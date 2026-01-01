Get a quote or buy another insurance policy or add Roadside
Assistance.
Renew your policy
Review your renewal details, including your new premium, at least 14
days before your policy auto-renews or expires; and, if you've opted
out of auto-renewal, renew your cover manually online.
At least 14 days before your car policy's auto-renewal or expiry
date, we’ll send you a renewal offer (or expiry notice, if we do not
offer to renew your policy).
Automatic renewal
Unless you’ve requested otherwise, your policy is set to renew
automatically. Your cover will continue as long as you keep paying
your premiums. You can still review your renewal details and, if
necessary, edit your policy, as follows:
See a summary of your home building and/or home contents policy,
and any other policies you have linked to it.
Edit your policy details
Edit your level of cover, property details (e.g. if your home is
being renovated), optional extras (e.g. Flood Cover), excess, and
lots more.
Update contact details
Update your postal address, phone number, and/or email address.
Change payment details
Change your payment method, frequency, and fortnightly or monthly
instalment date.
Request policy documents
Request a copy of your insurance policy documents or your
certificate of currency.
Make a claim
You can notify us of your claim online via your Policy Manager
account and we'll call you back to help you complete your claim.
You can also call us on 1800 069 336 to
lodge your claim over the phone.
Buy another policy
Get a quote or buy another insurance policy.
Renew your policy
Review your renewal details, including your new premium, at least 14
days before your policy auto-renews or expires; and, if you've opted
out of auto-renewal, renew your cover manually online.
At least 14 days before your home policy's auto-renewal or expiry
date, we'll send you a renewal offer (or expiry notice, if we do not
offer to renew your policy).
Automatic renewal
Unless you've requested otherwise, your policy is set to renew
automatically. Your cover will continue as long as you keep paying
your premiums. You can still review your renewal details and, if
necessary, edit your policy, as follows:
If you’ve bought standalone Roadside Assistance — without car
insurance — you can see your membership start and end date.
Update contact details
Update your postal address, phone number, and/or email address.
Buy insurance
Get a quote or buy an insurance policy.
Find out more
To find out more about your Roadside Assistance membership terms,
conditions, limits and exclusions, please read the membership certificate.
What our customers are saying
When asked how well their experience of Policy Manager met their
expectations, our customers told us:
"I really like the online platform where I can see everything in
one place. Online experience was good and much easier than
traditional insurers who want you to email endless forms. Very
impressive digital experience - well done."
"I didn't think it would be so easy"
"Very easy to manage without assistance"
"Very simple to make a payment and update my payment method"
"Quicker than speaking on the phone – a very simple process"
"I liked being able to tailor my cover and immediately see the
impact on the cost of my policy"
"I'm so glad I can update my address online without needing to
call"
"The amount of insurance options, online facilities and discounts
for new and existing customers is superb. I will look forward to
transferring my other insurance policies, thank you for the
service!"
Frequently asked questions
Is my information secure?
Yes.
Our authentication process when you login to Policy Manager is simple
and secure. When you login we'll ask for your birth date and mobile
number, plus on your first login you'll need to enter your first name,
last name and postcode to verify that it's you. We'll then send a
verification code via SMS to your mobile number which you'll need to
enter to access your Policy Manager account. Each time you login to
Policy Manager, a new verification number will be sent to your mobile
so we can identify you and ensure the security of your account.
Why can't I edit some of my policy details?
There are some policy details you cannot edit (indicated by a padlock
symbol).
For help to change these details, please contact us.
After I edited my policy, my premium changed - why?
Some edits you make to your policy may increase or decrease your
premium.
We'll either charge you or refund you the pro-rata difference between
the new premium and the old one.
If I edit my policy details, when will the changes take effect?
Unless you've requested otherwise, your modified policy will take
effect immediately.