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  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
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§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

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  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
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  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Using car mirrors correctly to eliminate blind spots

Female driver adjusting the rearview mirror while she is staring towards the back of car

11 August 2025 | See disclaimer

It’s a seemingly unsolvable question: How best to adjust your car’s side-view mirrors.

For years drivers have been told to adjust them so they can see each of the vehicle’s rear corners while sitting normally at the wheel.

The ‘rear corner viewing setup’ is optimal for reversing into parking spaces.

But it has a major flaw: It leaves blind spots.

Hence the reason drivers are taught to look over their shoulders to check the blind spots before changing lanes or merging into traffic.

Mirrors are considered safety features. But using them in traffic means having our attention temporarily redirected to somewhere other than the front of the vehicle.

Considering around 32 percent of car crashes are rear-end collisions[1], looking over your shoulder to check the blind spots may sometimes have unintended consequences.

Related: 5 simple ways to make your car safer

See all of Budget Direct’s road-safety guides

Active blind spot monitoring

Car makers like Volvo, Toyota, Audi, and Mazda have integrated blind-spot detection systems into some of their latest models.

A typical ‘active blind spot monitoring’ system uses one or more electronic detection devices mounted on or near the side-vision mirrors or rear bumper.

The devices send out either electromagnetic waves (usually in radar wavelengths) or take computer-processed images with a digital camera and analyse them.

They provide alerts — in the form of a flashing light or audible sound, for example — when other vehicles enter blind spots to the rear or side of equipped vehicles.

Delphi, a parts manufacturer, supplies their own active blind spot monitoring system, RSDS, to major car manufacturers.

Close up of car wing mirror with sensor light lit up

According to Delphi, the RSDS gives drivers more time to react to obstacles that may be difficult to see in the side-view mirrors.

Some of its features include blind-spot detection, lane change/merge assistance, a rear cross-traffic alert, and rear pre-crash sensing. Read more about the must-have car-safety features in modern cars.

But are active blind spot monitoring systems superior to the passive side-view mirrors used by generations of drivers?

Surprisingly, the answer is no, at least according to research and surveys motoring industry publications conducted in 2012.

Not only do active monitoring systems fail to improve the overall safety of equipped vehicles, some commentators fear reliance on them may reduce the effectiveness of a vehicle’s most important safety feature: A watchful driver.

How to align your car’s mirrors

A new approach to mirror alignment that seems to be gaining popularity comes from a research paper published by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) back in 1995.

The SAE-recommended method aligns the rear-vision and side-vision mirrors in a way that eliminates the blind spots at the four o’clock and eight o’clock positions.

Step-by-step video instructions for setting mirrors in this way can be found all over the internet.

Here’s a basic breakdown:

  1. While in normal posture in the driver’s seat, lean your head towards the driver’s window until you almost touch it, and then position the driver’s side-view mirror so you can just see the rear corner of the car in the mirror.

  2. Lean your head towards the passenger side until it aligns with the approximate centreline of the car (between the two front seats), at normal height. From there adjust the passenger side-view mirror so you can just see the other rear corner of the car.

  3. Adjust the rear-view mirror so it faces the centre of the rear window.

  4. While driving you will now notice that cars passing from directly behind will move across the rear-view mirror, and appear in the side-view mirror just as they leave the rear-view mirror. You may even notice some overlap.

  5. Notice that the side-view mirrors now capture a much broader view of the car’s periphery, such that it is no longer necessary to turn your head to scan adjacent lanes of traffic prior to changing lanes or merging.

Some critics say this setup eliminates the driver’s view of the rear corners, making them more prone to accidents while reversing.

But remember: Those corners are still visible when you tilt your head towards either side.

Admittedly, many reversing accidents happen in the driver’s own garage or driveway, so there’s a lot at stake, including the safety of your loved ones.

Find out how to reduce the risks to children of reversing cars.

Convex mirrors

Close up of car wing mirror

Another solution to blind spots are special convex mirrors installed in the corner of your car’s side-view mirrors, enabling you to see into areas the normal mirrors don’t allow you to.

These convex mirrors can be supplied by the manufacturer or you can buy them at an automotive store and install them yourself (though it’s advisable to get them professionally installed as their position is crucial).

Much of the risk of a reversing accident at home can also be mitigated with the installation of a convex mirror mounted in the garage or driveway.

Convex mirrors are inexpensive and, if mounted thoughtfully, give drivers a 160-degree field of view behind them.

Low-tech mirrors (convex or otherwise) are not only cheaper, they can be just as reliable, it would seem, as the high-tech solutions.

See More Road Safety Guides

References

  1. The Sydney Morning Herald, 2018, One type of car crash accounts for one third of all accidents, study
  2. ExtremeTech, 2015, More advanced car tech is here, and buyers are demanding it

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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