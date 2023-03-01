Learner Driver Restrictions WA

In Western Australia, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.
Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following WA road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.
Hazard Perception Test
The Hazard Perception Test is computer-based and assesses your learner’s ability to identify road hazards and make safe driving decisions. All hazard perception tests must start before 3:45 pm at any of Western Australia’s Driver and Vehicle Service (DVS) centres or regional Department of Transport centres.
Mobile Phones
Drivers can only use a mobile phone as long as the phone is attached to the car via a secure mount or if it’s not secured then the mobile phone can be operated without touching it (e.g. voice activation).
However, you must not create, send or look at a text message, video message, email or similar communication while driving.
Driving with a Learner’s Licence
Western Australia
|Learner Licence Restrictions
Eligibility
To apply for a learner’s permit you must be at least 16 years of age, submit a completed driver’s licence application, have proof of identity documents, pay the theory test fee and successfully complete a computer theory test, eyesight test and medical test.
Displaying L-plates
Learners must display their L-plates on the front and back of their vehicles.
Supervised driving experience
The person
supervising a learner driver
must hold a current and valid WA driver’s licence (in the correct vehicle class) for at least 4 years.
Towing
Learner drivers are allowed to tow a trailer as long as they abide by the conditions of their learner permit.
Driving hours
L-plate drivers must record a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 5 hours of night driving) in their learner driver log book before they can take a practical driving assessment.
Maximum speed limit
Learners must not exceed the posted speed limit and must not drive more than 100 km/h.
Over 25s
Learner drivers over the age of 25 do not have to complete 50 hours of supervised driving but must complete all other steps to get a WA driver’s licence.
Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC)
All learner drivers must maintain a zero blood alcohol concentration while driving.
Demerit points
Learners must not accumulate three or more
demerit points
during the learner permit period.
Restricted areas
Learners drivers must not drive within the boundaries of Kings Park and in other prohibited areas.
See more learner licence rules in Western Australia.
Practical Driving Assessments for Learner Drivers
To take a practical driving test you must be at least 17 years of age, completed a minimum of 50 supervised driving hours (if you are under 25), have your learner’s permit, have primary and secondary identification present and have a licensed roadworthy vehicle in the correct class for your assessment.
Driving with a Provisional Licence
Western Australia
|Provisional Licence Restrictions
Displaying red P-plates
As a P1 licence holder, you’ll display white-on-red P-plates for the first six months of your provisional licence. During this time you will also be subject to night driving restrictions.
Displaying green P-plates
After six months you can change to white-on-green P-plates for the remainder of the provisional licence period.
Demerit points (
Novice Drivers Type 1
)
As a novice driver, if you’ve held your licence for at least one year (including when you were a learner’s licence holder) then you must not accumulate three or more
demerit points
Demerit points (
Novice Drivers Type 2
)
Once you’ve held your licence for more than one year but less than two years, you can only have 7
demerit points
against your licence.
Speed limit
Provisional licence holders can drive up to the posted speed limit on any road in WA.
See more learner licence rules in Western Australia.
Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct
Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.
To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household).. Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).Learn More Today
FAQs
Can a learner drive have passengers in WA?
In Western Australia learner drivers can have passengers in the car as long as they are fitted with a seat belt and/or a child restraint.
How many passengers can a learner driver have in WA?
A learner driver must have a supervising driver sitting next to them, however there are no additional restrictions on passengers other than those that apply to Car-unrestricted C-class licences.
How long can a learner drive for at one time in WA?
In Western Australia, there are no limits on the number of hours a learner can drive at one time. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving
Can a learner driver drive a V8 in WA?
No, learner drivers in Western Australia must not drive high performance vehicles.