^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Avoid or Minimise Hail Damage to Your Car

Man inspects damaged white car for woman customer
Rachael Rosel

Rachael Rosel

Content Strategist

8 November 2023 | See disclaimer

For many of us, our car is our pride and joy.

So, it’s no surprise when we hear the word ‘hail’ or see a green tinge in the sky, we start to worry.

Hail damage can be incredibly inconvenient. And although Budget Direct covers damage to cars caused by storms, it’s usually better to minimise and prevent potential damage now, rather than deal with the outcome later.

So, if you’re looking to avoid dealing with a hail-damaged car, check out our tips below.

Stay Safe

Getting caught in a storm can be scary, especially if you’re driving in the open. Even if it’s not a hail storm, driving in wet weather can make it hard to see and affect tyre grip.

So, if you’re looking to stay safe when driving through a storm and avoid hail damage, here are some steps you can take:

  • Pull off the road and wait out the storm to avoid excessive hail damage, if it’s safe to do so.

  • Never drive through floodwater. If it’s flooded, forget it.

  • Do what you can to protect your car, but don’t risk your safety during a hail storm — that’s why you have car insurance.

Get Hail Hero

When the storm season hits, it’s worth keeping an eye on the weather so you’re not caught by surprise. But constantly checking the forecast can be time-consuming in the lead-up to a bad weather event.

Enter Hail Hero, an award-winning SMS weather alerts system. The service is provided free for all Budget Direct Car Insurance customers and will automatically send alerts when you buy a policy.

About 10 minutes before a potential hailstorm is due to hit the postcode where your car is normally kept, we’ll text you hail alerts to give you an early warning.

This could give you the time you need to get your car under cover before a severe weather event leaves you with a hail-damaged car.

Find Shelter

Whether you’re parking your vehicle in a garage, under an awning or in an undercover car park, any kind of shelter could help save you from having to deal with a seriously hail-damaged car.

However, a key safety tip to remember is not to park under trees or anything that isn’t tied down to avoid causing worse damage than what a few hail stones could do.

Protect Your Car

For the times when you can’t find cover quickly enough, avoiding hail damage can be a bit trickier.

If you live in an area that’s prone to storms, it might be worth keeping some old, thick blankets, picnic blankets or a car cover in the boot or backseat.

If it’s safe to get out of your car, these could be used to cover your parked car to avoid cosmetic hail damage or other severe damage.

In a pinch, you could even use your car’s floor mats to protect your windscreen from hail damage and potentially avoid spending more money down the track.

Consider Car Insurance to Cover Hail Damage

Despite all these precautions, sometimes you just can’t avoid hail damage to your car - but that’s why you have car insurance cover.

Generally, a comprehensive car insurance policy can protect your car if it’s damaged by hail or other extreme weather events including storm damage and floods.

The cost of car insurance and insurance premiums can change depending on the level of risk your vehicle has of being damaged by hail and other weather events. Then, in the case of an incident, you’ll have to pay an up-front excess to help get your car repaired.

Damaged cars can range from being a quick fix to a repairable write-off or a written-off vehicle if it’s deemed unroadworthy.

However, in many cases with hail, the damage can be easily repaired and the right car insurance policy can help you get back on the road in no time.

Before buying your policy, you should tell your car insurance provider if you have any pre-existing hail damage to ensure you don’t risk missing out on key cover.

Whether you have a new car or a used car, some general advice is to always check the relevant product disclosure statement to make sure you’re choosing the right cover for your own vehicle.

See More Road Safety Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information. Because we don't know your financial needs, we can't advise if this insurance will suit you. Please consider your needs, the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination when deciding to buy insurance.

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