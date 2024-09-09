Learner Driver Restrictions ACT

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Learner Driver Restrictions ACT

Young man checks his car mirrors during a driving test
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

9 September 2024 | See disclaimer

In the Australian Capital Territory, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.

Licence restrictions for learners and provisional drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive and also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following ACT road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.

Pre Learner Licence for Learner Drivers

As of January 2020, the ACT Government has developed a Pre Learner Licence Drivers Training Course for those who want to apply for their ACT learners licence. This course has been designed to teach newer drivers about practising road safety and abiding by the ACT road rules.

Find further information on this course from Access Canberra.

Driving with a Learner Driver Licence

Australian Capital Territory

Learner Licence Restrictions
Eligibility

To be eligible for a learner licence in the ACT you must be a minimum age of 15 years and 9 months old. You must successfully complete the mandatory pre-learner licence training course and an ACT road rules knowledge test.

Driving interstate

Drivers with an ACT learners licence can drive at the posted speed limit in the territory but they must check the local jurisdiction before driving interstate.

Displaying L-plates

The L-plates must be the correct colour and size (155 mm x 155 mm) and the full letter must be easily visible to other drivers on the front and back of the motor vehicle.

Learner licence hours

If they’re under the age of 25 then learner drivers must complete a minimum of 100 hours in a learner driver log book (including 10 hours of night driving).

And if they’re older than 25 then learners must complete a minimum of 50 required driving hours (including 5 night time hours) to learn about safe driving practices.

Supervised driving hours

In the ACT a supervisor must be present when a learner is driving. This supervisor must also hold a full Australian driver’s licence. Holding a full driver’s licence implies as the supervising driver you have a thorough understanding of the ACT road rules and road safety practices.

Hazard Perception Test

A mandatory online hazard perception test must be taken to help develop safe driving habits and reduce the amount of road risk while transitioning from supervised driving to independent driving practice.

Demerit Points

There is a reduced demerit points threshold for learner drivers from 12 points to four points.

Alcohol limits

L and P-plate drivers must maintain a zero blood alcohol concentration.

Mobile phone

It’s illegal for learner drivers in the ACT to use a mobile phone or other mobile devices while driving (including hands-free mobile phones and mobile phone loudspeakers).

See more learner licence rules in the Australian Capital Territory.

Accredited Driving Instructors

Finding an accredited driving instructor with a full licence can help learner drivers prepare for their practical driving test.

Safer Driver Course

This course is for learner drivers from the ACT who have been issued a learner licence and are under the age of 25.

The course has a theory component and a practical driving component with structured lessons focusing on hazard perception and how to combat potentially dangerous situations as an independent driver. The practical driving component is conducted by an ACT-accredited driving instructor for two learner drivers per vehicle.

It’s recommended that drivers have undertaken either 10 hours of driving with an ACT- accredited driving instructor or 30 hours of supervised driving before applying for this course.

Find further information on this course from Access Canberra.

Vulnerable Road User Program

This program is for all learner drivers and focuses on safely sharing the road with cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

This program has self-directed learning and a two-hour workshop. Completing this course will provide ACT learner licence holders with 10 hours of required driving time before their practical driving assessment.

Find more information on this program from Access Canberra.

Driving with a Provisional Licence

Australian Capital Territory

Provisional Drivers Restrictions
Displaying red P-plates

Red P-plates must be displayed for the first 12 months (P1 licence) with late-night passenger restrictions. The full letter must be easily visible to other drivers on the front and back of your motor vehicle.

Displaying green P-plates

Green P-plates must be displayed for the remaining two years (P2 licence). The full letter must be visible to other drivers on the front and back of your motor vehicle. If you are over the age of 25 then you will have a P2 licence for the entire three-year provisional licence period.

Peer passengers

During the first 12 months of your probationary licence (P1 licence) you are limited to driving with only one passenger between the age of 16-21 years old between the hours of 11pm and 5am, unless it’s an immediate family member or for work.

See more provisional licence rules in the Australian Capital Territory.

Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct Car Insurance.

To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live at home). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).

Learn More Today

FAQs

Can a learner drive have passengers in ACT?

In the ACT, drivers with a learner’s licence must not drive with passengers except for a supervising driver.

How many passengers can a learner driver have in ACT?

Learner drivers must have a supervising driver sitting next to them and can carry up to the passenger capacity of the vehicle they are driving.

While drivers with a P1 licence in the ACT can carry no more than one passenger between the age of 16-21 years old between the hours of 11pm and 5am unless it’s one of your immediate family members or for work.

How long can a learner drive for at one time in ACT?

In the ACT there is no specified amount of time a learner can drive for. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.

Can a learner driver drive a V8 in ACT?

No, learner drivers in the ACT cannot drive a v8 or any other high-powered vehicle.

See More Learner Driver Restrictions Australia Guides

References

  1. Westend61, 2022, Smiling learner driver learning to drive looking at wing mirror of car
  2. Australian Capital Territory City Services, 2022, Learner and provisional driver safety

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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