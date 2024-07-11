Learner Driver Restrictions Qld

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Learner Driver Restrictions Qld

Young woman smiles after passing driving test
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

11 July 2024 | See disclaimer

In Queensland, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.

Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practise following Qld road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.

Applying for a Learner Licence

Before applying for a C-class learner driver’s licence in Queensland, you can either complete the PrepL program or take the written road rules test.

PrepL

To enrol in PrepL young drivers must be at least 15 years and 11 months old and have a Queensland residential address. PrepL is an online interactive program with structured lessons that aims to promote safe driving behaviours. At the end of the program, you are required to take a multiple-choice test and receive a 90% passing rate to move on to your learner’s licence.

Written Road Rules Test

You must be at least 16 years old to sit a written road rules test at a transport and motoring service centre. You’ll need to study Queensland’s road rules and can practise taking the test online in preparation for the actual test.

Driving with a Learner Drivers Licence

Queensland

Learner Licence Restrictions

Eligibility

To be eligible for a learner licence in Qld you must be at least 16 years old and have passed either the online interactive program PrepL or the written road rules test.

Displaying your L-plates

Learners must display the correct colour and size of L-plates (14.6 cm x 14.6 cm) when learning to drive. There must be one plate on the front and back of the vehicle that can be viewed clearly from 20 m away.

Supervised driving experience

Learners must only drive with a supervisor who has a valid full driver’s licence for their class of motor vehicle and has held this licence for a minimum continuous period of at least one year.

Learner licence

L-platers must have their learner licence with them while driving.

Learner licence hours

Learners must record 100

supervised driving hours

in a learner driver log book. This should also include 10 hours of supervised driving at night, which should also be noted in your learner logbook.

Hazard Perception Test

Learner drivers must hold a learner’s permit for at least 6 months before taking the hazard perception test. You must pass the HPT before you book a practical driving test. You won’t have to pass another HPT to upgrade your P1 licence.

Alcohol and drugs

L-plate drivers must comply with the

no alcohol limits

, maintain a zero blood alcohol concentration and must not be affected by drugs (either illegal or prescription) while driving.

Mobile phone

All learner drivers are prohibited from using a mobile phone while driving. This includes using hands-free, a wireless headset, a mobile phone’s loudspeaker function, a handheld mobile phone or a mobile resting on your body. These rules apply at all times, even when you’re stopped in traffic.

Learner licence conditions

Learner drivers must comply with any additional licence conditions if their licence has a

condition code

.

Road safety

All Queensland road rules apply while driving on your L-plates.

See more learner licence rules in Queensland.

Driving with a Provisional Licence

Queensland

Provisional Licence Restrictions

Displaying red P-plates

Red P-plates must be displayed for the first 12 months (P1 licence) with late-night passenger restrictions. There must be one plate on the front and back of the vehicle that can be viewed clearly from 20 m away.

Displaying green P-plates

Green P-plates must be displayed for the remaining two years (P2 licence). There must be one plate on the front and back of the vehicle that can be viewed clearly from 20 m away.

Passengers

P-platers (with a P1 licence) who are under the age of 25 can not drive with more than one passenger under the age of 21 who is not an immediate family member (not related by blood, marriage or a guardian relationship) between 11pm and 5am.

Hazard Perception Test

P1 drivers who were issued a licence before 29 March 2021, need to pass the hazard perception test before moving on to a P2 or open licence. You must hold your P1 licence for at least a year before you’re eligible for the HPT.

Demerit points

Provisional P1 licence drivers must not accumulate four

demerit points

or more in any one-year period.

Hands-free mobile phone

Provisional drivers over the age of 25 are allowed to operate a

hands-free mobile phone

with their voice, in a pocket of their clothing or pouch they’re wearing, to accept calls, use navigation apps, skip a song and accept/finish a trip as a rideshare driver.

See more provisional licence rules in Queensland.

Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Learner Driver Insurance.

To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).

Learn More Today

FAQs

How many passengers can a learner driver have in Qld?

The Queensland Government does not explicitly state there are any passenger restrictions for learner drivers in Queensland, other than they must be accompanied by a supervisor who holds a valid open licence at all times. 1

However, drivers under the age of 25 with a P1 licence can not drive more than one passenger under the age of 21 who is not an immediate family member (not related by blood, marriage or a guardian relationship) between 11pm and 5am. 2

On a P2 licence you no longer have passenger restrictions. 3

How long can a learner drive for at one time in Qld?

In Queensland, there is no specified amount of time a learner can drive at one time. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.

Can a learner driver drive a V8 in Qld?

The Queensland Government does not refer to any rules that explicitly state whether a learner driver can drive a V8. 1

However, high-powered vehicle restrictions apply to all P-plate drivers under 25 in Queensland. 4

You are allowed to drive a high-powered vehicle if you meet the following criteria: 4

  • You hold a P1 or P2 provisional licence with an automatic licence condition

  • You are learning to drive a vehicle with manual transmission with an appropriately qualified supervisor.

If you are a provisional driver, you can also check if your high-powered vehicle is approved.

See More Learner Driver Restrictions Australia Guides

References

  1. Queensland Government, 2021, Rules for learner driving
  2. Queensland Government, 2021, P1 provisional licence
  3. Queensland Government, 2021, P2 provisional licence
  4. Queensland Government, 2022, Provisional licence restrictions

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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