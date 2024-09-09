Learner Driver Restrictions ACT

In the Australian Capital Territory, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.

Licence restrictions for learners and provisional drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive and also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following ACT road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.

Pre Learner Licence for Learner Drivers

As of January 2020, the ACT Government has developed a Pre Learner Licence Drivers Training Course for those who want to apply for their ACT learners licence. This course has been designed to teach newer drivers about practising road safety and abiding by the ACT road rules.

Find further information on this course from Access Canberra.

Driving with a Learner Driver Licence

Australian Capital Territory

Learner Licence Restrictions Eligibility To be eligible for a learner licence in the ACT you must be a minimum age of 15 years and 9 months old. You must successfully complete the mandatory pre-learner licence training course and an ACT road rules knowledge test. Driving interstate Drivers with an ACT learners licence can drive at the posted speed limit in the territory but they must check the local jurisdiction before driving interstate. Displaying L-plates The L-plates must be the correct colour and size (155 mm x 155 mm) and the full letter must be easily visible to other drivers on the front and back of the motor vehicle. Learner licence hours If they’re under the age of 25 then learner drivers must complete a minimum of 100 hours in a learner driver log book (including 10 hours of night driving). And if they’re older than 25 then learners must complete a minimum of 50 required driving hours (including 5 night time hours) to learn about safe driving practices. Supervised driving hours In the ACT a supervisor must be present when a learner is driving. This supervisor must also hold a full Australian driver’s licence. Holding a full driver’s licence implies as the supervising driver you have a thorough understanding of the ACT road rules and road safety practices. Hazard Perception Test A mandatory online hazard perception test must be taken to help develop safe driving habits and reduce the amount of road risk while transitioning from supervised driving to independent driving practice. Demerit Points There is a reduced demerit points threshold for learner drivers from 12 points to four points. Alcohol limits L and P-plate drivers must maintain a zero blood alcohol concentration. Mobile phone It’s illegal for learner drivers in the ACT to use a mobile phone or other mobile devices while driving (including hands-free mobile phones and mobile phone loudspeakers).

See more learner licence rules in the Australian Capital Territory.

Accredited Driving Instructors

Finding an accredited driving instructor with a full licence can help learner drivers prepare for their practical driving test.

Safer Driver Course

This course is for learner drivers from the ACT who have been issued a learner licence and are under the age of 25.

The course has a theory component and a practical driving component with structured lessons focusing on hazard perception and how to combat potentially dangerous situations as an independent driver. The practical driving component is conducted by an ACT-accredited driving instructor for two learner drivers per vehicle.

It’s recommended that drivers have undertaken either 10 hours of driving with an ACT- accredited driving instructor or 30 hours of supervised driving before applying for this course.

Find further information on this course from Access Canberra.

Vulnerable Road User Program

This program is for all learner drivers and focuses on safely sharing the road with cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

This program has self-directed learning and a two-hour workshop. Completing this course will provide ACT learner licence holders with 10 hours of required driving time before their practical driving assessment.

Find more information on this program from Access Canberra.

Driving with a Provisional Licence

Australian Capital Territory

Provisional Drivers Restrictions Displaying red P-plates Red P-plates must be displayed for the first 12 months (P1 licence) with late-night passenger restrictions. The full letter must be easily visible to other drivers on the front and back of your motor vehicle. Displaying green P-plates Green P-plates must be displayed for the remaining two years (P2 licence). The full letter must be visible to other drivers on the front and back of your motor vehicle. If you are over the age of 25 then you will have a P2 licence for the entire three-year provisional licence period. Peer passengers During the first 12 months of your probationary licence (P1 licence) you are limited to driving with only one passenger between the age of 16-21 years old between the hours of 11pm and 5am, unless it’s an immediate family member or for work.

See more provisional licence rules in the Australian Capital Territory.

Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct Car Insurance.

To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live at home). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).

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FAQs

Can a learner drive have passengers in ACT? In the ACT, drivers with a learner’s licence must not drive with passengers except for a supervising driver.

How many passengers can a learner driver have in ACT? Learner drivers must have a supervising driver sitting next to them and can carry up to the passenger capacity of the vehicle they are driving. While drivers with a P1 licence in the ACT can carry no more than one passenger between the age of 16-21 years old between the hours of 11pm and 5am unless it’s one of your immediate family members or for work.

How long can a learner drive for at one time in ACT? In the ACT there is no specified amount of time a learner can drive for. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.

Can a learner driver drive a V8 in ACT? No, learner drivers in the ACT cannot drive a v8 or any other high-powered vehicle.

See More Learner Driver Restrictions Australia Guides