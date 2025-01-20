Learner Driver Restrictions Victoria

In Victoria, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.
Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following Victorian road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.
The Learner Permit Test
Young drivers can take the learner permit knowledge test and assessment either online or in person at a VicRoads customer service centre. You must be at least 15 years and 11 months old to enrol however you will only be issued with a learner permit when you’re 16 years of age or older. To prepare for the assessment you can take a practice test online or as a paper-based version.
Driving with a Learner’s Licence
Victoria
|Learner Licence Restrictions
Eligibility
To be eligible for a learner licence you must be at least 16 years of age, have a Victorian residential address, have evidence of identity, be medically fit to drive, have passed the eyesight test and hazard perception test and paid the test fees.
Learner’s permit
Learner licence holders must carry their learner’s licence whilst driving.
Displaying L-plates
Learner drivers must display their L-plates on the front and back of their vehicles. You must ensure that your plates can be seen from at least 20 metres away
Supervised driving experience
A driver with a full and current Australian driver’s licence must supervise L-plate drivers while driving.
Driving hours
L-plate drivers under the age of 21 must complete 120 hours (with at least 20 hours of night driving) in their learner driver log book. These supervised hours must be completed before they can take a practical driving test.
Towing
Learner drivers must not tow a trailer, caravan or another vehicle.
Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC)
Learner drivers must maintain a blood alcohol limit of zero when driving.
Mobile phone
Learners must not use a mobile phone, hands-free or any other hand-held device while driving.
See more learner licence rules in Victoria.
Driving with a Provisional Licence
Victoria
|Provisional Driver Restrictions
Displaying red and green P-plates*
Provisional drivers must display their P-plates on the front and back of their vehicles. You must ensure that your plates can be seen from at least 20 metres away.
Driving an automatic vehicle
If a P-plater was tested in an automatic vehicle then they’ll have an ‘A’ condition on their licence. This
licence condition
can also be removed if it’s no longer applicable.
Towing
P1 drivers must not tow another vehicle or trailer unless it’s for work, agriculture, horticulture, dairy pastoral, commercial fishing or similar purposes or a fully licensed driver is sitting beside you.
Prohibited vehicles
Provisional drivers must not drive a prohibited motor vehicle unless it’s for work/business or a full licence driver is sitting beside them or you’ve been
granted an exemption.
Peer passengers
P1 drivers must not carry more than one passenger aged between 16 and 22 years old unless it’s for work/business, a full licence driver is sitting beside you or you’ve been
granted an exemption
.
See more provisional licence rules in Victoria.
Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct
Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.
To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).Learn More Today
FAQs
Can a learner driver have passengers in Victoria?
In Victoria, it’s recommended that learners drive with a supervising driver and only start driving with passengers once they’ve had enough practice and their passengers aren’t a distraction.
How many passengers can a learner driver have in Victoria?
It’s recommended that learners only have their supervising driver in the car until they can start to practise driving with passengers present.
P1 drivers must not carry more than one passenger aged between 16 and 22 years old unless it’s for work/business, a full licence driver is sitting beside you or you’ve been granted an exemption.
How long can a learner drive for at one time in Victoria?
In Victoria, it’s recommended that learners practice for no more than 2 hours at a time.
Can a learner driver drive a V8 in Victoria?
In Victoria, “an engine that has been modified to increase performance (other than a modification made by the manufacturer during the vehicle’s manufacture)”4 is considered a probationary prohibited vehicle that you must not drive unless you’re granted an exemption.