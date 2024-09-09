Learner Driver Restrictions Across Australia

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Learner Driver Restrictions Across Australia

Older woman supervising learner driver
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 September 2024 | See disclaimer

Across Australia, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.

Driving with a Learner’s Licence

Getting a learner’s licence is your child’s first step towards driving independently. Depending on which state you live in they’ll also be required to complete an interactive program that teaches learner drivers road rules and safe driving behaviours and/or written road rules test.

If your learner is under 25 they’ll need to complete 100 hours of driving experience with a supervising driver sitting next to them while they drive. These hours need to be recorded in a manual or virtual log book before they can sit the practical driving test.

Young drivers under 25 are considered high risk, inexperienced and are more likely to be involved in a serious crash. In 2021 nearly 40% of 18-24-year-olds admitted to exaggerating the number of hours they drove in a logbook[1],neglecting the recommended amount of practice time needed to pass a practical driving exam.

Licence restrictions for L and P platers were put in place so that new drivers could learn not just how to drive but also how to learn from their mistakes. And by following these rules, new drivers can practice optimal road safety and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.

Learner Driver Restrictions by State

Here are the learner driver rules in each state and territory:

Australian Capital Territory

New South Wales

Northern Territory

Queensland

South Australia

Tasmania

Victoria

Western Australia

Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.

To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they live in the same household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).

Learn More Today See More Road Safety Guides

References

  1. Budget Direct, 2021, Learner driver survey & statistics 2021

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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