Learner Driver Restrictions SA

In South Australia, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.
Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following SA road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.
myLs Online Course
Before applying for your learner driver’s licence you must complete the myLs online course and theory test. The myLs road safety course takes around four hours to complete and covers driving attitudes, signs and road rules and sharing the road with other vehicles.
Driving with a Learner’s Licence
South Australia
|Learner Licence Restrictions
Eligibility
To be eligible for a learner’s permit you must have evidence of your identity; verifying your full name, date of birth, signature, residential address and email address. You must provide this evidence at any Service SA
customer service centre
.
Keep in mind you must be at least 16 years old to apply for your learner’s permit.
Licence conditions
If their licence has a conditional code then learner drivers must comply. You must hold this licence for
younger drivers
under the age of 25 and only six months if you are 25 or over.
Displaying L-plates
Learner licence holders must display the L-plates on the front and back of their vehicles.
Learner licence
L-plate drivers must carry a learner’s licence at all times whilst driving.
Supervised driving experience
Learners must have a
supervising driver
in the passenger seat while driving. All qualified supervisors must hold a full Australian licence for at least one year, in the same class of motor vehicle you’ll be learning in.
Learner hours
L-plate drivers must record at least 75 hours of supervised driving (including 15 hours of night driving) in the learner driver log book over 12 months. This must be completed before you can take a practical driving test.
Posted speed limit
Learner licence holders must not exceed the 100 km/h maximum speed limit at any time and not exceed the speed limit by more than 10 km/h at any time.
Demerit points
Learners must not accumulate four or more
demerit points
during the learner’s permit period.
Mobile phones
Learner drivers must not use a mobile phone or any of its functions while driving. This includes hands-free mobile devices, Bluetooth technology or the loudspeaker function on a mobile phone.
Alcohol and drugs
Learners must drive with a zero blood alcohol concentration and no illegal substances in their blood or saliva.
See more learner driver rules in South Australia.
Driving with a Provisional Licence
South Australia
|Provisional Licence Restrictions
Eligibility
Before applying for a P1 licence you must be at least 17 years old and pass a practical driving test and hazard perception test. And if you’re eligible the transition to a P2 licence can be automatic once the initial 12 month period is completed.
Displaying red P-plates
For a minimum of 12 months, P1 provisional drivers must display their red P-plates clearly on the front and back of the car. The plates must be outside the car and not hidden from view.
Displaying green P-plates
Once you’re a P2 licence holder you’re no longer required to display your green P-plates for the remaining 2 years of your provisional licence.
High-powered vehicles
P1 and P2 provisional drivers under 25 cannot drive a high-powered motor vehicle unless a certificate of exemption has been issued or once they get a full driver’s licence.
Speed limit
P-plate drivers must not drive over 100 km/h even if the local speed limits exceed 100 km/h and not exceed the speed limit by more than 10 km/h at any time.
Passengers
P1 provisional drivers under 25 must not drive with more than one passenger over the age of 20 between midnight and 5am (excludes immediate family members).
Mobile phones
Once you’re a P2 licence holder you’re allowed to use mobile phone functions (e.g hands-free, Bluetooth and the GPS function).
See more provisional licence rules in South Australia.
Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct
Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.
To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).Learn More Today
FAQs
Can a learner drive have passengers in SA?
No, learner drivers in South Australia can not have passengers besides the supervising driver.
How many passengers can a learner driver have in SA?
Learner drivers must drive with a qualified supervising driver in the seat next to the driver.
While a provisional licence drivers must have no more than one passenger aged 16-20 years old in their car, for all drivers under the age of 25.
How long can a learner drive for at one time in SA?
In South Australia, there is no specified length of time a learner can drive at once. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.
Can a learner driver drive a V8 in SA?
In South Australia, high powered vehicle restrictions apply to P1 and P2 drivers unless a certificate of exemption is issued or they acquire a full driver’s licence.