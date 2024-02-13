Give Way Rules - Who Goes First?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Give Way Rules - Who Goes First?

Aerial view of a red car navigating a roundabout.

13 February 2024 | See disclaimer

Knowing who gives way while driving can be tricky, not just for new drivers but also for experienced drivers as well.

In 2016, 25% of the road accidents that occurred in Australia happened as a result of drivers failing to give way. This tells us that it might be time to refresh our knowledge of driving safely.

We’ve put together a comprehensive guide, complete with illustrations of all the different ways you need to give way on Australia’s roads.

See all of Budget Direct’s road-safety guides

Roundabouts

Drivers must give way to all vehicles already travelling on the roundabout, not just those to the right of them.

Turning right

At an uncontrolled (no signs) crossroad you must give way to traffic travelling in the opposite direction when the other car is travelling straight and turning left.

T-intersection

If you’re driving on a road that ends in a T-intersection you must give way to all vehicles travelling on the road continuing through the intersection (except for those doing a U-turn).

U-turns

You must signal that you’re giving way to all vehicles and pedestrians in advance, even if they are facing a give way or stop sign.

Intersections with Stop and Give Way Signs

At an intersection with both a stop and give way sign, drivers arriving at the intersection must give way to all vehicles on the road before giving way to each other. You must give way to vehicles turning right across your path if you are facing a give way sign.

Buses

When the speed limit is 70km/h or less you must give way to a bus that has a give way sign on the back of it. This includes when a bus is re-entering traffic from a bus stop or from the side of the road.

Parked position

Parked cars looking to enter traffic must give way to all other moving traffic and signal for a minimum of 5 seconds before they plan to merge/enter.

Giving way in merging lanes

When merging on a road that comes to an end, you must give way to traffic that is already travelling. This is particularly important if there are lanes marked on the road. If there are no lanes marked on the road, the car that is ahead has right of way and the car behind must merge.

Leaving and entering a road

Graphic of how cars should travel through an intersection

When leaving or entering a road you must give way to all cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles travelling on the footpath and roads.

Trucks

Trucks and larger vehicles can often need more space on the road. When giving way to larger vehicles ensure that they have enough room and don’t travel too closely to them.

Part of driving safely is also having insurance. Investing in Budget Direct’s comprehensive car insurance will help you to rest easy while you’re driving on our roads.

Sources

  1. https://www.qld.gov.au/transport/safety/rules/road/give-way
  2. https://www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au/news/nsw-and-victoria-top-the-list-of-nosetotail-crashe/3273449/
See More Road Safety Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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