^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What's covered by Domestic Travel Insurance?

  • Amendment or cancellation costs (e.g. for non-refundable prepaid travel and accommodation expenses) – Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 – self-isolation expenses if you are too sick to travel – up to $5,000
  • Luggage and personal effects (e.g a phone, smart watch or laptop) – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • Personal liability
  • Travel delay and missed connections
  • Activities (e.g. surfing, bungee jumping, zip lining)

What's not covered by Domestic Travel Insurance?

  • Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19**
  • Any medical, dental or hospital expenses, including COVID-19 related medical expenses, in Australia.
  • Adventure activities (e.g. skydiving, water skiing)**
  • Snow sports (e.g. skiing, snowboarding)**
  • Motorcycle/moped riding**

**Cover is available to buy via options to vary cover. Additional premium applies.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.

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Cover for Multiple Trips in Australia

If you’re travelling frequently within Australia, our Domestic Plan is available as an Annual Multi-Trip policy. This is a convenient option that provides cover for an unlimited number of domestic trips over a 12-month period.

Simply choose the 15 or 30 days duration for any single trip, and you’re covered for as many trips as you like, as long as each trip is no longer than the specified days.

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Hospital and Medical Expenses

Unlike our international travel insurance policies, our Domestic policy does not cover medical expenses during your domestic trip.

This is because hospital and medical expenses are already claimable in Australia either from Medicare or your private health fund.

Adventure and Sport Activities

We cover a range of adventure activities when you're travelling, including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining. This means you can experience the activities you love, while you're travelling overseas or interstate. Please read the Combined FSG & PDS for the full list of activities you can be covered for.

Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.

Cover is available as optional extras for an additional cost. This includes certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding.

Snow Sports Cover

There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:

  1. Snow Sports includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
  2. Snow Sports+ includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding (conditions apply) as well as heli-skiing/boarding

See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.

Adventure Activities Cover

There are two levels of Adventure Cover:

  1. Adventure cover includes paragliding/parascending/parasailing (over land), sailing, water skiing and more.
  2. Adventure+ includes everything covered in Adventure, plus BMX riding, horse jumping, trekking the Kokoda track and more.

See the full list of activities included in Adventure and Adventure+ cover .

Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover

With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.

Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Upgrade Your Domestic Travel Insurance Cover

For an additional premium, you can customise your insurance when you add one or more of the following covers to your Domestic Travel Insurance policy:

Increase Cancellation Cover

You can increase your cancellation cover to avoid being out of pocket for all your non-refundable travel expenses.

At the time of applying, people usually choose an amount that will cover all their prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel related expenses.

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

Please note that COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover is available for you to buy as a separate option as well.

Increase Luggage Item Limit

If you’ll be travelling with valuable items in your luggage, you can choose to increase the limit of each valuable item on your travel insurance plan by paying an additional premium (maximum limits and item limits apply).

Examples of items you can choose to insure:

  • Camera, lenses, tripods and camera accessories
  • Jewellery (including necklaces, engagement rings and pendants)
  • Smart phones

Make sure you have the receipts and valuations of these items readily available, as you’ll need this if you need to make a claim. If you bought the item more than two years ago, you’ll need to provide a valuation dated within the last two years, or depreciation applies per the PDS.

COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs

You can insure your trip with the optional COVID-19 Amendment or Cancellation Costs cover. If you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 before your trip and are considered unfit to travel by a medical professional, your non-refundable prepaid tickets, hotels, tours or other expenses (up to a limit based on your policy) will be covered by Budget Direct.

By selecting this policy you will also be covered if you or your travelling companion are diagnosed with COVID-19 by a medical professional during your trip and cannot continue to travel.

Additional scenarios are also included. Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn what you'll be covered for.

This benefit is excluded from our Basic policy.

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount on your premium.

Get a 2-minute Quote

Make a claim

If you need to make a claim on your travel insurance we’re here to help. Make sure you keep all your receipts, documents and details from your travels on hand so you can lodge a straightforward and stress-free claim.

Make a claim

Travel Insurance FAQs

Does Budget Direct Domestic Travel Insurance cover cruises in Australian waters?

When selecting a quote for your cruise trip, choose ‘Australia - Domestic Cruise’ for cruise cover in Australian waters.

By selecting this option, Cruise Cover is automatically included in your policy. This means your level of cover is higher than the Budget Direct Domestic Travel Insurance cover and you’ll receive more benefits such as $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefits, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.

If you’re flying to your cruise departure location, make sure the Domestic policy begins early enough to cover any flight cancellations before and after your cruise.

Does Domestic Travel Insurance cover delayed intrastate and interstate flights?

Your Domestic travel insurance policy, includes Travel Delay as a benefit and can cover your reasonable additional accommodation expenses if your outward or return flight is delayed for at least 6 hours for circumstances outside your control.

No cover is available for claims arising from pandemics, epidemics or insolvency of travel service providers under this benefit.

We can pay you up to $300 for every full 24 hours you’re held up beyond the initial 6 hour delay, up to $1,000 with an Essential or Domestic plan.

We can also pay for alternative transport to get you to a planned event (for example, a wedding, funeral, conference, or sports fixtures) you would otherwise miss due to your scheduled transport being delayed (or cancelled, shortened or diverted) due to an insured event. Limits apply.

Make sure you get a written statement from the relevant transport company or authority confirming the reason for the delay and how long it lasted.

Do the benefit amount limits apply to each family member (or travelling party member) or to the family (or travelling party) as a whole?

The benefit amount limits are the most we’ll pay each insured person per trip, except cancellation cover which applies per policy.

For example, if a family of five has Domestic cover and all five of them have their luggage stolen, we’ll pay them up to $5,000 each (minus the applicable policy excess and taking into account limits and sub-limits).

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24/7 emergency contacts

smartraveller.gov.au