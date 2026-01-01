^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What you can solve online

Car

View your policy details

See a summary of your car insurance policy, and any other policies you have linked to it.

Edit your policy details

Edit your average annual mileage, listed drivers, optional extras (e.g. accident hire car), Basic excess, and lots more.

Update contact details

Update your postal address, phone number, and/or email address.

Change payment details

Change your payment method, frequency, and fortnightly or monthly instalment date.

Request policy documents

Ask us to resend your insurance policy documents and email your certificate of currency to you.

Make a claim

Lodge a claim via your Policy Manager account or by calling us on 1300 139 591.

Find out more

Buy another policy

Get a quote or buy another insurance policy or add Roadside Assistance.

Renew your policy

Review your renewal details, including your new premium, at least 14 days before your policy auto-renews or expires; and, if you've opted out of auto-renewal, renew your cover manually online.

At least 14 days before your car policy's auto-renewal or expiry date, we’ll send you a renewal offer (or expiry notice, if we do not offer to renew your policy).

Automatic renewal

Unless you’ve requested otherwise, your policy is set to renew automatically. Your cover will continue as long as you keep paying your premiums. You can still review your renewal details and, if necessary, edit your policy, as follows:

  1. Login to Policy Manager.
  2. Click/tap the button for the relevant policy - you'll see the date the policy will be auto-renewed.
  3. Click/tap 'Review Renewal Details/Review Renewal'
  4. If you want to make changes, click/tap 'Modify Policy/Edit Policy'.
  5. Follow the prompts.

Manual renewal

If you’ve opted out of auto-renewal, you’ll need to renew your cover manually, as follows:

  1. Login to Policy Manager.
  2. Click/tap the button for the relevant policy - you'll see the date your policy will expire.
  3. Click/tap 'Renew Online Now/Review Renewal'.
  4. If you want to make changes, click/tap 'Modify Policy/Edit Policy'.
  5. Follow the prompts.

Upload Photos

Upload photos - using your smartphone or PC - showing the condition of your car (if we need to inspect it to confirm it has no pre-existing damage).

Find out more

To find out more about your car insurance policy’s terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the product disclosure statement.

Home

View your policy details

See a summary of your home building and/or home contents policy, and any other policies you have linked to it.

Edit your policy details

Edit your level of cover, property details (e.g. if your home is being renovated), optional extras (e.g. Flood Cover), excess, and lots more.

Update contact details

Update your postal address, phone number, and/or email address.

Change payment details

Change your payment method, frequency, and fortnightly or monthly instalment date.

Request policy documents

Request a copy of your insurance policy documents or your certificate of currency.

Make a claim

You can notify us of your claim online via your Policy Manager account and we'll call you back to help you complete your claim. You can also call us on 1800 069 336 to lodge your claim over the phone.

Buy another policy

Get a quote or buy another insurance policy.

Renew your policy

Review your renewal details, including your new premium, at least 14 days before your policy auto-renews or expires; and, if you've opted out of auto-renewal, renew your cover manually online.

At least 14 days before your home policy's auto-renewal or expiry date, we'll send you a renewal offer (or expiry notice, if we do not offer to renew your policy).

Automatic renewal

Unless you've requested otherwise, your policy is set to renew automatically. Your cover will continue as long as you keep paying your premiums. You can still review your renewal details and, if necessary, edit your policy, as follows:

  1. Login to Policy Manager.
  2. Click/tap the button for the relevant policy - you'll see the date the policy will be auto-renewed.
  3. Click/tap 'Review Renewal Details/Review Renewal'
  4. If you want to make changes, click/tap 'Modify Policy/Edit Policy'.
  5. Follow the prompts.

Manual renewal

If you've opted out of auto-renewal, you'll need to renew your cover manually, as follows:

  1. Login to Policy Manager.
  2. Click/tap the button for the relevant policy - you'll see the date your policy will expire.
  3. Click/tap 'Renew Online Now/Review Renewal'.
  4. If you want to make changes, click/tap 'Modify Policy/Edit Policy'.
  5. Follow the prompts.

Find out more

To find out more about your home insurance policy's terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the product disclosure statement.

Travel

Currently, customers are unable to see their Travel Insurance policy details online.

We'll be expanding Policy Manager to include these policies as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you're welcome to contact us for help:

Get a quote: 1300 792 001

Existing customer enquiries: 1300 792 001

Motorcycle

View your policy details

See a brief summary of your motorcycle insurance policy and any other policies you have linked to it.

Motorcycle policy view on mobile

Update contact details

Update your postal address, phone number, and/or email address.

Motorcycle policy edit on mobile

Buy another policy

Get a quote or buy another insurance policy.

Find out more

To find out more about your motorcycle insurance policy’s terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the product disclosure statement.

Pet

Currently, customers are unable to see and change their Pet Insurance policy details online.

We'll be expanding Policy Manager to include these policies as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you're welcome to contact us for help:

Call us on: 1800 931 664 (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm AEST)

Email us at: service@pet.budgetdirect.com.au

Life

View your policy details

See a brief summary of your life insurance policy and any other policies you have linked to it.

Update contact details

Update your postal address, phone number, and/or email address.

Buy another policy

Get a quote or buy a Motor, Home, Motorcycle, Pet Insurance policy or Roadside Assistance membership.

Find out more

To find out more about your life insurance policy’s terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the product disclosure statement.

Roadside

View your membership

If you’ve bought standalone Roadside Assistance — without car insurance — you can see your membership start and end date.

Roadside membership view on mobile

Update contact details

Update your postal address, phone number, and/or email address.

Motorcycle policy edit on mobile

Buy insurance

Get a quote or buy an insurance policy.

Find out more

To find out more about your Roadside Assistance membership terms, conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the membership certificate.

What our customers are saying

When asked how well their experience of Policy Manager met their expectations, our customers told us:

"I really like the online platform where I can see everything in one place. Online experience was good and much easier than traditional insurers who want you to email endless forms. Very impressive digital experience - well done."

"I didn't think it would be so easy"

"Very easy to manage without assistance"

"Very simple to make a payment and update my payment method"

"Quicker than speaking on the phone – a very simple process"

"I liked being able to tailor my cover and immediately see the impact on the cost of my policy"

"I'm so glad I can update my address online without needing to call"

"The amount of insurance options, online facilities and discounts for new and existing customers is superb. I will look forward to transferring my other insurance policies, thank you for the service!"

Frequently asked questions

Is my information secure?

Yes.

Our authentication process when you login to Policy Manager is simple and secure. When you login we'll ask for your birth date and mobile number, plus on your first login you'll need to enter your first name, last name and postcode to verify that it's you. We'll then send a verification code via SMS to your mobile number which you'll need to enter to access your Policy Manager account. Each time you login to Policy Manager, a new verification number will be sent to your mobile so we can identify you and ensure the security of your account.

Why can't I edit some of my policy details?

There are some policy details you cannot edit (indicated by a padlock symbol).

For help to change these details, please contact us.

After I edited my policy, my premium changed - why?

Some edits you make to your policy may increase or decrease your premium.

We'll either charge you or refund you the pro-rata difference between the new premium and the old one.

If I edit my policy details, when will the changes take effect?

Unless you've requested otherwise, your modified policy will take effect immediately.