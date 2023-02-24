Learner Driver Restrictions NSW

In New South Wales, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.
Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following NSW road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.
Driving with a Learner’s Licence
New South Wales
Learner Driver Restrictions
Eligibility
To be eligible for your learner’s licence you need to be 16 or over, be able to prove your identity, pass an eyesight test and pass the driver knowledge test.
Driver knowledge test
To pass the driver knowledge test you’ll need to study what’s in the Road User Handbook. Learning the New South Wales road rules and preparing with practice tests will help you get more familiar with the questions.
Learner licence hours
If you’re working towards your red Ps then you’ll need to complete at least 120 hours of
supervised driving
(including 20 hours of night driving) in your learner driver log book before you can take the practical driving test.
Choice of car
Learner driver licence holders must only drive cars and no other vehicles.
Supervised driving experience
A supervisor must be present when a learner is driving. This supervisor must also hold a full Australian full driver’s licence.
Displaying L-plates
Learner licence holders must display their L-plates on the front and back of the car. The plates must be outside the car and not hidden from view.
Passengers
L-plate drivers can travel with passengers in the car as long as it’s fitted out with seat belts, approved restraints, or child restraints that can be firmly fastened while driving.
Speed limit
Learner licence holders must never drive above 90 km/h.
Mobile phones
It’s illegal for learner licence holders to use a mobile phone while driving, when stopped and not parked (this includes hands-free devices and loudspeakers).
Towing
Learner licence drivers must not tow any other vehicle.
Alcohol and drugs
It is illegal for learner drivers to record higher than a zero blood alcohol concentration and must not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Hazard perception test
You can take the hazard perception test once you’ve held your learner licence for at least 10 months. This is the first test you must pass before getting your provisional licence.
Safer drivers course
The safer drivers course is for
young drivers (under 25)
to develop safe driving skills and prepare for independent driving. Throughout this course, you’ll learn about speed limit management, gap selection, hazard awareness and safe following distances.
See more learner driver rules in New South Wales.
Driving with a Provisional Licence
New South Wales
Provisional Driver Restrictions
Choice of car
P-plate drivers should only drive in the same type of car they took their practical driving test in and avoid driving high-performance vehicles.
Displaying red P-plates
Provisional drivers must display their red p-plates (P1 licence) clearly on the front and back of the car for at least 12 months. The plates must be outside the car and not hidden from view.
Displaying green P-plates
P-plate drivers must display their green p-plates (P2 licence) clearly on the front and back of the car for at least 2 years. The plates must be outside the car and not hidden from view.
Seat belts
As a provisional driver you must ensure that everyone seated in the vehicle is fitted with an appropriate seat belt or an approved restraint.
Towing
Provisional drivers can only tow a trailer that’s up to 250 kg of unloaded weight as long as you display your red Ps on the back of the trailer.
Peer passengers
If you have your red ps and are under the age of 25, you must not drive with more than one passenger under the age of 21 between 11pm and 5am. You can also apply for
an exemption
at a
service centre
.
Posted speed limit
Drivers on their red Ps must not drive over the maximum speed limit of 90km/h and over 100 km/h for drivers on their green Ps.
See more provisional licence rules in New South Wales.
Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct
Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.
To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).Learn More Today
FAQs
Can a learner drive have passengers in NSW?
Yes, in New South Wales drivers on their L-plates can drive with passengers in the car as long as it’s fitted out with seat belts, approved restraints or child restraints that can be firmly fastened while driving.
How many passengers can a learner driver have in NSW?
In New South Wales, learners must have a supervisor sitting next to them while driving; however, there is no specified number of passengers they can have in the car.
However, if you have a P1 licence and are under the age of 25, you must not drive with more than one passenger under the age of 21 between 11pm and 5am. You can also apply for an exemption to carry more passengers at a service centre.
How long can a learner drive for at one time in NSW?
In New South Wales, there is no specified amount of time a learner can drive at one time. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.
What are the location restrictions for learner drivers in NSW?
In Sydney, New South Wales learner drivers must not drive in Parramatta Park, Moore Park or Centennial Park.
Can a learner driver drive a high performance vehicle in NSW
As a learner driver, you can drive whatever car that your private instructor teaches you in. However, it still might pay to check with your insurer on coverage.5