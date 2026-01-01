^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

If you are a frequent traveller, you may choose an Annual Multi-Trip travel insurance policy under our Comprehensive, Essential or Domestic plans, which provide coverage for unlimited number of trips within 12 months with maximum duration per trip that you can choose from 30, 45 or 60 days for international trips (with domestic trips also included), or 15 or 30 days when travelling domestically only.

Cover is extended to trips:

  • to a destination more than 250 kilometres from home, or
  • that include at least one night paid accommodation booked with an accommodation supplier or provider such as Airbnb if travelling closer than 250 kilometres from home.

An Annual Multi-Trip plan is NOT available on the Basic plan.

What's covered by Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance?

  • Unlimited trips more than 250 km from home in a 12-month period (or closer to home if at least one night paid accommodation). Maximum duration per trip applies.
  • Multiple maximum trip duration choices are available
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (up to applicable limits for your chosen plan or the amount you choose)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury.
  • Overseas dental expenses (up to applicable limits for your chosen plan)
  • If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 self-isolation expenses if you are too sick to travel – Up to $5,000
  • Luggage and personal effects (up to applicable limits for your chosen plan and sub-limits that apply). Automatically reinstated on the completion of each journey.
  • Personal liability (up to applicable limits for your chosen plan)
  • Activities (e.g. surfing, bungee jumping, zip lining)
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

What's not covered by Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance?

  • Trips less than 250 kilometres from home which do not include at least one night paid accommodation
  • Trips longer than the maximum duration chosen
  • Annual Multi-Trip travel insurance is not available with a Basic plan
  • Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19**
  • Adventure activities (e.g. skydiving, water skiing)**
  • Snow sports (e.g. skiing, snowboarding)**
**Cover is available to buy via options to vary cover. Additional premium applies.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.

How to Get an Annual Multi-Trip Policy

  1. Decide whether to insure just one trip or multiple trips with Annual Multi-Trip cover.
  2. Choose a maximum duration per trip of:
    • 30, 45 or 60 days for international trips (with domestic trips also included), or
    • 15 or 30 days when travelling domestically only.

For example if you are travelling overseas throughout the year ahead and doing 10 x week long trips and one big trip for 6 weeks, you would select the trip duration as 45 days.

If you plan to travel for more than 30 days domestically and 60 days internationally, you will need to purchase a single trip travel insurance policy where coverage is up to 12 months.

  1. Annual Multi-Trip cover is available under Comprehensive, Essential plans or the Domestic plan. If you buy an International Comprehensive or Essential Annual Multi-Trip policy, cover for eligible trips within Australia are also included. Select a suitable plan for your travel needs.
  2. Customise your coverage with our suite of Options to vary cover.
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Most popular

Comprehensive Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

Our most extensive international travel insurance policy will provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit amounts.

  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $2,000
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (e.g. for non-refundable prepaid travel and accommodation expenses) - Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $10,000 (sub-limits apply)
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
Get a Quote
Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Essential Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

Our critical level of protection at a cheaper price will provide cover for essential benefits and entitles you to generous benefit amounts.

  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses. Cover will not exceed 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $1,000
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (e.g. for non-refundable prepaid travel and accommodation expenses) - Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
Get a Quote
Essential Travel Insurance

Domestic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

Our Domestic Travel Insurance policy covers you for your travel within Australia and includes cover for cancellation and amendment fees, and luggage and personal effects.

  • No cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses, including COVID-19 related medical expenses, in Australia.
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (e.g. for non-refundable prepaid travel and accommodation expenses) - Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
** Cover is available to buy via options to vary cover. Additional premium applies.
Get a Quote
Domestic Travel Insurance

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount on your premium.

Get a 2-minute Quote

Travel Insurance FAQs

Does travel insurance cover medical and hospital expenses?

All of Budget Direct’s international travel insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential, Basic – include an $unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses including:

  • emergency medical treatment
  • ambulance transportation
  • surgery and hospital costs
  • emergency repatriation/evacuation.

“$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.

If you have an existing medical condition, you can still get cover for travel insurance.

Budget Direct travel insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).

For others, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.

Check the Combined FSG/PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.

How long can I get travel insurance for?

You can get a Budget Direct single-trip policy for up to 12 months.

If you’re a frequent traveller, you might be interested in purchasing an Annual Multi-Trip policy. With this policy you can choose a maximum trip duration (15 or 30 days for domestic or 30, 45 or 60 days for International) and be covered for an unlimited number of trips within 12 months to your chosen destinations, up to the chosen maximum trip duration for each trip. Not available on Basic plans.

What does travel insurance cover?

Travel insurance can cover the financial costs of a wide range of unforeseen accidents or incidents on your trip.

Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers:

  • Overseas medical expenses – $Unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from the onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas if you become sick, ill or injured.
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (up to the policy limit or cover chosen, whichever is the higher) – the cost of prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses which are non-refundable in case you’re forced to call off or reschedule your trip due to an insured event (such as an unforeseen illness or injury). Does not apply to the Basic plan.
  • Luggage and personal effects - the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged. Limits and sub-limits apply. Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
  • Additional expenses - additional transport and accommodation expenses if your trip is disrupted or cut short due to an insured event.

For full details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

Which sports and activities does travel insurance cover?

Get a quote to see how much travel insurance costs for your specific travel plans.

All Budget Direct Travel Insurance plans include cover for a range of sports and activities.

However, some adventure activities, snow sports may not be covered automatically. But, we do have Cover options available for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding. Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.