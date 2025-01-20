How to drive safely in wet weather

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to drive safely in wet weather

rain drops on a car windscreen obscuring visibility

20 January 2025 | See disclaimer

Driving in wet weather is something all drivers will inevitably experience from time to time, and depending on the severity, it will impact your driving capabilities — from how you read the road to managing braking distance.

In Australia, driving tests under wet-weather conditions aren’t mandatory before you become a licensed driver, so how you handle yourself in the wet comes down to experience as much as it does preparation.

We’ve outlined 4 ways to help you become a better driver in wet-weather conditions.

Keep up to date on weather conditions

Use forecasts to check for weather conditions and avoid driving during unsafe heavy rainfall and never drive on flooded roads. Driving in these conditions can affect your control over your vehicle, reduce visibility and increase traffic congestion.

If you can, it’s best to stay out of heavy rain and wait until it has all passed before getting on the road.

Check the condition of your car

Regular car maintenance and servicing checks will help to ensure the safety of your vehicle if you do ever drive in wet conditions. Here are some ways you can keep your car in good condition.

Tyre pressure and tread

It’s vital that your tyres are fit for purpose, they are your only contact between you and the road so the condition of your tyres is critical.

Check your tyres are holding the recommended amount of pressure, as stated in your owner’s manual and make sure your tyre tread is at least 1.5mm deep across the width of the tyre, as this is the minimum legal requirement for tyres. Also look out for general wear-and-tear such as ‘thin’ rubber, bulges, or nails.

Read more: How to get the ideal tyre pressures for your car

Windscreen wipers

Another component of your car that will help you manage the rain while driving, is your windscreen wipers.

Make sure they are clean of debris for them to glide across your windscreen cleanly and, if they’re damaged, or not functioning as they should replace them before you drive.

The sun can erode the rubber of your wiper blades over time, which causes gaps in the wiper blades and makes them less effective.

Lights

You need to make sure all of the lights on your car are clean and work well. The law requires drivers to turn on their headlights in hazardous conditions and without them, you may not be able to see the road and be visible to other drivers.

Before driving in wet weather you’ll want to check your car’s:

  • Headlights
  • Indicators/hazard lights
  • Brake lights
  • Reverse lights
  • Park and fog lights

Driving in wet weather

If you get caught out driving in unexpected wet weather there are a few simple things you can do to ensure your safety.

You can start by:

  • Driving slowly – the signed speed limit is the maximum safe speed you should drive in ideal conditions which is why you need to drive slower in wet weather conditions.
  • Drive with your lights on low beam (especially when there’s fog)
  • Demist your windscreen with your air conditioner to avoid condensation
  • Do not drive on unsealed roads, roads covered with water and stay away from stagnant water on the side of the road
  • Use road markings to stay in the middle of the lane and maintain the correct position especially in wet weather

Aquaplaning

Aquaplaning can occur when a layer of water is forced between your tyres and the road’s surface. This causes your tyres to lose contact with the road completely, and with no traction, you could lose control of the car.

To avoid aquaplaning in wet weather:

  • Reduce your speed
  • Don’t brake suddenly
  • Slowly ease off the accelerator
  • Don’t try turning the steering wheel

Skidding

The difference between aquaplaning and skidding is that if you’re skidding you’ll still have some traction on the road. If your car starts skidding this can be very difficult to control, especially in wet weather conditions.

To avoid skidding in wet weather:

  • Reduce your speed
  • Accelerate smoothly
  • Brake smoothly
  • Corner smoothly

Double the distance between cars

You should leave a safe distance between yourself and other vehicles during wet weather conditions. Roads can be very slippery when wet and this can affect your stopping distance and control over your vehicle if you need to brake. Keep far enough away from other vehicles so that if something unexpected happens you can still stop in time.

Cars

If you’re driving in a car in ideal conditions you should keep at least 2 seconds behind the vehicle in front of you. This means that in wet weather you’ll need to keep at least 4 seconds behind the vehicle in front of you.

The best way to measure this is to pick an object or mark on the road that’s close to the left-hand side of the road, like a power or light pole. When the tail end of the vehicle in front of you passes the object you can then count “1 thousand”, “2 thousand” (this takes about 2 seconds in total).

Heavy vehicles, trailers, and caravans

If you’re driving a heavy vehicle in ideal conditions then you should keep at least 4 seconds behind the vehicle in front while and in wet weather conditions this will be doubled to at least 8 seconds.

If you’re driving with a caravan or trailer attached you should keep at least 2 seconds for your car and 1 second for your trailer or caravan in ideal conditions. In wet weather conditions, you’ll need to allow 4 seconds for your car and 2 seconds for your trailer or caravan.

Insuring your car

Budget Direct’s comprehensive car insurance policy covers loss or damage to your car due to an accident, severe weather, fire, vandalism, and theft.

See More Road Safety Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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