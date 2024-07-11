Learner Driver Restrictions Qld

In Queensland, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.
Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practise following Qld road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.
Applying for a Learner Licence
Before applying for a C-class learner driver’s licence in Queensland, you can either complete the PrepL program or take the written road rules test.
PrepL
To enrol in PrepL young drivers must be at least 15 years and 11 months old and have a Queensland residential address. PrepL is an online interactive program with structured lessons that aims to promote safe driving behaviours. At the end of the program, you are required to take a multiple-choice test and receive a 90% passing rate to move on to your learner’s licence.
Written Road Rules Test
You must be at least 16 years old to sit a written road rules test at a transport and motoring service centre. You’ll need to study Queensland’s road rules and can practise taking the test online in preparation for the actual test.
Driving with a Learner Drivers Licence
Queensland
Learner Licence Restrictions
Eligibility
To be eligible for a learner licence in Qld you must be at least 16 years old and have passed either the online interactive program PrepL or the written road rules test.
Displaying your L-plates
Learners must display the correct colour and size of L-plates (14.6 cm x 14.6 cm) when learning to drive. There must be one plate on the front and back of the vehicle that can be viewed clearly from 20 m away.
Supervised driving experience
Learners must only drive with a supervisor who has a valid full driver’s licence for their class of motor vehicle and has held this licence for a minimum continuous period of at least one year.
Learner licence
L-platers must have their learner licence with them while driving.
Learner licence hours
Learners must record 100
supervised driving hours
in a learner driver log book. This should also include 10 hours of supervised driving at night, which should also be noted in your learner logbook.
Hazard Perception Test
Learner drivers must hold a learner’s permit for at least 6 months before taking the hazard perception test. You must pass the HPT before you book a practical driving test. You won’t have to pass another HPT to upgrade your P1 licence.
Alcohol and drugs
L-plate drivers must comply with the
no alcohol limits
, maintain a zero blood alcohol concentration and must not be affected by drugs (either illegal or prescription) while driving.
Mobile phone
All learner drivers are prohibited from using a mobile phone while driving. This includes using hands-free, a wireless headset, a mobile phone’s loudspeaker function, a handheld mobile phone or a mobile resting on your body. These rules apply at all times, even when you’re stopped in traffic.
Learner licence conditions
Learner drivers must comply with any additional licence conditions if their licence has a
condition code
.
Road safety
All Queensland road rules apply while driving on your L-plates.
See more learner licence rules in Queensland.
Driving with a Provisional Licence
Queensland
Provisional Licence Restrictions
Displaying red P-plates
Red P-plates must be displayed for the first 12 months (P1 licence) with late-night passenger restrictions. There must be one plate on the front and back of the vehicle that can be viewed clearly from 20 m away.
Displaying green P-plates
Green P-plates must be displayed for the remaining two years (P2 licence). There must be one plate on the front and back of the vehicle that can be viewed clearly from 20 m away.
Passengers
P-platers (with a P1 licence) who are under the age of 25 can not drive with more than one passenger under the age of 21 who is not an immediate family member (not related by blood, marriage or a guardian relationship) between 11pm and 5am.
Hazard Perception Test
P1 drivers who were issued a licence before 29 March 2021, need to pass the hazard perception test before moving on to a P2 or open licence. You must hold your P1 licence for at least a year before you’re eligible for the HPT.
Demerit points
Provisional P1 licence drivers must not accumulate four
demerit points
or more in any one-year period.
Hands-free mobile phone
Provisional drivers over the age of 25 are allowed to operate a
hands-free mobile phone
with their voice, in a pocket of their clothing or pouch they’re wearing, to accept calls, use navigation apps, skip a song and accept/finish a trip as a rideshare driver.
See more provisional licence rules in Queensland.
Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct
Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Learner Driver Insurance.
To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).Learn More Today
FAQs
How many passengers can a learner driver have in Qld?
The Queensland Government does not explicitly state there are any passenger restrictions for learner drivers in Queensland, other than they must be accompanied by a supervisor who holds a valid open licence at all times. 1
However, drivers under the age of 25 with a P1 licence can not drive more than one passenger under the age of 21 who is not an immediate family member (not related by blood, marriage or a guardian relationship) between 11pm and 5am. 2
On a P2 licence you no longer have passenger restrictions. 3
How long can a learner drive for at one time in Qld?
In Queensland, there is no specified amount of time a learner can drive at one time. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.
Can a learner driver drive a V8 in Qld?
The Queensland Government does not refer to any rules that explicitly state whether a learner driver can drive a V8. 1
However, high-powered vehicle restrictions apply to all P-plate drivers under 25 in Queensland. 4
You are allowed to drive a high-powered vehicle if you meet the following criteria: 4
-
You hold a P1 or P2 provisional licence with an automatic licence condition
-
You are learning to drive a vehicle with manual transmission with an appropriately qualified supervisor.
If you are a provisional driver, you can also check if your high-powered vehicle is approved.