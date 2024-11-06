Does car insurance cover rental cars?

Whether your car was damaged in a car accident or stolen, having a hire car from your insurer can help you get from point A to point B.

At Budget Direct we can arrange a hire car (or reimburse you the reasonable cost of one) depending on your Car Insurance policy and the circumstances surrounding your damaged or stolen vehicle.

What is considered a hire car that meets your needs?

At Budget Direct, a hire car (also known as a rental car) that meets your needs is a vehicle that will reasonably fulfil your usual day to day mobility requirements.

However, a hire car may not:

Be the same make and/or model

Have the same motor and/or fuel type

Offer the same features and/or prestige as your insured car.

What’s covered by your insurance company?

Here’s when Budget Direct Car Insurance covers hire car costs:

Included benefits Comprehensive Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Third Party Property Only Hire car following theft Yes Yes No Hire car following an accident - not your fault Yes No No Hire car following an accident - your fault Optional No No

We will cover the:

Daily cost for a hire car that meets your needs, or

If we’re unable to arrange a hire car we will reimburse you up to $75 per day to fulfil your day-to-day mobility requirements.

What’s not covered by your insurance company?

We will not cover any additional costs for renting a hire car and this includes the cost of:

Fuel

Rental bond

Insurance

Excess if you damage the hire car

How to Get a Hire Car

At Budget Direct, arranging a hire car can depend on whether your car’s been damaged or stolen.

Hire Car Following a No Fault Accident

You make a claim and we’ll confirm whether you’re eligible for a hire car. If we accept your claim, we’ll arrange the hire car on your behalf until the car is repaired or your claim is paid (whichever one comes first). We’ll notify you of the hire car collection time and place. You’ll collect the hire car. You show your driver’s licence to our provider, agree to and sign the rental agreement. This includes paying any rental bond, insurance and any excess if you damage the hire car. Any hire car extras or upgrades are at your expense. You return the hire car and pay our provider any additional costs such as fuel, extra kilometres, tolls and fines. We’ll pay for your daily hire car fees, as covered by your policy.

Car Rental Reimbursement

If we accept your car insurance claim for a no fault accident and we can’t arrange a hire car for you, we can reimburse what it would cost you to get around on a day to day basis, up to $75 per day.

We will pay for this benefit until either:

The car is repaired

Your claim is paid

If your car is still drivable, this benefit will only take effect from the date:

The authorised repairs are due to start, or

We assess the car to be a total loss.

Hire Car Following Theft

You make a claim and we’ll confirm whether you’re eligible for a hire car. If we accept your claim for theft of the car, we’ll reimburse your daily rental fees from the date of theft until the first of the following happens: Your car is recovered undamaged and returned to you

Your car is repaired

Your claim is paid

21 days of hire have been used

You reach the maximum payable amount (as per the PDS) We’ll notify you of the hire car collection time and place. You will need to show your driver’s licence to our hire car provider, agree to read and sign the rental agreement. This includes paying any rental bond, insurance and any excess if you damage the hire car. Any hire car extras or upgrades are at your expense. You return the hire car and pay our hire car provider any additional costs such as fuel, extra kilometres, tolls and fines. We’ll pay for your daily rental fees, as covered by your policy.

Optional Accident Hire Car Cover

Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance includes a hire car if your car is stolen or damaged in an accident where someone else is entirely at fault and they can be identified. For an additional premium, you can also get cover for a hire car if we accept your at fault claim, such as one for damage as a result of a collision caused by the driver of your car, fire or weather, malicious act, an accident involving an animal or attempted theft.

Hire Car Accident Damage Excess

When you hire a car, you’re liable for any loss or damage to the car and third party property. Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance is covered as part of the hire car’s vehicle registration.

Before you sign a rental car agreement make sure you understand all of the terms and conditions including:

The excess amount if the car is damaged, and in what circumstances you must pay it.

The total cost of the hire car, including rental costs, basic and excess insurance cover, and all extra fees.

Car Hire Care

It’s important that you take care of the hire car while it’s in your possession. This includes following safe driving practices such as wearing a seatbelt and driving according to road rules and conditions.

Make sure you familiarise yourself with the car rental company’s conditions before driving off. This includes paying a rental bond, insurance and any excess if you damage the hire car.

When you pick up the hire car, thoroughly inspect it and make sure any pre-existing damage is noted on the contract.

And when you return the hire car, thoroughly inspect it again, bring any damage to the attention of the hire car company and note their response.

Make sure you take photos of the car both when you pick it up and return it to the rental car company.

Hire Car with Your Car Insurance Policy

Whether you have a Comprehensive Car Insurance policy or cover for Third Party Property, Fire and Theft, a hire car can be an important benefit to receive from your insurer.

Even in an at fault accident, the optional benefit of an accident hire car can be very useful.

With Budget Direct Car Insurance, you can make a claim online using our Car Claims Helper and/or by logging into your online policy manager.

Your level of car insurance cover and the outcome of the claim will determine whether you are eligible for a hire car following an accident.

Get a Quote

FAQs

Does car insurance include a hire car? If you have Comprehensive cover and your car is damaged in a no fault accident, we can arrange a hire car for you to use until your car is repaired, or your claim is paid (whichever occurs first). If you have Comprehensive or Third Party Property, Fire and Theft cover and your car is stolen, we’ll reimburse you for the reasonable cost of a hire car, for up to 21 days, up to a maximum of $1,500. If you have Comprehensive cover, for an additional premium you can add the Accident Hire Car option and get a hire car for up to 21 days if your car is damaged in an accident that was your fault. You can add the Accident Hire Car option to your policy when you buy your policy or – if you’ve already bought it – by calling us on 1300 306 560 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

What happens if I make a car insurance claim for an accident that was not my fault? If we decide the accident was not your fault, we’ll arrange for your car’s damage to be assessed and repaired. If you tell us, or we obtain, the full name, residential address and vehicle registration number of the at fault driver or person, you won’t have to pay an excess. We’ll provide you with a complimentary hire car to drive while yours is being repaired. We’ll then recover the repair costs from the other driver’s insurer.

Can I lodge a claim with the other, at fault driver’s insurance company? Yes, however, if you’re a Budget Direct customer and someone else causes damage to your car, there’s no need for you to lodge a claim with their insurer. Just contact us and we’ll take care of everything for you, saving you time and hassle. We’ll arrange for your car’s damage to be assessed and repaired. If it’s confirmed the other driver was at entirely at fault and you can tell us, or we can obtain, their full name, residential address and vehicle registration number, you won’t have to pay an excess. We’ll provide you with a complimentary hire car.

See More Articles