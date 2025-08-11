^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What To Do in Event of a Crash with Wildlife

A caution wild life sign on the side of the road warning of kangaroos, emus and echindas

11 August 2025 | See disclaimer

Caution, wildlife in this area.

Many Australian’s will be familiar with the wording of this sign when driving — especially on our rural roads — however, despite our best efforts, collisions with animals do occur.

As reported by Finder, about 5% of all total collisions a year involve an animal [1], most commonly kangaroos and dogs.

Based off 5,166 animal collision claims, between 2016 and 2020, Budget Direct customers experienced the most frequent of those animal-related incidents in rural New South Wales.

There are steps you can take to reduce the odds of having an animal-related accident, but should the unfortunate happen, here’s what you need to do.

Ensure your safety and check on the animal

Firstly, when driving you should always consider whether animals may also be nearby, so be alert when driving and look out for road signs.

In the unfortunate event of a collision, if it’s safe to do so, pull over to the side of the road, turn off your car’s ignition and activate your hazard lights as quickly as possible.

If you’re unhurt and not in immediate danger, scan the road ahead for any injured animals. If an animal with a pouch is injured, look for young and further check the area.

If no animals can be seen, check your vehicle. Unfortunately, some animals can get caught in the grill and engine bays, so conduct a thorough check of your vehicle.

If you find an animal that’s deceased as a result of the accident, sadly there’s nothing you can do, so leave it to the local council or police to clear the animal from the road.

If you come across an injured animal

If the animal you collided with survived the accident, get in touch with RSPCA’s emergency hotline — 1300 ANIMAL — for advice, and if it’s safe to do so, take the animal to the nearest vet. If possible, keep the animal warm and safe by using items such as towels and jumpers.

It’s recommended that before undertaking any road-trip or long-distance drive, that you have a prepared rescue kit, ready for such incidents.

Your rescue kit can include:

  • Towels
  • Pillowcases
  • Boxes
  • Torch
  • Disposable gloves
  • First aid kit
  • Scissors or pliers
  • Pen and paper

Steps to avoid animal collisions

As mentioned above, there are steps you can undertake, before and while driving, that may help prevent collisions with animals on the road.

Know where wildlife is located

If you’re driving through a new area you’ll want to be aware of where wildlife may be located. Before driving, research what wildlife may be present in the area as this may help you gauge when you should be most alert while driving.

Please keep in mind that wildlife is most active at dusk and dawn so it’s important that you drive very carefully during these times. Some animals may also be more active during specific seasons and especially when it’s breeding season, usually spring and summer for most mammals.

Ensure your horn and headlights work

Making sure your horn and headlights work will ultimately help to keep wildlife safe if they are on the road. Headlights can help you see an animal ahead of your car while activating your horn can help to deter an animal away from the road.

Minimise distractions

Distracted driving can not only be a detriment to people but also wildlife on the road too. Drivers who look at a mobile phone and away from the road for even two seconds can “drive blind” for 22 metres in a car moving at 40km/h. This means that in an area inhabited by lots of wildlife distracted drivers may be more at risk of an accident.

Stay alert

Being alert at all times while driving will help to reduce the risk of hitting wildlife. If you are fatigued while driving it may be less likely that you’ll notice an animal on the road and react in a timely manner. This is why it’s important for you to stay alert and practice road safety around other humans and animals while on the road.

Does car insurance cover an accident involving an animal?

Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Car Insurance covers loss or damage to your car in an unforeseen or unexpected event, like a car accident. This does include damage caused by road hazards (like stray animals) that were outside your control.

Learn more about Budget Direct’s Car Insurance benefits and features.

See More Road Safety Guides

References

  1. Richard Laycock, 2021, Does insurance cover hitting an animal?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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