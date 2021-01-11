Distracted driving: Facts and fixes

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Distracted driving: Facts and fixes

Hand holding smartphone while driving – dangerous distraction

11 January 2021 | See disclaimer

Driving safely requires your full attention and research shows that using a mobile phone while driving can now be as risky as drink driving.

While it doesn’t take much for drivers to become distracted, it also doesn’t help when drivers attempt to multi-task.

Multi-tasking (including using a mobile phone while driving) can increase your risk of a serious crash.

Something unexpected can happen at any time while driving so even the smallest distractions can be deadly.

See all of Budget Direct’s road-safety guides

Different types of distractions

There are three different types of distractions:

Cognitive distractions

  • Cognitive distractions cause drivers to lose focus on the task at hand.
  • These distractions are known as “inattention blindness” and are often the most difficult to prevent and include talking, arguing, speaking on the phone and daydreaming etc.

Visual distractions

  • Visual distractions compel drivers to take their eyes off of the road.
  • Taking your eyes off the road has disastrous consequences and can result in a driver driving “blind” when distracted.
  • One of the most common examples of a visual distraction is looking at a mobile phone.

Physical distractions

  • Physical distractions start when a driver removes their hands from the steering wheel.
  • This can reduce the driver’s control of the car and lengthen the time it takes them to react to unexpected road hazards.
  • Other physical distractions can include; eating, drinking, changing the radio etc.

Facts

Here are the facts about distracted driving:

  • 30% of young drivers have written and sent text messages while driving.
  • Approximately 60% of Australian drivers have admitted to using a mobile phone that isn’t hands-free while driving.
  • Those who send text messages while driving have their eyes off the road about 10% of the time. This increases to 40% when drivers retrieve and send text messages.
  • Of those who have admitted to using a mobile device while driving, 89% use a mobile that isn’t hands-free to make calls, 68% for navigation, 39% for instant messaging, and 31% use a mobile that isn’t hands-free to check their emails or surf the internet.
  • Texting increases the risk of a crash or a near-crash by up to 15 times for car drivers and over 20 times for truck drivers.
  • The distraction caused by passenger interaction is the cause of 3.2% of all casualty crashes.
  • Inattention is reported to be the primary cause of nearly 30% of fatal crashes and 45% of serious injury crashes each year.

Mobile phones

Person looking at mobile phone while in car drivers seat with other hand on steering wheel

Using a mobile phone that isn’t hands-free while driving can be as risky as drink driving.

While more than half of licensed drivers freely admit to regularly breaking laws related to using mobile phones while driving, some people still might try to justify their behaviour.

Even the smallest distraction from a mobile phone while driving can have devastating consequences.

Drivers who look away from the road for even two seconds can travel more than 33 metres in a vehicle moving at 60km/h. This means that four seconds can pass before the distracted driver can react to a road hazard.

Drivers and passengers are encouraged to turn on the “Do not disturb while driving” function to help avoid using their mobile phones.

As the functionality of mobile phones expands, the number of potential distractions will also rise.

Other distractions

Just sharing a vehicle with another person can increase potential distractions and car accidents.

Although some distractions are unavoidable (e.g. a flying insect in the car, glare from the sun or, the sound of a car horn), most common distractions in the car are preventable.

These can include using your mobile phone, interacting with passengers, listening to music that’s loud or has a faster tempo, eating, drinking, smoking, adjusting vehicle settings, and grooming yourself.

Fixes

Here are ways you can minimise distraction while driving:

  • Make any adjustments to the seat, mirror, or other areas of the car before you start driving.
  • Finish getting dressed and groomed before you get in the car.
  • Do not eat or drink while driving.
  • Turn off all electronic devices before you get in the car and while driving (you can still use hands-free technology for phone calls as long as the driver doesn’t touch their phone while driving and has a full license).
  • Make sure all passengers are secure before you start driving
  • Speak with your passengers about distracted driving.
  • Choose quieter music with a slower tempo to minimise distraction while driving
  • Always be willing to pull over to the side of the road if anything requires your immediate attention.

Distracted-driving laws

Each state and territory has laws designed to combat distracted driving, some that are common to every jurisdiction, include:

  • It is illegal to hold a mobile phone for any reason while driving. This includes making and receiving calls and sending or reading text messages.
  • Full licence holders can make or receive calls only if the phone is in a mounting affixed to the vehicle or operated remotely (e.g. Bluetooth).
  • It is illegal to hold a mobile phone in a stationary vehicle that is not parked (e.g. when it is stopped at a traffic light).
  • Using a hands-free phone while driving is illegal if it causes the driver to lose control of your vehicle in any way.
  • Learner and P1 drivers are not permitted to use a mobile phone while driving, even if it’s hands-free.

The penalties for people illegally using a mobile phone while driving will vary from state-to-state and include a monetary fine and a loss of demerit points.

Sources

See More Road Safety Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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