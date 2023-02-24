Learner Driver Restrictions NSW

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Learner Driver Restrictions NSW

Young woman learns to drive from male driving instructor
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

24 February 2023 | See disclaimer

In New South Wales, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.

Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following NSW road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.

Driving with a Learner’s Licence

New South Wales

Learner Driver Restrictions

Eligibility

To be eligible for your learner’s licence you need to be 16 or over, be able to prove your identity, pass an eyesight test and pass the driver knowledge test.

Driver knowledge test

To pass the driver knowledge test you’ll need to study what’s in the Road User Handbook. Learning the New South Wales road rules and preparing with practice tests will help you get more familiar with the questions.

Learner licence hours

If you’re working towards your red Ps then you’ll need to complete at least 120 hours of

supervised driving

(including 20 hours of night driving) in your learner driver log book before you can take the practical driving test.

Choice of car

Learner driver licence holders must only drive cars and no other vehicles.

Supervised driving experience

A supervisor must be present when a learner is driving. This supervisor must also hold a full Australian full driver’s licence.

Displaying L-plates

Learner licence holders must display their L-plates on the front and back of the car. The plates must be outside the car and not hidden from view.

Passengers

L-plate drivers can travel with passengers in the car as long as it’s fitted out with seat belts, approved restraints, or child restraints that can be firmly fastened while driving.

Speed limit

Learner licence holders must never drive above 90 km/h.

Mobile phones

It’s illegal for learner licence holders to use a mobile phone while driving, when stopped and not parked (this includes hands-free devices and loudspeakers).

Towing

Learner licence drivers must not tow any other vehicle.

Alcohol and drugs

It is illegal for learner drivers to record higher than a zero blood alcohol concentration and must not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Hazard perception test

You can take the hazard perception test once you’ve held your learner licence for at least 10 months. This is the first test you must pass before getting your provisional licence.

Safer drivers course

The safer drivers course is for

young drivers (under 25)

to develop safe driving skills and prepare for independent driving. Throughout this course, you’ll learn about speed limit management, gap selection, hazard awareness and safe following distances.

See more learner driver rules in New South Wales.

Driving with a Provisional Licence

New South Wales

Provisional Driver Restrictions

Choice of car

P-plate drivers should only drive in the same type of car they took their practical driving test in and avoid driving high-performance vehicles.

Displaying red P-plates

Provisional drivers must display their red p-plates (P1 licence) clearly on the front and back of the car for at least 12 months. The plates must be outside the car and not hidden from view.

Displaying green P-plates

P-plate drivers must display their green p-plates (P2 licence) clearly on the front and back of the car for at least 2 years. The plates must be outside the car and not hidden from view.

Seat belts

As a provisional driver you must ensure that everyone seated in the vehicle is fitted with an appropriate seat belt or an approved restraint.

Towing

Provisional drivers can only tow a trailer that’s up to 250 kg of unloaded weight as long as you display your red Ps on the back of the trailer.

Peer passengers

If you have your red ps and are under the age of 25, you must not drive with more than one passenger under the age of 21 between 11pm and 5am. You can also apply for

an exemption

at a

service centre

.

Posted speed limit

Drivers on their red Ps must not drive over the maximum speed limit of 90km/h and over 100 km/h for drivers on their green Ps.

See more provisional licence rules in New South Wales.

Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.

To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).

Learn More Today

FAQs

Can a learner drive have passengers in NSW?

Yes, in New South Wales drivers on their L-plates can drive with passengers in the car as long as it’s fitted out with seat belts, approved restraints or child restraints that can be firmly fastened while driving.

How many passengers can a learner driver have in NSW?

In New South Wales, learners must have a supervisor sitting next to them while driving; however, there is no specified number of passengers they can have in the car.

However, if you have a P1 licence and are under the age of 25, you must not drive with more than one passenger under the age of 21 between 11pm and 5am. You can also apply for an exemption to carry more passengers at a service centre.

How long can a learner drive for at one time in NSW?

In New South Wales, there is no specified amount of time a learner can drive at one time. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.

What are the location restrictions for learner drivers in NSW?

In Sydney, New South Wales learner drivers must not drive in Parramatta Park, Moore Park or Centennial Park.

Can a learner driver drive a high performance vehicle in NSW

As a learner driver, you can drive whatever car that your private instructor teaches you in. However, it still might pay to check with your insurer on coverage.5

See More Learner Driver Restrictions Australia Guides

References

  1. Biserka Stojanovic, 2022, Driving school lesson in vehicle
  2. New South Wales Government, 2022, Learner driver licence
  3. New South Wales Government, 2022, Provisional P1 licence
  4. New South Wales Government, 2022, Provisional P2 licence
  5. CarsGuide, 2021, L-Plate rules and restrictions for learner drivers in Australia

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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