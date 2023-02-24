Learner Driver Restrictions Tasmania

In Tasmania, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.
Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following Tasmanian road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.
Hazard Perception Test
If you have a young driver or a driver with an L2 licence then they must pass a hazard perception test to book a practical driving assessment. This test aims to assess a driver’s ability to recognise threats and avoid hazards.
Driving with a Learner Drivers Licence
Tasmania
Learner Driver Restrictions
L1 licence holder
Younger drivers in Tasmania need to hold an L1 licence for a minimum of three continuous months before they can proceed to the next licence level.
L2 licence holder
After three months you can apply for an L2 licence. Keep in mind you do not have to complete a practical driving test to progress from an L1 licence to an L2.
Supervised driving experience
Learner drivers must be accompanied by a
supervising driver
.
Displaying L-plates
Learners must display L-plates (a black L on a yellow background) on the front and back of their vehicles.
Mobile phones
Learner drivers must not use a mobile phone while driving, this includes hands-free devices and mobile phones in speaker mode.
Driving hours
L-plate drivers must record 80-120 driving hours in their log book (including 15 hours of night driving) before completing a practical driving test.
Learner’s licence
Learners must hold their learner’s licence for a minimum of 12 continuous months. Learner drivers need to carry their licence with them at all times when driving in Tasmania.
Towing
Learner drivers cannot tow another vehicle, including a trailer.
Speed limit
L-platers must not drive faster than 90 km/h even when a higher speed limit applies.
Blood/Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC/BrAC)
Learner drivers must record a zero blood alcohol concentration and breath alcohol concentration.
See more learner driver rules in Tasmania.
Driving with a Provisional Licence
Tasmania
Provisional Driver Restrictions
Displaying red p-plates
Drivers must display red P-plates (P1 licence) on the front and back of their vehicles.
Displaying green p-plates
Drivers must display green P-plates (P2 licence) on the front and back of their vehicles.
Maximum speed limit
Provisional drivers must not drive 100 km/h even when a higher speed limit applies.
Probationary licence
You must hold your P1 licence for a minimum of 12 continuous months.
When you get your P2 licence you’ll hold it for two years if you are under 23, 12 months if you are 23 or older but under 25 and if you are 25 or older you’ll only hold your P2 licence for 12 months.
See more provisional licence rules in Tasmania.
Peer Passenger Restrictions
Drivers with a P1 driver’s licence under the age of 25 must not drive more than one peer passenger aged between the ages of 16 and 21 years old. However, there are some exceptions.
You can have one or more of your siblings, step-siblings and half-siblings, parents or guardians, or children of a parent or guardian in your car under any situation. You can also drive with one peer passenger and one or more of your immediate family members.
You can also apply for an exemption if you are driving for your employment, education or training, medical purposes, undue hardship, with an experienced driver or if you’re part of the emergency services.
Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct
Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner driver are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.
To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).Learn More Today
FAQs
Can a learner drive have passengers in Tasmania?
No, in Tasmania only provisional licence holders can have passengers while driving.
How many passengers can a learner driver have in Tasmania?
Learner drivers must have a supervisory driver sitting next to them at all times while driving.
In Tasmania, provisional P1 drivers under the age of 25 can only drive with 1 peer passenger aged between the ages of 16 and 21 years old at any time of day. If you are over the age of 25 then the peer passenger restriction does not apply.
How long can a learner drive for at one time in Tasmania?
In Tasmania, there is no specified length of time a learner can drive at once. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.
Can a learner driver drive a V8 in Tasmania?
In Tasmania learners can drive any vehicle that is roadworthy and registered, including either an automatic or manual vehicle. There is no mention of high-powered vehicles.