Learner Driver Restrictions NT

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Learner Driver Restrictions NT

Proud young woman driving her first car
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

11 August 2025 | See disclaimer

In the Northern Territory, young drivers are required to follow learner driver restrictions to ensure they stay safe behind the wheel. As a parent, you should know which restrictions apply to the licence your child holds.

Licence restrictions for L and P-plate drivers were put in place so that new drivers could learn how to drive but also learn from their mistakes. By following these rules, new drivers can practice following NT road rules and gain awareness around common car accident causes, including speeding, distracted driving, fatigued driving and drunk driving.

DriveSafe NT for Learner Drivers

As a government driver education and licensing program, DriveSafe NT is available to any Northern Territory residents over the age of 16. Qualified driving instructors and assessors provide road safety education, access to trained supervising drivers and two attempts at the practical driving assessment.

Driving with a Learner’s Licence

Northern Territory

Learner Licence Restrictions

Eligibility

To apply for a learner’s licence you must be at least 16 years of age, have evidence of your identity and residency,

be an MVR customer

, pass an eyesight test and knowledge test and pay the licence fee.

Driver knowledge test

Learner drivers will need to pass a knowledge test to show they have a good understanding of the Northern Territory’s road rules. To prepare for the test you should study all information in the Road Users’ Handbook and take as many

practice tests

as needed.

Blood/Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC/BrAC)

L-plate drivers must have a zero blood alcohol concentration and breath alcohol concentration while driving.

Learner permit

Learners must carry their learner’s licence at all times while driving.

Licence class

L-plate drivers must hold the correct licence class for the motor vehicle they’ve chosen to drive in.

Mobile phones

Learners must not use their mobile phones while driving, this includes hands-free devices, loudspeaker options or any other mobile phone function. .

Seat belts

L-plate drivers must ensure that everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt or an approved restraint.

Posted speed limit

Learners must not drive faster than 80 km/h and must observe the speed limit when it is below 80 km/h.

Supervision

Learner drivers must be

supervised by a person

with a full driver’s licence issued in Australia. Those with a learner driver’s licence must practice driving (with supervision) for a minimum of six consecutive months.

Learner hours

There is no minimum number of driving hours in the NT. However, driving for 100+ hours, as part of a supervised driving experience, can help to reduce your risk of crashing.

Learner plates

The L-plates must be displayed on the back and front of the vehicle and must be the correct colour and size (150 mm x 150 mm).

Position of plates

The plates must be easily visible to other drivers and must not be obscured by the angle of the vehicle’s window, any tinting or louvres on the window or anything on the outside of the motor vehicle.

Towing

L-plate drivers can tow a trailer as long as your learner plates are visible on the back of the trailer.

See more learner driver rules in the Northern Territory.

Driving with a Provisional Licence

Northern Territory

In the Northern Territory, a provisional licence is held for two years, but if you’re over the age of 25 then you’ll only have your licence for one year.

Provisional Licence Restrictions

Displaying P-plates

P-plates must be displayed on the back and front of the vehicle and must be easily visible to other drivers. Drivers with a provisional licence can also tow a trailer as long as their P-plates are visible on the back of the trailer.

Posted speed limit

Provisional drivers must not drive faster than 100 km/h and must observe the speed limit when it is below 100 km/h.

Supervising a learner

P-plate drivers are not permitted to supervise a driver with a learner’s permit.

Zero Blood/Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC/BrAC)

After completing the P2 period, provisional drivers must continue to maintain a zero blood alcohol limit/breath alcohol limit for a further 12 months or until turning 25 - whatever comes first.

See more provisional licence rules in the Northern Territory.

Learner Driver Insurance Solved® with Budget Direct

Before jumping in the car, make sure you and your learner are protected with Budget Direct’s Car Insurance.

To insure your child while driving in your car, you’ll need to add them to your existing policy (if they still live in your household). Remember that on top of the basic excess for this policy, you’ll also need to pay any additional excesses that may apply (age and licence type).

Learn More Today

FAQs

Can a learner drive have passengers in NT?

In the NT, there are no passenger restrictions for learners or provisional licence holders.

How many passengers can a learner driver have in NT?

In the NT, learners must have a supervising driver sitting next to them while in the car; however, there are no passenger capacity restrictions for learners or provisional drivers.

How long can a learner drive for at one time in NT?

In the NT, there is no specified length of time a learner can drive at once. However, it’s recommended that all drivers take regular breaks while driving to avoid the negative effects of fatigued driving.

Can a learner driver drive a V8 in NT?

In the NT, learners and provisional drivers must only drive C-class vehicles. This is a motor vehicle (other than a motorcycle) that has a maximum weight of 4.5 tonnes gross vehicle mass and is built to carry no more than 12 adults, including the driver.

See More Learner Driver Restrictions Australia Guides

References

  1. davidf, 2022, Proud Young Woman Driving Her First Car
  2. Northern Territory Government, 2020, Learner Drivers’ Guide

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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