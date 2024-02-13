Give Way Rules - Who Goes First?

Knowing who gives way while driving can be tricky, not just for new drivers but also for experienced drivers as well.
In 2016, 25% of the road accidents that occurred in Australia happened as a result of drivers failing to give way. This tells us that it might be time to refresh our knowledge of driving safely.
We’ve put together a comprehensive guide, complete with illustrations of all the different ways you need to give way on Australia’s roads.
See all of Budget Direct’s road-safety guides
Roundabouts
Drivers must give way to all vehicles already travelling on the roundabout, not just those to the right of them.
Turning right
At an uncontrolled (no signs) crossroad you must give way to traffic travelling in the opposite direction when the other car is travelling straight and turning left.
T-intersection
If you’re driving on a road that ends in a T-intersection you must give way to all vehicles travelling on the road continuing through the intersection (except for those doing a U-turn).
U-turns
You must signal that you’re giving way to all vehicles and pedestrians in advance, even if they are facing a give way or stop sign.
Intersections with Stop and Give Way Signs
At an intersection with both a stop and give way sign, drivers arriving at the intersection must give way to all vehicles on the road before giving way to each other. You must give way to vehicles turning right across your path if you are facing a give way sign.
Buses
When the speed limit is 70km/h or less you must give way to a bus that has a give way sign on the back of it. This includes when a bus is re-entering traffic from a bus stop or from the side of the road.
Parked position
Parked cars looking to enter traffic must give way to all other moving traffic and signal for a minimum of 5 seconds before they plan to merge/enter.
Giving way in merging lanes
When merging on a road that comes to an end, you must give way to traffic that is already travelling. This is particularly important if there are lanes marked on the road. If there are no lanes marked on the road, the car that is ahead has right of way and the car behind must merge.
Leaving and entering a road
When leaving or entering a road you must give way to all cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles travelling on the footpath and roads.
Trucks
Trucks and larger vehicles can often need more space on the road. When giving way to larger vehicles ensure that they have enough room and don’t travel too closely to them.
Part of driving safely is also having insurance. Investing in Budget Direct’s comprehensive car insurance will help you to rest easy while you’re driving on our roads.
Sources
- https://www.qld.gov.au/transport/safety/rules/road/give-way
- https://www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au/news/nsw-and-victoria-top-the-list-of-nosetotail-crashe/3273449/