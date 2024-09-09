Learner Driver Restrictions Across Australia

Across Australia, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.
Driving with a Learner’s Licence
Getting a learner’s licence is your child’s first step towards driving independently. Depending on which state you live in they’ll also be required to complete an interactive program that teaches learner drivers road rules and safe driving behaviours and/or written road rules test.
If your learner is under 25 they’ll need to complete 100 hours of driving experience with a supervising driver sitting next to them while they drive. These hours need to be recorded in a manual or virtual log book before they can sit the practical driving test.
Young drivers under 25 are considered high risk, inexperienced and are more likely to be involved in a serious crash. In 2021 nearly 40% of 18-24-year-olds admitted to exaggerating the number of hours they drove in a logbook[1],neglecting the recommended amount of practice time needed to pass a practical driving exam.
Licence restrictions for L and P platers were put in place so that new drivers could learn not just how to drive but also how to learn from their mistakes. And by following these rules, new drivers can practice optimal road safety and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.
Learner Driver Restrictions by State
Here are the learner driver rules in each state and territory:
Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct
Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.
To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they live in the same household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).Learn More Today See More Road Safety Guides