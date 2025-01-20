Learner Driver Restrictions Victoria

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Learner Driver Restrictions Victoria

Driving instructor directs learner driver
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

20 January 2025 | See disclaimer

In Victoria, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.

Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following Victorian road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.

The Learner Permit Test

Young drivers can take the learner permit knowledge test and assessment either online or in person at a VicRoads customer service centre. You must be at least 15 years and 11 months old to enrol however you will only be issued with a learner permit when you’re 16 years of age or older. To prepare for the assessment you can take a practice test online or as a paper-based version.

Driving with a Learner’s Licence

Victoria

Learner Licence Restrictions

Eligibility

To be eligible for a learner licence you must be at least 16 years of age, have a Victorian residential address, have evidence of identity, be medically fit to drive, have passed the eyesight test and hazard perception test and paid the test fees.

Learner’s permit

Learner licence holders must carry their learner’s licence whilst driving.

Displaying L-plates

Learner drivers must display their L-plates on the front and back of their vehicles. You must ensure that your plates can be seen from at least 20 metres away

Supervised driving experience

A driver with a full and current Australian driver’s licence must supervise L-plate drivers while driving.

Driving hours

L-plate drivers under the age of 21 must complete 120 hours (with at least 20 hours of night driving) in their learner driver log book. These supervised hours must be completed before they can take a practical driving test.

Towing

Learner drivers must not tow a trailer, caravan or another vehicle.

Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC)

Learner drivers must maintain a blood alcohol limit of zero when driving.

Mobile phone

Learners must not use a mobile phone, hands-free or any other hand-held device while driving.

See more learner licence rules in Victoria.

Driving with a Provisional Licence

Victoria

Provisional Driver Restrictions

Displaying red and green P-plates*

Provisional drivers must display their P-plates on the front and back of their vehicles. You must ensure that your plates can be seen from at least 20 metres away.

Driving an automatic vehicle

If a P-plater was tested in an automatic vehicle then they’ll have an ‘A’ condition on their licence. This

licence condition

can also be removed if it’s no longer applicable.

Towing

P1 drivers must not tow another vehicle or trailer unless it’s for work, agriculture, horticulture, dairy pastoral, commercial fishing or similar purposes or a fully licensed driver is sitting beside you.

Prohibited vehicles

Provisional drivers must not drive a prohibited motor vehicle unless it’s for work/business or a full licence driver is sitting beside them or you’ve been

granted an exemption.

Peer passengers

P1 drivers must not carry more than one passenger aged between 16 and 22 years old unless it’s for work/business, a full licence driver is sitting beside you or you’ve been

granted an exemption

.

See more provisional licence rules in Victoria.

Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.

To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).

Learn More Today

FAQs

Can a learner driver have passengers in Victoria?

In Victoria, it’s recommended that learners drive with a supervising driver and only start driving with passengers once they’ve had enough practice and their passengers aren’t a distraction.

How many passengers can a learner driver have in Victoria?

It’s recommended that learners only have their supervising driver in the car until they can start to practise driving with passengers present.

P1 drivers must not carry more than one passenger aged between 16 and 22 years old unless it’s for work/business, a full licence driver is sitting beside you or you’ve been granted an exemption.

How long can a learner drive for at one time in Victoria?

In Victoria, it’s recommended that learners practice for no more than 2 hours at a time.

Can a learner driver drive a V8 in Victoria?

In Victoria, “an engine that has been modified to increase performance (other than a modification made by the manufacturer during the vehicle’s manufacture)”4 is considered a probationary prohibited vehicle that you must not drive unless you’re granted an exemption.

See More Learner Driver Restrictions Australia Guides

References

  1. SolStock, 2022, Learning to Drive - stock photo
  2. VicRoads, 2022, Restrictions on learner drivers
  3. VicRoads, 2021, P1 & P2 probationary licence restrictions
  4. VicRoads, 2021, About prohibited vehicles

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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