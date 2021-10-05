9 Tips for Staying Safe in Service Stations

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

9 Tips for Staying Safe in Service Stations

Person refuelling their car

5 October 2021 | See disclaimer

You’re probably already aware smoking is prohibited in service stations to prevent fires and explosions.

But smoking is not the only servo safety hazard.

Here are nine tips to keep in mind when you’re next filling up your car.

See Budget Direct’s road safety guides.

1. Turn off your engine before filling up

It’s common knowledge that you should turn off your car’s engine before refuelling, but most of us don’t realise it’s actually the law.

While the odds of a running engine igniting a fire are relatively small, turning it off will remove the risk of any children in the car putting it into gear and causing an accident.

Also, you won’t be giving would-be car thieves an open invitation to drive off in your car when your back’s turned.

When filling up, ensure your engine is off and your keys are out of the ignition and in your pocket.

2. Don’t smoke or use lighters or matches

Driver smoking while driving – a dangerous distraction

Smoking in a service station — or using a lighter or matches — is extremely dangerous, due to the risk of ignition and fire.

It’s illegal for anyone to smoke inside a service station.

This includes smoking inside a parked vehicle with the windows up.

You must, by law, put out any cigarettes before you enter the service station grounds.

3. Don’t use your mobile phone

While it’s a highly unlikely scenario, it’s theoretically possible to set off a petrol fire with a mobile phone.

Says Dr Karl Kruszelnicki of ABC Science: “The amount of energy needed for a spark to ignite petrol vapour is 0.2 mJ, which is roughly one five-millionth of the energy stored in a fully charged phone battery. The difficulty is that the phone is not designed to make sparks.” [1]

Even so, using your phone at a service station can be distracting. You can end up overfilling your fuel tank or walking in front of a car pulling in or out of the servo.

It’s therefore best to leave your phone in your pocket or tucked away in your glove box while filling up.

4. Discharge static electricity

Static electricity is produced by friction, especially rubbing between synthetic clothing and synthetic car seats when the air is dry.

If you’re sliding in and out of your car, you can build up a big static charge.

If the earthing wire on the petrol hose is broken and you touch the hose’s metal nozzle to the metal neck of the petrol tank, you can discharge a visible spark.

So, you should aim to discharge any static before reaching for the pump nozzle.

You can do this by touching a metal part of your vehicle.

According to the American Petroleum Institute, static electricity-related incidents at retail fuel outlets are extremely unusual [2].

“The potential for them to happen appears to be the highest during cool or cold and dry climate conditions,” they advise.

“In rare circumstances, these static-related incidents have resulted in a brief flash fire occurring at the fill point.”

5. Don’t let your kids fill up

By law, only people aged 16 years and over can fill up a vehicle’s fuel tank.

Children shouldn’t be encouraged to refill or be near an adult who’s refuelling.

Keep the kids safely buckled inside the car with the windows up until you’re done.

6. Guard against theft

Theft at service stations does happen.

It’s easy for a thief to quickly enter your unlocked car and grab items like a handbag, mobile phone or other unattended valuables left in plain sight.

Always lock your car when you’re refuelling and when you go into the service-station store to pay for fuel and/or buy groceries.

7. Drive safely

Young woman in driver&#x27;s seat of car

Servos are busy places. There are cars driving in and out as well as people walking to and from their cars, including parents with young children.

Always drive slowly and cautiously in a service station.

And of course, make sure the nozzle has been placed back in the dispenser before you drive away.

8. Handle and store petrol carefully

If you want to fill up a portable fuel container, make sure the container complies with the relevant standard.

Generally, approved containers are made of metal or plastic; you can buy them from most petrol stations and hardware stores.

Store the container out of reach of any children and in a ventilated area.

Keep in mind that prolonged exposure to petrol can be harmful. For example, it can cause headaches and irritate your skin and eyes.

If any of your clothes or body parts come into contact with petrol, wash them immediately.

If you want to dispose of unwanted fuel, contact your local council to find out how to do that legally and safely.

9. Turn off pilot lights

Pilot lights are the small gas flames that light larger ones in ovens and fridges in vehicles such as campervans, caravans, food vans and boats.

The law states that all pilot lights must be extinguished before the vehicle enters a service station.

See More Road Safety Guides

References

  1. ABC Science, 2006, Can mobile phones ignite petrol fumes?
  2. American Petroleum Institute, n.d., Staying safe at the pump

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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