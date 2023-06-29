Electric scooter laws in Australia continue to vary from state to state in 2023. In some states and territories, users can ride an electric scooter at up to 25 km/h, while in other states, electric scooters can only be used on private property.

Because of these e-scooter laws, it can sometimes be difficult to know whether you’re following the rules or not. And this is why we’ve compiled a helpful list of Australia’s electric scooter laws by state so that you can keep track of all the do’s and don’ts when riding an e-scooter in Australia.

Electric Scooter Laws in the ACT

Over 2.4 million trips have been taken on e-scooters since the ACT’s e-scooter scheme began in September 2020. [1]

To ride an e-scooter in the ACT you must:

Wear an approved safety helmet

Have a warning device (such as a bell) fitted to your e-scooter or something else that’s accessible to you

Have light and reflectors on either the e-scooter or on yourself at night or in hazardous weather conditions

Give way to other pedestrians and keep to the left

Supervise children under the age of 12 when they are using an e-scooter

It is the responsibility of all road users (including e-scooter riders) and pedestrians to share the footpath and road and be mindful of other users.

When riding an e-scooter in the ACT, you must not:

Be under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Use a mobile phone while

Carry any passengers

Electric Scooter Laws in NSW

It is still illegal to ride an electric scooter in any public space (footpaths, shared paths and bike lanes) in New South Wales, other than on private property.

However, electric scooter share schemes have been trialled in Western Sydney Parklands and Australian Botanic Gardens Mount Annan from July 2022 to October 2022. A separate trial at Lake Macquarie also started on 5 December 2022. [2]

A previous e-scooter trial was due to take place in 2021 but was rejected despite NSW’s Transport Department going as far as to recommend conditions for holding a trial.

The National Transport Commission also spent 18 months considering the safety barriers around personal mobility devices with its final report (in August 2020) recommending “e-scooters be allowed on footpaths capped at 10km/h and on bicycle paths and residential streets up to 25 km/h”. [3]

To ride an e-scooter in NSW you must:

Hire your e-scooter through an approved e-scooter provider (including in trial areas)

Wear an approved bike helmet

Use the e-scooter’s lights when riding in darkness or in hazardous weather conditions

Wear brightly coloured clothing so other road users can see you more easily on an e-scooter

Indicate clearly so that other people are aware of your intentions

Consider personal injury insurance however, that is not a requirement.

While riding an e-scooter in NSW, you must not:

Ride a privately owned scooter on NSW roads or related areas (including in trial areas)

Ride while drinking, a limit of 0.05 applies

Have illicit drugs present in your system

Electric Scooter Laws in the NT

Starting in January 2020, the City of Darwin undertook a 12-month trial of self-ride hire electric scooters. Since then the City of Darwin has allowed e-scooters and e-bikes to operate in the Darwin municipality under an exclusive exemption provided by the Northern Territory Government.

You can use and operate e-scooters in and around the Darwin CBD as long as they are provided by Neuron Mobility.

To ride an e-scooter in the Darwin CBD you must:

Be at least 18 years old [4]

Wear an approved, securely fitted bike helmet

Only ride on footpaths, shared paths and bike lanes

Keep to the left

Give way to pedestrians

Adhere to the 15 km/h speed limit [4]

You should ensure your scooter has:

An electronic warning device, like a bell

Front and rear lights for riding at night

You must not travel on a road for more than 50 metres unless: [4]

There is an obstruction on a footpath, nature strip or shared path

It is impractical to travel to the next area

While riding an e-scooter in the Darwin CBD, you must not:

Carry passengers

Use a mobile phone while riding

Ride with a BAC of 0.05 or more [4]

Take e-scooters on public transport or outside of areas permitted by authorities

If you own your e-scooter in the NT, then you can only ride it on public property and not on roads, footpaths or other public spaces.

Electric Scooter Laws in Qld

Since Brisbane’s initial e-scooter trial in 2018, a broad range of personal mobility devices (PMD) have been operated on the roads. These devices include e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-unicycles and e-boards.

To ride a personal mobility device in Qld you must:

Be at least 16 years old [5]

Be at least 12 years old and supervised by an adult [5]

Keep left and give way to pedestrians

Travel the speed limit

Travel at a safe distance from pedestrians to avoid collisions

Keep left of oncoming bikes and other personal mobility devices

Keep at least 2 metres between you and the back of a vehicle when you follow that vehicle for over 200 m [5]

Wear an approved bicycle helmet that complies with AS 2063 or AS/NZS 2063 or an approved motorcycle helmet that complies with AS1698 or AS/NZ1698, or the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe standard (ECE 22.05 or 22.06) [5]

You should ensure your personal mobility device has:

An effective stopping system controlled by using brakes, gears or motor control

A working bell, horn or a similar warning device if it has handlebars like an e-scooter

To ride an e-scooter in Qld, you must not:

Hold a mobile phone in your hand or rest it on any part of your body

Carry another person while riding a personal mobility device

Ride a personal mobility device with sharp protrusions

As of November 2022, e-scooter speed limits decreased and fines increased to ensure Queenslanders rode at a slower and safer pace on footpaths.

These speed limits include:

12 km/h on footpaths and shared paths (unless a sign indicates otherwise)

25 km/h on separated paths and bicycle paths (unless a sign indicates otherwise)

25 km/h on bike lanes on roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less

25 km/h on any bike lane that is physically separated from other lanes of traffic

25 km/h on local streets with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less with no dividing lane.

These changes were enacted when it was recorded that a total of 952 people arrived at emergency departments for serious injuries related to PMDs (including e-scooters) across three Brisbane Hospitals from November 2018 to June 2021. [6]

Since they were introduced in 2018, there have been 10 deaths in Queensland due to personal mobility device accidents. [6]

Electric Scooter Laws in SA

In South Australia, an e-scooter is categorised as a motorised wheeled recreational vehicle. These types of devices include:

Self-balancing scooters

Hoverboards

Segways

Self-balancing unicycles

Electric skateboards

Electric scooters

To ride an electric scooter in SA you must:

Be at least 18 years old [7]

Wear an approved bike helmet that is securely fitted

Use a warning, like a bell, horn or verbal warning

Have control of the device and ride with reasonable consideration for other people

Use a flashing or steady white light at the front and a flashing red light and reflector at the back of the device when riding at night or in hazardous conditions

In SA, you must not ride an e-scooter on a road:

With a dividing line or median strip

Where the speed limit is greater than 50 km/h [7]

That is one-way with more than one marked lane

If it is prohibited

While riding an e-scooter in SA, you must not:

Exceed 15 km/h or a lesser speed needed to stop safely and advert danger [7]

Ride in a bus lane or a bike lane

Use a mobile phone while riding

Ride side by side and facing the same way as another scooter

Carry passengers

Carry scooters on public transport

Have a BAC of 0.05 or more [7]

Have THC (Cannabis), Methylamphetamine (Speed) or MDMA (Ecstasy) in their blood or oral saliva

Four e-scooter trials are currently taking place in Adelaide and North Adelaide, the Coastal Park Trail, Norwood, Payneham and St Peters and the City of Unley.

Each council will monitor the trial and make recommendations for e-scooters based on each trial’s outcome.

Electric Scooter Laws in Tasmania

Starting on 1 December 2021, riding personal mobility devices, like e-scooters and e-skateboards, were allowed on footpaths, shared paths, bicycle paths and some roads in Tasmania.

To ride an electric scooter in Tasmania you must:

Be 16 years or older [8]

Use a low-powered e-scooter that doesn’t exceed 200 watts and 10 km/h if you are under 16 [8]

Wear an approved helmet

Give way to pedestrians on footpaths and shared paths

Travel a sufficient distance from pedestrians to stop safely to avoid a collision

Keep to the left unless overtaking or it is impractical to do so

Ride with consideration for other road users and pedestrians

You must ride e-scooters on the:

Footpaths

Shared paths

Bike paths

Local roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less, no dividing lines or median strips and no multiple lanes if it’s a one-way road [8]

Local councils can also identify additional roads that can be accessed by PMDs.

While riding an e-scooter in Tasmania, you must not:

Exceed 15 km/h on footpaths [8]

Exceed 25 km/h on shared paths, bicycle paths and roads [8]

Carry a passenger or animal

Use a PMD at night unless the device has a white light from the front, a red light and a red reflector from the rear of the vehicle.

Ride on a footpath where a ‘no personal mobility device’ sign has been installed

Personal mobility devices (like e-scooters) don’t need to be registered because they are not considered ‘motor vehicles’ in Tasmania.

Electric Scooter Laws in Victoria

Victoria’s e-scooter share-scheme trial was due to end in March 2023 but has since been extended for an additional 6 months.

From April 2023, privately owned electric scooters can be used under strict trial rules. Previously, privately owned e-scooters could only be used on private property, but not on a road, road-related areas, footpaths, shared paths and public areas.

To ride an e-scooter in Victoria you must:

Be at least 16 years or over [9]

Wear a helmet

Use a bell, horn or verbal warning to avert danger

Ride on shared-use paths and roads up to and including 60 km/h [9]

Ride up to a maximum speed of 20 km/h [9]

Give way to pedestrians when needed

Ride responsibly and remain in control

While riding an e-scooter in Victoria, you must not:

Ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Ride side by side and facing the same way as another scooter

Use a mobile phone

Carry passengers or animals

Lead an animal, including when an animal is tethered to the e-scooter

Ride on footpaths

Ride a high-speed scooter capable of more than the 25 km/h speed limit [9]

Over the next six months, VicRoads will monitor how electric scooter riders are using these scooters. With a high demand for e-scooters in Victoria, VicRoads is looking to ensure that e-scooters are safely incorporated with specific rules and regulations into the transport network on a long-term basis.

Electric Scooter Laws in WA

In Western Australia, an e-scooter is classified as a ‘eRideable’. If your device falls outside of the eRideable conditions then it must not be ridden on Western Australian roads or paths.

To ride an e-scooter in WA you must:

Be at least 16 years or over [10]

Wear an approved bicycle, skateboard or motorcycle safety helmet that complies with the current Australian standard (AS/NZS 2063) [10]

Use lights and reflectors when riding at night

Use a bell or other warning device fitted to the handlebars

Make sure there are at least two metres between you and the rear of any motor vehicle

Ride on footpaths, bicycle paths and shared paths [10]

Ride on roads where there are no dividing lines and the speed limit is 50 km/h or less [10]

Ride on bicycle lanes (on roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less) [10]

Use the designated bicycle part of a separated path

Give way to pedestrians when riding over a crossing

You must ride e-scooters at a speed limit of: [10]

10 km/h on footpaths

25 km/h on the bicycle and shared paths

25 km/h on local roads

10 km/h on pedestrian crossings

While riding an e-scooter in WA, you must not:

Carry passengers or animals on an e-scooter

Use a mobile phone (unless it’s attached to the rider’s arm)

Ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol

You must not ride e-scooters in WA:

Where the speed limit is more than 50 km/h [10]

On roads with a dividing line

On any path with ‘no wheeled devices’

On any path or road with a ‘no bicycle’ sign

Insuring Your E-Scooter

Budget Direct’s optional Personal Effects Cover covers e-scooters, as part of your Contents Insurance. Personal Effects Cover is for belongings you regularly take away from your home. Depending on the cost of your e-Scooter, you’ll need to choose whether it’s an unspecified item (worth $1000 or less) or a specified item (worth more than $1000) as part of your policy.

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