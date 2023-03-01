Learner Driver Restrictions WA

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Learner Driver Restrictions WA

Learner driver listens to instructor during lesson
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

1 March 2023 | See disclaimer

In Western Australia, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.

Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following WA road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.

Hazard Perception Test

The Hazard Perception Test is computer-based and assesses your learner’s ability to identify road hazards and make safe driving decisions. All hazard perception tests must start before 3:45 pm at any of Western Australia’s Driver and Vehicle Service (DVS) centres or regional Department of Transport centres.

Mobile Phones

Drivers can only use a mobile phone as long as the phone is attached to the car via a secure mount or if it’s not secured then the mobile phone can be operated without touching it (e.g. voice activation).

However, you must not create, send or look at a text message, video message, email or similar communication while driving.

Driving with a Learner’s Licence

Western Australia

Learner Licence Restrictions

Eligibility

To apply for a learner’s permit you must be at least 16 years of age, submit a completed driver’s licence application, have proof of identity documents, pay the theory test fee and successfully complete a computer theory test, eyesight test and medical test.

Displaying L-plates

Learners must display their L-plates on the front and back of their vehicles.

Supervised driving experience

The person

supervising a learner driver

must hold a current and valid WA driver’s licence (in the correct vehicle class) for at least 4 years.

Towing

Learner drivers are allowed to tow a trailer as long as they abide by the conditions of their learner permit.

Driving hours

L-plate drivers must record a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 5 hours of night driving) in their learner driver log book before they can take a practical driving assessment.

Maximum speed limit

Learners must not exceed the posted speed limit and must not drive more than 100 km/h.

Over 25s

Learner drivers over the age of 25 do not have to complete 50 hours of supervised driving but must complete all other steps to get a WA driver’s licence.

Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC)

All learner drivers must maintain a zero blood alcohol concentration while driving.

Demerit points

Learners must not accumulate three or more

demerit points

during the learner permit period.

Restricted areas

Learners drivers must not drive within the boundaries of Kings Park and in other prohibited areas.

See more learner licence rules in Western Australia.

Practical Driving Assessments for Learner Drivers

To take a practical driving test you must be at least 17 years of age, completed a minimum of 50 supervised driving hours (if you are under 25), have your learner’s permit, have primary and secondary identification present and have a licensed roadworthy vehicle in the correct class for your assessment.

Driving with a Provisional Licence

Western Australia

Provisional Licence Restrictions

Displaying red P-plates

As a P1 licence holder, you’ll display white-on-red P-plates for the first six months of your provisional licence. During this time you will also be subject to night driving restrictions.

Displaying green P-plates

After six months you can change to white-on-green P-plates for the remainder of the provisional licence period.

Demerit points (

Novice Drivers Type 1

)

As a novice driver, if you’ve held your licence for at least one year (including when you were a learner’s licence holder) then you must not accumulate three or more

demerit points

Demerit points (

Novice Drivers Type 2

)

Once you’ve held your licence for more than one year but less than two years, you can only have 7

demerit points

against your licence.

Speed limit

Provisional licence holders can drive up to the posted speed limit on any road in WA.

See more learner licence rules in Western Australia.

Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.

To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household).. Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).

Learn More Today

FAQs

Can a learner drive have passengers in WA?

In Western Australia learner drivers can have passengers in the car as long as they are fitted with a seat belt and/or a child restraint.

How many passengers can a learner driver have in WA?

A learner driver must have a supervising driver sitting next to them, however there are no additional restrictions on passengers other than those that apply to Car-unrestricted C-class licences.

How long can a learner drive for at one time in WA?

In Western Australia, there are no limits on the number of hours a learner can drive at one time. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving

Can a learner driver drive a V8 in WA?

No, learner drivers in Western Australia must not drive high performance vehicles.

See More Learner Driver Restrictions Australia Guides

References

  1. mladenbalinovac, 2022, Driving school or test. Beautiful young woman learning how to drive car together with her instructor. - stock photo
  2. Government of Western Australia, 2022, Learner drivers
  3. Government of Western Australia, 2022, Get a learner’s permit
  4. Government of Western Australia, 2022, Get a provisional licence (P plates)

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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