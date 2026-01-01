Join one of Australia’s smartest and most progressive insurance providers
Want to work for a company that’s always coming up with new ideas and putting them into practice? One that knows the importance of a work/life balance, and helps you achieve it? One that looks after you, its customers and the community?
Then you should come and work for us.
Whether you’re after a corporate career at our head office in Toowong, in one of our North Lakes, Kawana or Toowong contact centres or one of our Assessing Centres around Australia, chances are we have the position you’ve always wanted.
We have potential future vacancies with teams in:
- Marketing
- Finance and Underwriting
- People and Culture
- Sales
- Customer Services
- Claims and Assessing
- IT
Here are just some of the positions we’ve recently advertised:
Consultants
- Learning and Development
- Legal Claims
- Project
- Claims
- Customer Service
- Sales
Coordinators
- Home Building Repair
- Marketing
IT
- Support Specialist
- Administration Officer
Team Leaders
- Home Claims
- Recoveries/Collections
Other
- Business Analyst
- Account Manager
- Motor Vehicle Assessor
Not only that, you’ll get to work in modern facilities with plenty of parking, coffee machines, free Internet rooms and even TVs.
Our philosophy on employee benefits is simple: We offer a range of benefits that help attract, retain and motivate staff by keeping them happy, healthy and wise.
And our employee benefits program, Lurks and Perks, gives employees:
- the option of purchasing two weeks additional annual leave
- discounted insurance products
- income protection insurance
- help finding suitable childcare and babysitting services
- employee referral bonuses
- volunteer days off for selected charities
- financial support to undertake approved tertiary studies.
And you won’t be working for some run-of-the-mill company either. Budget Direct has become one of Australia's most award-winning insurance brands. And we're part of Auto & General, which also administers some of Australia's best known brands.
And if you think they're big, Auto & General is part of a worldwide network of companies with millions of customers across Australia, Singapore, China, South Africa, Turkey, France and the United Kingdom!
It’s little wonder they’ve grown to become an international leader in personal lines insurance. And we want you to be part of it.
So don't wait a minute longer. Check out our current vacancies, and find the career you've always dreamed of.