Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
Our most extensive international travel insurance policy will provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit amounts.
If you are a frequent traveller, you may choose an Annual Multi-Trip travel insurance policy under our Comprehensive, Essential or Domestic plans, which provide coverage for unlimited number of trips within 12 months with maximum duration per trip that you can choose from 30, 45 or 60 days for international trips (with domestic trips also included), or 15 or 30 days when travelling domestically only.
Cover is extended to trips:
An Annual Multi-Trip plan is NOT available on the Basic plan.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.
For example if you are travelling overseas throughout the year ahead and doing 10 x week long trips and one big trip for 6 weeks, you would select the trip duration as 45 days.
If you plan to travel for more than 30 days domestically and 60 days internationally, you will need to purchase a single trip travel insurance policy where coverage is up to 12 months.
15%^ OFF
Our most extensive international travel insurance policy will provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit amounts.
15%^ OFF
Our critical level of protection at a cheaper price will provide cover for essential benefits and entitles you to generous benefit amounts.
15%^ OFF
Our Domestic Travel Insurance policy covers you for your travel within Australia and includes cover for cancellation and amendment fees, and luggage and personal effects.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount on your premium.Get a 2-minute Quote
All of Budget Direct’s international travel insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential, Basic – include an $unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses including:
“$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.
If you have an existing medical condition, you can still get cover for travel insurance.
Budget Direct travel insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).
For others, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.
Check the Combined FSG/PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.
You can get a Budget Direct single-trip policy for up to 12 months.
If you’re a frequent traveller, you might be interested in purchasing an Annual Multi-Trip policy. With this policy you can choose a maximum trip duration (15 or 30 days for domestic or 30, 45 or 60 days for International) and be covered for an unlimited number of trips within 12 months to your chosen destinations, up to the chosen maximum trip duration for each trip. Not available on Basic plans.
Travel insurance can cover the financial costs of a wide range of unforeseen accidents or incidents on your trip.
Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers:
For full details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
Get a quote to see how much travel insurance costs for your specific travel plans.
All Budget Direct Travel Insurance plans include cover for a range of sports and activities.
However, some adventure activities, snow sports may not be covered automatically. But, we do have Cover options available for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding. Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.