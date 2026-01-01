Your Domestic travel insurance policy, includes Travel Delay as a benefit and can cover your reasonable additional accommodation expenses if your outward or return flight is delayed for at least 6 hours for circumstances outside your control.
No cover is available for claims arising from pandemics, epidemics or insolvency of travel service providers under this benefit.
We can pay you up to $300 for every full 24 hours you’re held up beyond the initial 6 hour delay, up to $1,000 with an Essential or Domestic plan.
We can also pay for alternative transport to get you to a planned event (for example, a wedding, funeral, conference, or sports fixtures) you would otherwise miss due to your scheduled transport being delayed (or cancelled, shortened or diverted) due to an insured event. Limits apply.
Make sure you get a written statement from the relevant transport company or authority confirming the reason for the delay and how long it lasted.