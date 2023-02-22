Learner Driver Restrictions SA

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Learner Driver Restrictions SA

Driving instructor directs learner driver
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

22 February 2023 | See disclaimer

In South Australia, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.

Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following SA road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.

myLs Online Course

Before applying for your learner driver’s licence you must complete the myLs online course and theory test. The myLs road safety course takes around four hours to complete and covers driving attitudes, signs and road rules and sharing the road with other vehicles.

Driving with a Learner’s Licence

South Australia

Learner Licence Restrictions

Eligibility

To be eligible for a learner’s permit you must have evidence of your identity; verifying your full name, date of birth, signature, residential address and email address. You must provide this evidence at any Service SA

customer service centre

.

Keep in mind you must be at least 16 years old to apply for your learner’s permit.

Licence conditions

If their licence has a conditional code then learner drivers must comply. You must hold this licence for

younger drivers

under the age of 25 and only six months if you are 25 or over.

Displaying L-plates

Learner licence holders must display the L-plates on the front and back of their vehicles.

Learner licence

L-plate drivers must carry a learner’s licence at all times whilst driving.

Supervised driving experience

Learners must have a

supervising driver

in the passenger seat while driving. All qualified supervisors must hold a full Australian licence for at least one year, in the same class of motor vehicle you’ll be learning in.

Learner hours

L-plate drivers must record at least 75 hours of supervised driving (including 15 hours of night driving) in the learner driver log book over 12 months. This must be completed before you can take a practical driving test.

Posted speed limit

Learner licence holders must not exceed the 100 km/h maximum speed limit at any time and not exceed the speed limit by more than 10 km/h at any time.

Demerit points

Learners must not accumulate four or more

demerit points

during the learner’s permit period.

Mobile phones

Learner drivers must not use a mobile phone or any of its functions while driving. This includes hands-free mobile devices, Bluetooth technology or the loudspeaker function on a mobile phone.

Alcohol and drugs

Learners must drive with a zero blood alcohol concentration and no illegal substances in their blood or saliva.

See more learner driver rules in South Australia.

Driving with a Provisional Licence

South Australia

Provisional Licence Restrictions

Eligibility

Before applying for a P1 licence you must be at least 17 years old and pass a practical driving test and hazard perception test. And if you’re eligible the transition to a P2 licence can be automatic once the initial 12 month period is completed.

Displaying red P-plates

For a minimum of 12 months, P1 provisional drivers must display their red P-plates clearly on the front and back of the car. The plates must be outside the car and not hidden from view.

Displaying green P-plates

Once you’re a P2 licence holder you’re no longer required to display your green P-plates for the remaining 2 years of your provisional licence.

High-powered vehicles

P1 and P2 provisional drivers under 25 cannot drive a high-powered motor vehicle unless a certificate of exemption has been issued or once they get a full driver’s licence.

Speed limit

P-plate drivers must not drive over 100 km/h even if the local speed limits exceed 100 km/h and not exceed the speed limit by more than 10 km/h at any time.

Passengers

P1 provisional drivers under 25 must not drive with more than one passenger over the age of 20 between midnight and 5am (excludes immediate family members).

Mobile phones

Once you’re a P2 licence holder you’re allowed to use mobile phone functions (e.g hands-free, Bluetooth and the GPS function).

See more provisional licence rules in South Australia.

Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.

To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).

Learn More Today

FAQs

Can a learner drive have passengers in SA?

No, learner drivers in South Australia can not have passengers besides the supervising driver.

How many passengers can a learner driver have in SA?

Learner drivers must drive with a qualified supervising driver in the seat next to the driver.

While a provisional licence drivers must have no more than one passenger aged 16-20 years old in their car, for all drivers under the age of 25.

How long can a learner drive for at one time in SA?

In South Australia, there is no specified length of time a learner can drive at once. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.

Can a learner driver drive a V8 in SA?

In South Australia, high powered vehicle restrictions apply to P1 and P2 drivers unless a certificate of exemption is issued or they acquire a full driver’s licence.

See More Learner Driver Restrictions Australia Guides

References

  1. RealPeopleGroup, 2022, Driving school. - stock photo
  2. Government of South Australia, 2022, Online myL’s course and theory test
  3. Government of South Australia, 2021, Steps to getting a driver’s licence
  4. Government of South Australia, 2022, Learner’s stage
  5. Government of South Australia, 2021, Apply for a provisional licence
  6. Government of South Australia, 2022, P1 provisional licence
  7. Government of South Australia, 2022, P2 provisional licence

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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