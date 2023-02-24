Learner Driver Restrictions Tasmania

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Learner Driver Restrictions Tasmania

Young woman receives feedback from male driving instructor
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

24 February 2023 | See disclaimer

In Tasmania, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.

Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following Tasmanian road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.

Hazard Perception Test

If you have a young driver or a driver with an L2 licence then they must pass a hazard perception test to book a practical driving assessment. This test aims to assess a driver’s ability to recognise threats and avoid hazards.

Driving with a Learner Drivers Licence

Tasmania

Learner Driver Restrictions

L1 licence holder

Younger drivers in Tasmania need to hold an L1 licence for a minimum of three continuous months before they can proceed to the next licence level.

L2 licence holder

After three months you can apply for an L2 licence. Keep in mind you do not have to complete a practical driving test to progress from an L1 licence to an L2.

Supervised driving experience

Learner drivers must be accompanied by a

supervising driver

.

Displaying L-plates

Learners must display L-plates (a black L on a yellow background) on the front and back of their vehicles.

Mobile phones

Learner drivers must not use a mobile phone while driving, this includes hands-free devices and mobile phones in speaker mode.

Driving hours

L-plate drivers must record 80-120 driving hours in their log book (including 15 hours of night driving) before completing a practical driving test.

Learner’s licence

Learners must hold their learner’s licence for a minimum of 12 continuous months. Learner drivers need to carry their licence with them at all times when driving in Tasmania.

Towing

Learner drivers cannot tow another vehicle, including a trailer.

Speed limit

L-platers must not drive faster than 90 km/h even when a higher speed limit applies.

Blood/Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC/BrAC)

Learner drivers must record a zero blood alcohol concentration and breath alcohol concentration.

See more learner driver rules in Tasmania.

Driving with a Provisional Licence

Tasmania

Provisional Driver Restrictions

Displaying red p-plates

Drivers must display red P-plates (P1 licence) on the front and back of their vehicles.

Displaying green p-plates

Drivers must display green P-plates (P2 licence) on the front and back of their vehicles.

Maximum speed limit

Provisional drivers must not drive 100 km/h even when a higher speed limit applies.

Probationary licence

You must hold your P1 licence for a minimum of 12 continuous months.

When you get your P2 licence you’ll hold it for two years if you are under 23, 12 months if you are 23 or older but under 25 and if you are 25 or older you’ll only hold your P2 licence for 12 months.

See more provisional licence rules in Tasmania.

Peer Passenger Restrictions

Drivers with a P1 driver’s licence under the age of 25 must not drive more than one peer passenger aged between the ages of 16 and 21 years old. However, there are some exceptions.

You can have one or more of your siblings, step-siblings and half-siblings, parents or guardians, or children of a parent or guardian in your car under any situation. You can also drive with one peer passenger and one or more of your immediate family members.

You can also apply for an exemption if you are driving for your employment, education or training, medical purposes, undue hardship, with an experienced driver or if you’re part of the emergency services.

Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner driver are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.

To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).

Learn More Today

FAQs

Can a learner drive have passengers in Tasmania?

No, in Tasmania only provisional licence holders can have passengers while driving.

How many passengers can a learner driver have in Tasmania?

Learner drivers must have a supervisory driver sitting next to them at all times while driving.

In Tasmania, provisional P1 drivers under the age of 25 can only drive with 1 peer passenger aged between the ages of 16 and 21 years old at any time of day. If you are over the age of 25 then the peer passenger restriction does not apply.

How long can a learner drive for at one time in Tasmania?

In Tasmania, there is no specified length of time a learner can drive at once. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.

Can a learner driver drive a V8 in Tasmania?

In Tasmania learners can drive any vehicle that is roadworthy and registered, including either an automatic or manual vehicle. There is no mention of high-powered vehicles.

See More Learner Driver Restrictions Australia Guides

References

  1. Westend61, 2022, Teenage girl in a car with driving instructor
  2. Plates Plus Tasmania, 2022, Summary of novice car licensing pathway

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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