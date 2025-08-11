^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Learning How to Drive: Tips for Learner Drivers

Woman driving a man in the passenger seat
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

11 August 2025 | See disclaimer

Before you get behind the wheel, there’s a lot to learn. As a major milestone in any young person’s life, learning to drive will help you gain independence, but it’s also a responsibility.

With these driving tips, you’ll be able to get the most out of your practice and learn how to drive safely on the road ahead.

Finding a Supervisor

The first thing you’ll need to do is find a trusted supervisor to help guide you through some driving lessons and prevent any bad habits before they start.

Learner driver restrictions across Australia suggest 100+ hours of supervised driving to help young drivers gain on-road experience. Keep in mind that depending on the state you live in, there are a number of conditions a supervisor must meet.

You’ll be required to complete nighttime driving hours; ranging from 5-20 hours depending on your age and the state you live in. If you live in a regional area, you should also practice on main roads, country roads, mountain or range roads, and unsealed (dirt) roads.

You can choose to drive with a professional instructor or someone you know, but it’s recommended for most people that you drive with a combination of both.

Manual Cars vs. Automatic Cars

You can learn to drive in either a manual car or an automatic car. However, your supervisor or instructor must hold a full Australian driver’s licence for at least one year, for the class of vehicle they will be learning in.

This means that if you’re learning to drive a manual car you cannot be supervised by someone with an automatic condition on their licence.

Learn more about Learner Driver Insurance

Driving Practice

When you first start driving, you’ll learn how to steer, brake and manoeuvre with the help of your instructor and/or supervisor. Not to mention, there may also be some additional features like power steering and different brakes or mirrors in various vehicles that can take some time to get used to.

So, it’s a good idea to drive as much as you need to in empty car parks or quiet suburban streets to help you feel comfortable.

Before You Start Driving

Before getting in the car, you’ll need to prepare for the drive ahead. Your preparation should start with a safety check. Please ensure that your vehicle:

  • Is in the same class as stated on your Learner’s Permit

  • Has L-plates clearly visible to other drivers on the front and back

  • Is registered through your state Department of Transport

  • Is roadworthy and has wipers, rear vision mirrors, a warning device (horn), seat belts in good working order, operating brake lights, a handbrake, steering wheel, foot brakes and operating indicator lights. These are only some examples.

  • Has a dedicated place for you to store your learner’s log

  • Has a dedicated place to keep your learner’s licence when you drive

  • Is insured with at least compulsory third-party insurance

Find out more about Third Party Car Insurance

Understanding Road Rules

Studying and reviewing your knowledge of your state’s road rules is an essential part of preparing for your driver’s test. These driving tips will also help you become a safe driver and ensure that you’re focusing on the well-being of other road users.

Here are some of the rules you must observe:

  • Braking - Brake early and gently where possible and firmly only when travelling in a straight line, according to the condition of the road’s surface.

  • Steering - You must be able to comfortably reach and keep both hands on the steering wheel at all times unless you’re changing gears or indicating.

  • Speed limit - You must not drive over the speed limit on any length of road.

  • Following distance - You should travel at least 3 seconds behind the vehicles in front of you, as this will help to limit the risk of causing accidents.

  • Changing lanes & merging - When you change lanes, you must give way to any vehicle in the lane you’re moving into.

  • Giving way - You must always give way at give way signs and check if it’s safe to continue driving in the ongoing traffic.

  • Keeping left & Overtaking - You must stay close to the left side of the road on single-lane roads but on multi-lane roads, you should remain in the left lanes unless you’re overtaking.

  • Mobile phone - For any driver, you must not use a mobile, under any circumstances, while driving and put you or other drivers at risk of a crash.

  • Alcohol & Drugs - You must maintain a zero blood alcohol concentration level while driving and risk a serious accident.

Practical Driving Test Tips

During your practical driving test, you’ll be asked to perform a series of driving skills in several different situations (including merging and turning at intersections).

You will be measured based on your skills in the driver’s seat.

Before you start the test, don’t forget to adjust your seat height for a good view of the road. Check your mirror to find each blind spot, be aware of important controls, and be confident in the driving skills that will help you pass this test.

Your performance will be determined by your ability to:

  • Control the vehicle (gears, clutch and stalling)

  • Accelerate and brake

  • Safely steer your vehicle

  • Position your vehicle on the road

  • Turn your vehicle on the road

  • Stay under the speed limit

  • Scan for potential risks, and blind spots, and check over your shoulder

  • Make sound judgements

  • Assess any impact on road safety

  • Signal correctly

  • Adhere to road signs, traffic signals and road markings.

Safer Driving Tips

Whether you’re added to a parent’s existing car insurance policy or you get a quote for your own Car Insurance policy, Budget Direct can ensure that you’ll be insured as a new driver.

Learn more today!

FAQs

What are the best learner driver practice areas?

One of the best practice areas for learner drivers is an empty car park. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you can start driving in busier car parks, suburban streets, freeways, and roundabouts on roads with various speed limits.

Can you learn how to drive online?

Yes, you can learn how to drive online. While part of learning will be watching tutorials, taking tests and memorising rules, you’ll also have to combine the theoretical elements of driving with the practical ones.

See More Road Safety Guides

References

  1. ACT Government, 2022, Licences
  2. NSW Government, 2022, Learner driver licence
  3. Northern Territory Government, 2022, If you’re going to drink, don’t drive
  4. Queensland Government, 2022, Getting a learner licence
  5. South Australian Government, 2022, Licence conditions
  6. Tasmanian Government, 2022, We’re making new drivers, safer drivers.
  7. Vic Roads, 2022, How to get your Ls
  8. Government of Western Australia, 2022, Get a learner’s permit

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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