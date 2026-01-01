How to make a claim
1. Contact us
If you need to make a claim on your Life Insurance or Income Protection Insurance policy, you can contact us on 1300 220 627. We’ll guide you through what’s required, and refer you to NobleOak.
Your policy is underwritten by NobleOak, so your claim process will mostly be through them.
Ready to start your claim?1300 220 627
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What information is required to make a claim?
Life Insurance
- Claim Form (including signed medical authority)
- Death Certificate – certified
- Proof of Identity – certified
- Police and Coroner Report (if applicable)
- Medicare records through myGov
- For Terminal Illness claims, you will need to present 2 Medical Attendance Statement’s to be completed by Specialists confirming your diagnosis of 24 months or less to live
Income Protection Insurance
- Claim Form and Medical Attendance Statement including signed medical authority
- Proof of Identity – certified
- Police Report – if applicable
- Individual Tax returns, Business Tax Returns, Profit and Loss statements and/or payslips
- Supporting medical reports from all examinations and specialists
- Medicare records through myGov
Total Permanent Disablement
- Claim Form and Medical Attendance Statement including signed medical authority
- Proof of Identity – certified
- Police Report – if applicable
- Medicare records through myGov
- Supporting medical reports from all examinations and specialists
Trauma Insurance
- Claim Form and Medical Attendance Statement including signed medical authority
- Proof of Identity – certified
- Police Report – if applicable
- Medicare records through myGov
- Supporting medical reports from all examinations and specialists
2. You’ll receive instructions on documentation to complete
Once you’ve informed us you’re making a claim, NobleOak will walk you through the process, and send you the required documentation to complete. They’ll also explain what other documentation or information may be required.
3. Assessment
Once NobleOak has acquired all the essential information, they will review your claim, make a decision, and inform you of the outcome.
4. Payment
If NobleOak accepts your claim, the appropriate payment/s will be made to you (or your nominated beneficiary/ies). Once a claim is approved, claim payments are usually made within 5 business days, and are made in Australian dollars.