two levels of optional Routine Care cover if you choose Plus Pet Insurance policy. With this, you can claim eligible expenses for routine pet care, including vaccinations and dental check-ups.

Routine Care claims have no waiting periods or excess. But limits apply in addition to your overall annual benefit limit.

Orthopaedic Conditions

We offer orthopaedic cover for conditions of your pet's bones, muscles, cartilage, tendons, joints and ligaments.

This includes hip dysplasia, intervertebral disc disease, patella luxation and elbow dysplasia.

Orthopaedic conditions are subject to a $25,000 policy limit.

Accidental Injuries

If your pet gets physically harmed or injured in an accident, we'll partially reimburse* your pet’s eligible vet bills to get them back on their feet.

Accidental injuries are subject to a 2-day waiting period.

Cruciate Ligament Conditions

We'll reimburse up to a $3,500 policy limit per year for cruciate ligament conditions, including related conditions that might arise later.

Cruciate ligament conditions are subject to a 6-month waiting period.

Choice of Vet

If your furry family members get sick or injured, ensure their veterinary treatments are handled by a vet you know and trust.

Illnesses

You'll be eligible for partial reimbursement of vet bills to treat a disease, sickness or infection and help your dog or cat feel like themselves again.

Illnesses are subject to a 30-day waiting period.

Tick Paralysis

We'll provide benefits for your pet if they get bitten by a paralysis tick.

Pet parents must follow regular and ongoing tick paralysis preventative treatments as recommended by a vet to make eligible claims.

Tick paralysis is subject to a 30-day waiting period and a $3,000 policy limit.

Snake Attacks

Pet owners might want to think about certain wildlife scenarios when considering pet insurance in Australia.

Snake attacks are subject to a $3,000 policy limit.

Bilateral Conditions

We'll provide benefits for your pet for bilateral conditions, or conditions that can happen on both sides of your pet's body. These could include conditions affecting the eyes or legs.

We consider any bilateral condition as a single condition. If we cover your eligible vet bills for a condition on one side of your pet's body, we'll do the same for the condition on the other side.

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

If you get a quote and buy a new Pet Insurance policy online, we'll give you a 15%^ discount on your first year's premium.

Get a Quote

What's covered by Pet Insurance?

While you focus on your pet's health, Budget Direct Pet Plus Insurance can provide accidental injury or illness cover for costs including:

  • Vet expenses
  • Routine Care (optional extension)
  • Orthopaedic Conditions
  • Cruciate ligament conditions
  • Tick paralysis
  • Snake Attacks
  • Bilateral Conditions (if eligible for cover)
  • Accidental injuries
  • Illnesses (excluding pandemic or epidemic illnesses)
  • Guide dogs and assistance animals

What's not covered by Pet Insurance?

Budget Direct Plus Pet Insurance won't cover you and your pet for every circumstance. There are exclusions, including:

  • Pre-existing Conditions
  • Dangerous dogs declared by an authorised council officer or a local court
  • Behavioural conditions
  • Brachycephalic conditions (if evident during the first 12 months of the pet’s life)
  • Complications from not desexing or other excluded conditions
  • Parasites
  • Undiagnosed conditions or inconclusive diagnoses
  • Unvaccinated pets

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for full details on what's covered by Budget Direct Pet Insurance.

*80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

Plus Pet Insurance FAQs

If I make a claim, will I have to pay an excess?

Yes, you will pay your selected excess once for each unrelated condition during any one period of cover. For further treatments of a related condition during the same period of cover there is no excess.

For example, if your dog needs diabetes treatment twice during the 12-month policy period, you’ll be required to pay the excess for the first claim for that condition, but not the second.

Similarly, if your dog develops a condition that’s related to one you’ve already claimed (e.g. diabetic retinopathy stemming from diabetes), you won’t have to pay another excess.

Each time you renew your annual policy, the excess will be reset (in other words, the next time you make a claim for a related illness or injury, you’ll be required to pay the excess).

Does pet insurance cover vaccinations?

Yes, our Routine Care add-on options offered with our Plus and Comprehensive Pet Insurance policies can contribute towards:

  • Health checks
  • Vaccinations
  • Dental check-ups and scale and polish
  • Flea, tick and worming treatments
  • Blood or urine testing (not in relation to an accidental injury or illness)
  • Alternative or complementary therapy like acupuncture (not in relation to an accidental injury or illness)

Some veterinary practice networks offer ‘wellness plans’ that can complement your pet’s insurance.

See all Pet Insurance FAQs