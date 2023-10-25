^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Distracted Driving Survey and Statistics 2023

Woman holds her phone to dictate a text while driving
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

25 October 2023 | See disclaimer

Distracted driving contributes to 16% of road fatalities in Australia and is considered more dangerous than drunk driving. [1]

We surveyed 1,002 Australians aged 18 years and over to find out about Australians’ attitudes and beliefs towards distracted driving in our latest survey.

We also compared these results to our Distracted Driving Survey and Statistics 2022 to understand trends from 2021 and 2022 when similar surveys were conducted.

For insight into what Australians think about distracted driving, check out our survey results below.

Quick Stats

  • More than 85% of Australian respondents don’t feel comfortable using their phone while driving.

  • Nearly 70% of Australian respondents never set their phone to “do not disturb” while driving.

  • More than 65% of Australians surveyed say that sending a text message distracted them the most while driving.

What is distracted driving?

Distracted driving is defined as “any circumstance where the driver is diverting attention away from critical activities for safe driving, towards another competing activity”. [1]

Distracted driving can be:

  • Cognitive or mental - This includes talking to another passenger or thinking about personal, work or family-related issues.

  • Visual - This includes texting or mobile messaging.

  • Auditory - This includes listening to music or if a loud conversation is happening in the back seat while you’re driving.

  • Manual -This includes applying makeup, styling hair, eating and drinking and smoking or vaping.

In our latest survey on car accidents, we found that respondents ranked distracted driving as the 6th leading cause of car accidents, and respondents from our survey in 2021 ranked distracted driving as the 2nd leading cause. [2]

With all the features of modern cars, technology, and life, it’s clear that Australians have been presented with more distractions than ever.

Any of these distractions can take a driver’s eyes off the road for several seconds, cause a slower reaction time, and increase the driver’s difficulty in maintaining speed and lane positions, which is more than enough for hazards or accidents to become unavoidable.

Each state and territory has firm laws on distracted driving especially when mobile phones are used while driving. Below are the legal penalties for using a mobile phone while driving.

Fine

Demerit points

Australian Capital Territory [3]

$514 -$632

3 - 4

New South Wales [4]

$387 ($514 in school zones)

5

Northern Territory [5]

$500

3

Queensland [6]

$1,161

4

South Australia [7]

$639

3

Tasmania [8]

$390

3

Victoria [9]

$555

4

Western Australia [10]

$500 -$1,000

3 - 4

Distracted Driving Survey Results^

Do you feel comfortable driving while using your phone?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 85% of Australian respondents don’t feel comfortable using their phone while driving.

More than 17% of male respondents (6.54% more than female respondents) feel comfortable using their phone while driving.

At least 1 in 5 Australians aged 18-27 feel comfortable driving while using their phone.

More than 15% of respondents from New South Wales feel comfortable using their mobile phone on the road – the most respondents out of all states surveyed.

When do you think it would be appropriate to use a mobile phone while driving?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 60% of Australian respondents think it’s never appropriate to use a mobile phone while driving. However, there were a third of Australian respondents who would use their phone in an emergency.

Nearly 5% of 68-75 year olds surveyed said it was appropriate to use their mobile phone while moving (in the car) if it’s safe.

How often do you set your phone to “do not disturb” while driving?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

Nearly 70% of Australian respondents never set their phone to “do not disturb” while driving.

More than 30% of 18-27 year olds surveyed sometimes set their phone to “do not disturb”.

Nearly 21% of respondents from Queensland set their phone to “do not disturb” every time they drove.

Which of these actions do you feel is the most distracting while driving?

Australia

Gender

Age

State

^Due to how the figures are rounded within the survey data, numbers may not add up to exactly 100%

More than 65% of Australians surveyed say that sending a text message distracted them the most while driving. This trend has continued in 2023, increasing by 12.27% since 2022. [11]

Key Takeaways

1 in 5 young Australians are comfortable using their phone while driving

Just over 22% of 18-27 year olds surveyed feel comfortable driving while using their phone. Younger drivers are considered high risk due to having less driving experience and higher rates of car accidents historically.

A third of Australian respondents would use their phone in an emergency

There are more than 30% of Australian respondents who would use their phones in an emergency. All mobile phones sold must meet Australian standards including calling Triple Zero (000) without having to unlock the keypad or enter a PIN. [12]

Australians are most distracted by sending a text

More than 65% of Australians surveyed say that sending a text message distracted them the most while driving. While the intention behind “do not disturb” features is to prevent distracted driving, some applications still let drivers use their voice to send a text or make a phone call.

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Australian Automobile Association, 2022, Distracted Driving
  2. Rachael Rosel, 2023, Car Accidents Survey and Statistics 2023
  3. ACT Government, 2023, Road Transport (Offences) Regulation 2005, Part 1.12A, Offence provision 300(1)
  4. NSW Government, 2023, Mobile phones and driving
  5. Northern Territory Government, 2023, Traffic offence fines and demerit points
  6. Queensland Government, 2023, Driving and mobile phones
  7. South Australia Police, 2023, Expiable Offences & Fees - Traffic, Section 300(1)
  8. Tasmanian Government, 2024, Find a traffic offence
  9. VicRoads, 2023, Penalties
  10. Government of Western Australia, 2023, Mobile phones and distractions
  11. Budget Direct, 2021, Distracted Driving Survey and Statistics 2022
  12. AMTA, 2023, Calling Triple Zero (000)

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in October 2023. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,002, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). All other data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this article, and was obtained in October 2023. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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